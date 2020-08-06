Canned Pumpkin Pie Recipes

After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
This pumpkin pie recipe uses melted ice cream instead of evaporated milk. The result is delicious. I have never brought home leftovers of this pie. I recommend using fresh pumpkin, but canned pumpkin can also be used.
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
This is a wonderful light whipped pumpkin pie. My husband doesn't like traditional pumpkin pie but loves this recipe I came up with. The cream cheese adds a wonderful flavor with a traditional pie taste but light/whipped. It is made with a homemade graham cracker crust.
My two boys have multiple food allergies and I wanted to try out pumpkin pie. They call this 'Killer Pumpkin Pie' because they say it tastes 'killer.' It's light and spicy and, dairy and soy free. It's fast and easy with a pressed crust which mixes in the pan.
