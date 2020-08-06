Low-Carb Beef Main Dish Recipes

Slow Cooker Au Jus Pot Roast

Rating: 4.5 stars 115

I've never found a recipe I really liked for a savory, au jus-style pot roast without mushy veggies and a weird sweetness. So after some experimenting, this is the way I make it every time now. The tomato sauce disappears and will not make a tomato-flavored gravy. Quick and easy. The roast size and cut can vary, and it will still turn out great. Good for those who don't like onions, although they can be added if you like. I love to make homemade mashed potatoes and dill carrot slices for sides. Cook roast on top of sliced onion rings if desired.