Low-Carb Pork Main Dish Recipes

Looking for low-carb pork recipes for supper? We have options for carnitas, pork tenderloin, even baby back ribs for you to try.

Simple BBQ Ribs

1804
Simply seasoned ribs are boiled, then oven baked in the barbeque sauce of your choice for easy BBQ ribs.
By LLOYD RUSHING

Czech Roast Pork

204
Roast pork (veprova pecene) is a traditional Czech meal usually served on Sundays. Be sure to serve it with Knedliky - Czech Dumpling with Sauerkraut (Zeli) from this site, and a nice Czech pilsner. Don't skip the caraway or the beer. They make this dish what it is!
By none

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

570
This is variation of a recipe my mother used to make with my own spin on the seasonings! Also, one of our favorites to enjoy around the holidays!
By Eve Marie

Italian Sausage and Zucchini

229
This goes in the quick and easy category...and yummy too! Serve over cooked rice or pasta.
By Michelle W

Sarge's EZ Pulled Pork BBQ

921
Too busy to cook? A slow cooker and a can of beef broth gets you started on this recipe. 'Low and slow' cooking gives you a roast that shreds with a fork. As an added bonus you get great stock for beef gravy as a by-product! Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce and plenty of coleslaw.
By SgtRock

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

839
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
By DARLA

Italian Pork Tenderloin

396
Fresh sage, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, and cream give this pork tenderloin dish its rich flavor. It's absolutely wonderful and simple! Chopped ham can be used if prosciutto is unavailable.
By ANNACOYNE

Apple Cheddar Pork

8
Pork chops are rolled around apple and cheese before cooking on the stovetop. This is a great autumn dish that is wonderful served with brown rice.
By cooktobe

Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker

1792
Season a pork butt roast with Hawaiian sea salt and liquid smoke, then simmer it in the slow cooker until fall-apart tender for delicious barbecue pit flavor without digging a hole in your backyard.
By KIKUKAT

Mushroom Pork Chops

2138
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Easy Air Fryer Pork Chops

30
Boneless pork chops cooked to perfection in the air fryer. This recipe is super simple and you couldn't ask for a more tender and juicy chop.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs
743
Baby back ribs, seasoned with a cumin, chili powder, and paprika spice rub, are slow-cooked on your grill over indirect heat until fall-off-the-bone tender.
Easy Marinated Pork Tenderloin
777
Roast a perfect pork tenderloin at home, beginning with an easy marinade made from ingredients you have around the house.
Freezer-Friendly Frittata
1
Pork Steaks
669

My mom came up with this recipe when I was a child. It is the ONLY way I will eat green onions.

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

66
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Egg and Sausage Casserole

927
This recipe was given to me by a friend several years ago. It's easy to make and always a hit! Co-workers beg for it, and it's my husband's favorite!
By LeAnn

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

2652
I mostly use this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. May be served with or without diced ham. Quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious!
By POOBOO

Slow Cooker Machaca

51
Beef and pork cooked in a slow cooker overnight creates the most tender Mexican meat filling you'll ever have. Serve with tortillas, cheese, and sour cream.
By TucsonMom

Not So Sweet Baked Ham

44
Traditionally, ham is rubbed with brown sugar and other sweet ingredients. I like my ham to taste like ham and I like my recipes to be simple. Here's an easy recipe that I'm sure your whole family will enjoy.
By rachelbshepard

Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

44
Pork shoulder is marinated with plenty of garlic, olive oil, and vinegar and roasted until tender in this Puerto Rican-style pernil recipe.
By Daddy Eddie

Grilled Country Style Ribs

18
Been fixin' ribs for a long time and never had a complaint; they just kept comin' back for more.
By Don

Gravy Baked Pork Chops

1168
These pork chops will melt in your mouth. They are very good and easy to assemble. They are first sauteed in butter, then baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By JENNIPOO

Simple Time Pork Chops

462
This great-tasting, boneless pork chop recipe is quick and easy to cook.
By mystery76f

Simple Savory Pork Roast

363
A simple, no-fuss way to make a savory, melt-in-your-mouth boneless pork loin roast.
By Marianne Campbell

Best Grilled Pork Chops

532
This is a simple recipe. It is simple to throw together the marinade in the morning before going off to work and come home to an easy dinner to prepare at night.
By goodeats

Slow Cooker Ham with Pineapple

15
This ham was a big hit at an Easter party a few years back. I got the recipe and have been making it ever since! It's simple since it only has 3 ingredients, but it's delicious nonetheless! I prefer to leave my ham whole once it's done cooking, but others have said they like to shred the ham into chunks and mix the cooked pineapple with it.
By DeeAnn

Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

338
This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.
By Kathryn

Baked Omelet

458
This is a great Christmas breakfast, brunch dish or company breakfast!
By M. Clayton

Ham and Cheese Omelette

4
So easy and so good. I usually saute the ham before adding it to the omelette so it gets crispy and more flavorful.
By Eli

San Francisco Pork Chops

525
Tender chops in a delicious sauce are great over noodles or thin spaghetti.
By bintmejnuna
