Low-Carb Beef Main Dish Recipes

A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
After growing up in West Texas for 30 years where barbecue is the best, I found this recipe which is so tender and absolutely delicious. Leftovers, if you have any, make really great sandwiches. You can increase the liquid smoke to 4 tablespoons for really smoky flavor.
The best, no fail way to cook a roast. I give this recipe to all new brides, and they and their new husbands love it!! You can add cubed potatoes and sliced carrots to the roast before sealing it in foil, but I like to serve it over mashed potatoes and gravy. Also, you could substitute using a four pound bone-in roast.
A 2.24-pound beauty of a roast. I had read other recipes for cooking a roast in slow cooker, none of which sounded like my goal recipe. So here it is a new take on a slow cooking roast recipe. The roast is a 2.24-pound beef loin tri-tip seasoned roast. This one had very little fat.
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
A 2.24-pound beauty of a roast. I had read other recipes for cooking a roast in slow cooker, none of which sounded like my goal recipe. So here it is a new take on a slow cooking roast recipe. The roast is a 2.24-pound beef loin tri-tip seasoned roast. This one had very little fat.
A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
I've never found a recipe I really liked for a savory, au jus-style pot roast without mushy veggies and a weird sweetness. So after some experimenting, this is the way I make it every time now. The tomato sauce disappears and will not make a tomato-flavored gravy. Quick and easy. The roast size and cut can vary, and it will still turn out great. Good for those who don't like onions, although they can be added if you like. I love to make homemade mashed potatoes and dill carrot slices for sides. Cook roast on top of sliced onion rings if desired.
The basics of this recipe came from my mom, and it was passed down to her from her mother and Oma. I changed it a little, and you can too. You can braise in basically any liquid you want. The short ribs come out so delicious and tender, and there is not an overwhelming sauce to overpower them.
This is a very easy recipe for a delicious pot roast. It makes its own gravy. It's designed especially for the working person who does not have time to cook all day, but it tastes like you did. You'll want the cut to be between 5 and 6 pounds.
Nothing beats a simple hamburger on a warm summer evening! Ground beef is blended with an easy to prepare bread crumb mixture. Pile these burgers with your favorite condiments, pop open a cool drink and enjoy!
This is an easy variation of a favorite. I used to prepare it the traditional way, with sour cream, but I didn't have any one night, so I used cream cheese instead. My husband and I liked it even better! Serve over hot, cooked egg noodles or rice.
A rich, creamy beef stroganoff. This recipe uses a roux to create a beef gravy that is then thickened with sour cream AND cream cheese. A little bit of zip is added using pepper flakes. Serve this over egg noodles.
This recipe was created from a combination of different recipes that I read when I was looking for the perfect iron steak. I combined, adjusted, and finally perfected it to my taste. I'm sure you will love it as well. After all it is perfection.