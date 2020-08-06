Baked French Fries

These are so tasty your family won't believe they are eating healthy! Nothing this good for you should taste so good...or be this easy to cook. These are delicious plain, but may be dipped in honey mustard sauce, ketchup, or even guacamole.
The healthiest way to make fries is to bake them. It saves money and you can't beat the taste. I have been playing around with different ways to bake fries for some time now, and I feel this is the best recipe thus far. Baking time may vary depending on how thick you cut the fries. Enjoy!
You know a potato side dish is going to be good when 75% of the name refers to fat or meat. These super-crusty, oven-fried potato wedges, or 'steak fries' as they call them where I'm from, are done with rendered duck fat, and while I'm a big fan of ones done with olive oil and/or butter, these really are better.
Poutine originated from rural Québec province in the 1950s. I would say poutine is not second to any other food in Canada. I order poutine when I go to diners, but I also buy fresh cheese curd to make my own at home. Homemade gravy is really easy and quick to make. The only rule I don't follow for authentic poutine is that I don't fry my French fries; I bake them in the oven. Be careful. This is very addictive!
You will never want to buy fries anywhere else after you see how easy and delicious they come out at home! You can actually taste the potatoes and not the bread crumbs, oil, and salt. Add any other spices of your choice.
My version of our local Chickie & Pete's Restaurant Crab Fries. No crab meat is in the recipe, just the seasoning. These were created for the customers missing crabs in the months crabs were not available.
Leave that bag of frozen french fries in the freezer because these fries are just about as easy to make. They just might become your new favorite fries. An ice-cold bottle of beer is the perfect side kick.
Bacon fries are just something out of this world. If French fries weren't already perfect by themselves, now make them even more awesome by wrapping bacon around them. Garnish with parsley flakes and eat while warm, with a sriracha ketchup sauce if you like.