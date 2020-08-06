Baked French Fries

Looking for recipes for French fries in the oven? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted oven-baked French fry recipes.

Baked French Fries I

1776
This is an easy way to make a great side dish for burgers!
By Allrecipes Member

Oven Baked Garlic and Parmesan Fries

246
You'll love these...consider yourself warned: You'll want them every day!
By Sarah

Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Fries

629
These are so tasty your family won't believe they are eating healthy! Nothing this good for you should taste so good...or be this easy to cook. These are delicious plain, but may be dipped in honey mustard sauce, ketchup, or even guacamole.
By DRUMNWRITE

Spicy Chili French Fries

67
These spicy baked fries are very easy to make, and a great way to kick up your burger platter.
By Sasha's Catering

Oven Baked Zucchini Fries

166
Golden, crunchy, seasoned way to serve zucchini that is quite flavorful!
By Terry Ann Brandt

Butternut Squash Fries

313
These butternut squash fries are nutritious and tasty! They taste like sweet potato fries but better.
By CMOYA40

Oven-Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

790
Oven fries seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder will go great with your favorite burgers.
By Heather Sweet

Best Baked French Fries

467
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
By Life Tastes Good

Chef John's Cottage Fries

140
While they don't get the same love as French fries, home fries, or steak fries, cottage fries more than hold their own against their potato side dish fraternity brothers.
By Chef John

Yummy Cheese Fries

18
Easy and fast, these Cheddar cheese fries are served with bacon and dipped in ranch dressing.
By Quincie Ingram

Cajun Baked French Fries

53
Amazing flavor and healthy too! Friends and family always rave about them, and they're even a hit with my 2 and 3 year old.
By Kristina Harrison Krueger

Cajun Potato Wedges

38
A healthier option than french fries. Great with grilled cheese, hot dogs, or hamburgers. Dip into ketchup or spicy ranch dressing.
By KBT24
Mojo French Fries
26
The best Mojo recipe I have ever made!
Curried Cottage Fries
30
Potato wedges with a kick! Great for those who love curry.
Chili Cheese Fries
26
Duck Fat Steak Fries
22

You know a potato side dish is going to be good when 75% of the name refers to fat or meat. These super-crusty, oven-fried potato wedges, or 'steak fries' as they call them where I'm from, are done with rendered duck fat, and while I'm a big fan of ones done with olive oil and/or butter, these really are better.

Sponsored By Sparkle

