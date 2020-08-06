Low-Carb Pork Main Dish Recipes

Roast pork (veprova pecene) is a traditional Czech meal usually served on Sundays. Be sure to serve it with Knedliky - Czech Dumpling with Sauerkraut (Zeli) from this site, and a nice Czech pilsner. Don't skip the caraway or the beer. They make this dish what it is!
Too busy to cook? A slow cooker and a can of beef broth gets you started on this recipe. 'Low and slow' cooking gives you a roast that shreds with a fork. As an added bonus you get great stock for beef gravy as a by-product! Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce and plenty of coleslaw.
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
Traditionally, ham is rubbed with brown sugar and other sweet ingredients. I like my ham to taste like ham and I like my recipes to be simple. Here's an easy recipe that I'm sure your whole family will enjoy.
This ham was a big hit at an Easter party a few years back. I got the recipe and have been making it ever since! It's simple since it only has 3 ingredients, but it's delicious nonetheless! I prefer to leave my ham whole once it's done cooking, but others have said they like to shred the ham into chunks and mix the cooked pineapple with it.