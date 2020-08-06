Low-Carb Beef Main Dish Recipes

Slow Cooker Beef Pot Roast

1563
The real secret here is making sure you sear the meat before the long, slow braising. Serve with mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Garlic Prime Rib

2299
Quick and easy marinade and so tasty, I was trusted with this recipe but I can't keep it to myself!
By Chef Mike

Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

886
A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
By SANFRANCOOK

Grilled Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

228
Tender filet mignon is drizzled with a savory gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onions.
By Shawn Alton

Brisket with BBQ Sauce

527
After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.
By Cathy G.

Blue Cheese Beef Tenderloin

312
This is a recipe for whole beef tenderloin baked and topped with a blue cheese sauce.
By J MILLER

Rolled Flank Steak

215
Rolled flank steak filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and cheese makes for a beautiful presentation.
By ANGELSHARK

Slow Cooker Barbeque

743
This is an old recipe my mom used to make for us kids. It is so good it almost melts in your mouth! Serve on sub rolls.
By Brandy

Awesome Spicy Beef Kabobs OR Haitian Voodoo Sticks

271
This fiery dinner goes great with fresh pitas, chopped onion, and sour cream to temper the black magic heat! Trust me, you'll crave them!
By Eating Indy

Pot Roast in Foil

451
The best, no fail way to cook a roast. I give this recipe to all new brides, and they and their new husbands love it!! You can add cubed potatoes and sliced carrots to the roast before sealing it in foil, but I like to serve it over mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, you could substitute using a four pound bone-in roast.
By LBEECH

Instant Pot Corned Beef

162
Serve this Instant Pot® corned beef with all of the fixings in just 2 hours by letting your electric pressure cooker do all the work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Braised Corned Beef Brisket

902
Serve a tender corned beef brisket to your family for any special occasion or just because it's so tasty. The meat is slowly cooked in an oven for maximum flavor.
By mauigirl
Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooked Beef Loin Tri-Tip Roast
35
A 2.24-pound beauty of a roast. I had read other recipes for cooking a roast in slow cooker, none of which sounded like my goal recipe. So here it is a new take on a slow cooking roast recipe. The roast is a 2.24-pound beef loin tri-tip seasoned roast. This one had very little fat.
German Beef Rouladen
135
This is another great German recipe that reminds me of my mom's wonderful cooking. Enjoy this unique and delicious dish!
The Best Meatballs
1530
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
719

A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.

More Low-Carb Beef Main Dish Recipes

Creamed Chipped Beef On Toast

727
Dried beef in a white sauce with a pinch of cayenne makes an American standard to serve over toast.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Machaca

50
Beef and pork cooked in a slow cooker overnight creates the most tender Mexican meat filling you'll ever have. Serve with tortillas, cheese, and sour cream.
By TucsonMom

Slow Cooker Au Jus Pot Roast

115
I've never found a recipe I really liked for a savory, au jus-style pot roast without mushy veggies and a weird sweetness. So after some experimenting, this is the way I make it every time now. The tomato sauce disappears and will not make a tomato-flavored gravy. Quick and easy. The roast size and cut can vary, and it will still turn out great. Good for those who don't like onions, although they can be added if you like. I love to make homemade mashed potatoes and dill carrot slices for sides. Cook roast on top of sliced onion rings if desired.
By crancherry

Best Hamburger Ever

738
These burgers are the best on the grill in the summertime. Jam-packed with all kinds of stuff! Serve on fresh hamburger buns with lots of toppings.
By UNIVSTUDENT

Simple Beef Short Ribs

301
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
By CooperCook

Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast

9728
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
By Allrecipes Member

The Perfect Basic Burger

216
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2626
Rump roast is cooked with Italian salad dressing mix and seasonings until it is tender enough to shred with a fork.
By MAUREENBURR

Beef Stroganoff III

2891
I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. This can be served over either rice or noodles. A little work but worth the effort.
By Donna

Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff I

4255
This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Beef Tips

1073
Browned stew meat and onions simmered in soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce; seasoned with garlic powder. Great served over rice or egg noodles.
By denisef

Low-Carb Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole

65
Need a simple ground beef casserole to feed your family or friends? They will love this easy low-carb bacon cheeseburger casserole.
By Alexis Redden

Rich and Creamy Beef Stroganoff

886
A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
By SANFRANCOOK

Perfect Flat Iron Steak

165
This recipe was created from a combination of different recipes that I read when I was looking for the perfect iron steak. I combined, adjusted, and finally perfected it to my taste. I'm sure you will love it as well. After all it is perfection.
By Cocina JNOTS

Mississippi Roast - Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

360
Slow cooker roast recipe, also called Pepperoncini Roast. Serve with egg noodles or mashed.
By Pokerman11

Oven Pot Roast

918
This is so easy and tastes great. It makes wonderful gravy while it's cooking.
By BECKYSMITH

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

1455
This is an elegant and quick romantic dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.
By LINDA W

The Best Meatloaf

1331
I have used this recipe for 30 years. My husband loves it and he is picky.
By DENELLE
