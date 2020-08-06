French Fries Recipes

New to making homemade French fries? We've got you covered, with recipes for cottage fries, truffle fries, chili fries, sweet potato fries, baked fries, and how to make fries in the Air Fryer.

Community Picks

Homemade Crispy Seasoned French Fries

901
My family loves French fries and with 4 children the bag fries from the store just weren't enough and became too expensive. So I tried batter - after all it makes chicken, shrimp, and onion rings crispy so why not potatoes. Now even my husband can't get enough of these French fries. They even stay crispy when you reheat in the microwave.
By Cassie

French Fried Potatoes

358
These are the best French Fries - the sugar solution has something to do with the carbohydrates, but by doing it they don't soak up so much grease, so they get crunchy.

Chip Truck Fries

63
These fries are similar to those you can buy on the street sides out of trailer trucks except these are baked instead of deep fried.
By Crystal

Spicy Chili French Fries

69
These spicy baked fries are very easy to make, and a great way to kick up your burger platter.
By Sasha's Catering

10 Next-Level Homemade French Fries Recipes

From bacon-topped to cheesy, these 10 delicious next-level French fries recipes will all be welcome on the plate at your next burger night.
By Kimberly Holland

Curried Cottage Fries

32
Potato wedges with a kick! Great for those who love curry.
By Melaknee

Air Fryer Truffle Fries

1
I fell in love with truffle fries from the moment I met them on my first trip to Las Vegas. I've made them often since then but finally took the time to experiment in the air fryer for a healthier alternative. These will step up your fry game...
By Soup Loving Nicole

Baked French Fries II

391
I like these fries because they have a great flavor. These go well with salmon patties.

Air Fryer Tajin® Sweet Potato Fries

Tajin® with its chili-lime-salt flavor is a popular seasoning in Mexico. Pairing it with sweet potatoes gives you a warm, aromatic, and unique kick of flavor. And the tangy dipping sauce just takes these fries over the top!
By lutzflcat

Baked Rosa Maria Fries

22
Great snack or side dish to a healthy (baked not fried) meal. First time I made these, it was sort of an experiment; but apparently it was a successful one, because these fries disappeared in no time! Perfect on their own or with your favorite potato dip. Can be made on the grill as well and make a great side for a summer barbecue!
By HottKoko81

Salt and Pepper Skillet Fries

39
These quick and easy French fries made in a skillet are sure to please.
By miskyn

Double Ranch Fries

19
These simple French fries are good anytime. Coated with ranch-style seasoning, and deep-fried, they are sure to please even the toughest customers. We like to serve them with ranch dressing and bacon bits.
By TATTEREDBUTTERFLY
Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Potato Wedges
107
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
11 Crispy Potato Wedges That Are Better Than French Fries
Oven-baked fries or potato wedges are tastier than fries, better for you, and easy to make. They are a great snack or side dish at any time of the day.  
Totally Tangy Baked French Fries
169
Chef John's French Fries
235
Air Fryer Loaded Greek Fries
Potato Hay
18
Air Fryer Potato Wedges
94

Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.

More French Fries Recipes

Fried Potato Wedges

1
Spicy thin-sliced potato wedges fried to perfection.
By pooda

Chef John's Cottage Fries

142
While they don't get the same love as French fries, home fries, or steak fries, cottage fries more than hold their own against their potato side dish fraternity brothers.

Oven Baked Garlic and Parmesan Fries

248
You'll love these...consider yourself warned: You'll want them every day!
By Sarah

Oven Fried Potatoes I

39
Crispy, rich red potatoes roasted with onion and bacon. These are really yummy, and great with steak...don't skimp on the butter.
By JSCHAUFE

Oven Fries

327
These french fries are made in the oven.

Air-Fryer Fries

15
Crispy air-fried potatoes with all the crunch but none of the extra calories and fat. Serve with desired dipping sauce.

Flemish Frites - Belgian Fries with Andalouse Sauce

8
Belgian fries are cooked twice for a soft middle and crisp outside and served with a mayo sauce called 'Andalouse' that can be best described as vaguely similar to Thousand Island dressing. The sauce makes a great chip dip or vegetable dip as well. We go through so much of it, I double it! My husband's family is Belgian, Flemish to be exact. I am told Flemish is equated with quality. This is a snack that is worth the time and effort! Since this is all about quality, be sure to use firm, fresh potatoes. Bring the sauce to room temperature before serving.
By 6kids3cats

Yummy Cheese Fries

19
Easy and fast, these Cheddar cheese fries are served with bacon and dipped in ranch dressing.
By Quincie Ingram

Cajun Potato Wedges

38
A healthier option than french fries. Great with grilled cheese, hot dogs, or hamburgers. Dip into ketchup or spicy ranch dressing.
By KBT24

Potato Hay

17
Air-fried spiralized potatoes.

French Fries in the Air Fryer

Crispy fries straight from the air fryer.
By LeAnte

Old Bay® Fries

1
My version of our local Chickie & Pete's Restaurant Crab Fries. No crab meat is in the recipe, just the seasoning. These were created for the customers missing crabs in the months crabs were not available.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Mojo French Fries

26
The best Mojo recipe I have ever made!
By Brooke'smom

Super Easy Oven-Baked Garlic-Parmesan Fries

23
You will never want to buy fries anywhere else after you see how easy and delicious they come out at home! You can actually taste the potatoes and not the bread crumbs, oil, and salt. Add any other spices of your choice.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

4
French fries coated in truffle oil and Parmesan cheese is simply heavenly! They were served at one of my favorite brewpubs and I knew I had to recreate them at home.
By Bethy

Air Fryer Fish and Chips

1
This method takes a little longer to ensure the batter adheres to the fillets, so it's best to plan in advance.
By thedailygourmet

Cajun Baked French Fries

53
Amazing flavor and healthy too! Friends and family always rave about them, and they're even a hit with my 2 and 3 year old.
By Kristina Harrison Krueger

Chili Cheese Fries

26
This is an easy way to make one of my favorite snacks, chili cheese fries.
By Michael L
Duck Fat Steak Fries

22
You know a potato side dish is going to be good when 75% of the name refers to fat or meat. These super-crusty, oven-fried potato wedges, or 'steak fries' as they call them where I'm from, are done with rendered duck fat, and while I'm a big fan of ones done with olive oil and/or butter, these really are better.

Real Canadian Poutine

10
Poutine originated from rural Québec province in the 1950s. I would say poutine is not second to any other food in Canada. I order poutine when I go to diners, but I also buy fresh cheese curd to make my own at home. Homemade gravy is really easy and quick to make. The only rule I don't follow for authentic poutine is that I don't fry my French fries; I bake them in the oven. Be careful. This is very addictive!
By Colleen

Air Fryer Salt and Vinegar Fries for One

5
When you're home alone and don't want to run to the store or grab takeout, you can still have crispy fries with that salt and vinegar kick. You can double this recipe if you're in the mood for more.
By Buckwheat Queen

McDonald's® Fries

8
McDonald's fries are the best. Just how you love them.
By Kenneth Smith
