Low-Carb Pork Main Dish Recipes

Every day drinker knows the challenge of sipping when the sun's out. Enjoy a couple Bloody Marys at 11 a.m., and it's tough to take the rest of the day seriously. Truly, a boozy beverage is the bane of brunch. The key to successful day drinking, then, is to go low and slow. Choose lower-alcoholic drinks (low ABV cocktails) and set a nice, plodding pace. These cocktails skip the strong spirits, instead starting with a lower alcohol base, such as wine or beer, extended with non alcoholic ingredients that make the drink last longer. While they were practically designed for day drinking, low-alcohol drinks are equally recommended for cocktail parties or really any time when lucidity and dexterity are prized. They'll keep you on your feet for the long haul. And, of course, low alcohol cocktails are also great options if you're simply looking to cut back on your alcohol consumption without abstaining entirely.