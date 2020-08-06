French Fries Recipes

Flemish Frites - Belgian Fries with Andalouse Sauce

Rating: 5 stars 8

Belgian fries are cooked twice for a soft middle and crisp outside and served with a mayo sauce called 'Andalouse' that can be best described as vaguely similar to Thousand Island dressing. The sauce makes a great chip dip or vegetable dip as well. We go through so much of it, I double it! My husband's family is Belgian, Flemish to be exact. I am told Flemish is equated with quality. This is a snack that is worth the time and effort! Since this is all about quality, be sure to use firm, fresh potatoes. Bring the sauce to room temperature before serving.