French Fries Recipes

My family loves French fries and with 4 children the bag fries from the store just weren't enough and became too expensive. So I tried batter - after all it makes chicken, shrimp, and onion rings crispy so why not potatoes. Now even my husband can't get enough of these French fries. They even stay crispy when you reheat in the microwave.
I fell in love with truffle fries from the moment I met them on my first trip to Las Vegas. I've made them often since then but finally took the time to experiment in the air fryer for a healthier alternative. These will step up your fry game...
Tajin® with its chili-lime-salt flavor is a popular seasoning in Mexico. Pairing it with sweet potatoes gives you a warm, aromatic, and unique kick of flavor. And the tangy dipping sauce just takes these fries over the top!
Great snack or side dish to a healthy (baked not fried) meal. First time I made these, it was sort of an experiment; but apparently it was a successful one, because these fries disappeared in no time! Perfect on their own or with your favorite potato dip. Can be made on the grill as well and make a great side for a summer barbecue!
These simple French fries are good anytime. Coated with ranch-style seasoning, and deep-fried, they are sure to please even the toughest customers. We like to serve them with ranch dressing and bacon bits.
Belgian fries are cooked twice for a soft middle and crisp outside and served with a mayo sauce called 'Andalouse' that can be best described as vaguely similar to Thousand Island dressing. The sauce makes a great chip dip or vegetable dip as well. We go through so much of it, I double it! My husband's family is Belgian, Flemish to be exact. I am told Flemish is equated with quality. This is a snack that is worth the time and effort! Since this is all about quality, be sure to use firm, fresh potatoes. Bring the sauce to room temperature before serving.
My version of our local Chickie & Pete's Restaurant Crab Fries. No crab meat is in the recipe, just the seasoning. These were created for the customers missing crabs in the months crabs were not available.
You will never want to buy fries anywhere else after you see how easy and delicious they come out at home! You can actually taste the potatoes and not the bread crumbs, oil, and salt. Add any other spices of your choice.
You know a potato side dish is going to be good when 75% of the name refers to fat or meat. These super-crusty, oven-fried potato wedges, or 'steak fries' as they call them where I'm from, are done with rendered duck fat, and while I'm a big fan of ones done with olive oil and/or butter, these really are better.
Poutine originated from rural Québec province in the 1950s. I would say poutine is not second to any other food in Canada. I order poutine when I go to diners, but I also buy fresh cheese curd to make my own at home. Homemade gravy is really easy and quick to make. The only rule I don't follow for authentic poutine is that I don't fry my French fries; I bake them in the oven. Be careful. This is very addictive!
