Canned Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 100 recipes for pumpkin pie made with canned pumpkin. Find your favorite!

Staff Picks

Chef John's Pumpkin Pie

819
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Bavarian Cream Tart

21
This is my Aunt's recipe for a delicious light pumpkin tart, perfect for Thanksgiving!
By RMcKee

Cindy's Pumpkin Pie

476
This pumpkin pie recipe uses melted ice cream instead of evaporated milk. The result is delicious. I have never brought home leftovers of this pie. I recommend using fresh pumpkin, but canned pumpkin can also be used.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Old Fashioned Paradise Pumpkin Pie

172
This triple-decker pie has a cheesecake layer on the bottom, pumpkin custard in the middle, and a pecan streusel layer on top. Paradise!
By MARBALET

Pumpkin Tarts

28
Recently, I was asked to bake for a wedding and asked if I could make this dessert. I was so excited when I realized this was a recipe I had been looking for, but had never found. I was thrilled at how awesome they tasted when you bite into them. How could they not taste good with all that cream cheese? When my friend came to pick up the tarts, she ate 4 before she ever left my house.
By Cookie Queen

Apple Butter Pumpkin Pie

180
A delightful combination of two Autumn standards - apple and pumpkin - in this lightly spiced pie with a streusel topping.
By Joyce Lowe

Gingersnap Pumpkin Pie

41
A spicy version of the all time favorite pumpkin pie.
By Deanna

Mini Pumpkin Pies

49
Mini Pumpkin Pies are perfect when you want to have several desserts and make sure everyone can try them all!
By Lisawas

Pumpkin Custard Pie II

22
Candied ginger and cognac make this pumpkin pie unique.
By MARBALET

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

3353
This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Sponsored By Eagle brand

Simple Pumpkin Pie

76
This quick and simple pumpkin pie uses a pre-made crust and canned pumpkin puree for a fast and easy dessert.
By BobAltman

Easy Pumpkin Pie Squares

281
A delicious pumpkin pie without having to roll out a crust. A great snack and Halloween treat.
By JRR
Inspiration and Ideas

Signature Pumpkin Pie
72
The reviews are in -- everyone is raving about this fabulously easy pumpkin pie.
Sugarless Pumpkin Pie
17
A yummy pumpkin pie with NO sugar added. If eggs are not part of your diet, substituted 1/2 cup egg substitute for 2 eggs. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
Whipped Pumpkin Pie
61
Mom's Pumpkin Pie
336

This is the pumpkin pie that my mother has made for years. It is a rich pie with just the right amount of spices.

More Canned Pumpkin Pie Recipes

No Bake Pumpkin Pie I

225
This is a delicious no bake pie with a graham cracker crust.
By Cathy

Killer Pumpkin Pie

101
My two boys have multiple food allergies and I wanted to try out pumpkin pie. They call this 'Killer Pumpkin Pie' because they say it tastes 'killer.' It's light and spicy and, dairy and soy free. It's fast and easy with a pressed crust which mixes in the pan.
By Carolynn Napoli

Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II

59
A good pie for the diabetic and doesn't have an aftertaste.
By Carol

Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie

1097
This pumpkin pie has a walnut streusel topping that is optional. Serve with whipped topping or ice cream.
By Cindy B.

Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

362
Rich and creamy.
By Joyce

Impossible Pumpkin Pie

154
This is my mom's recipe that makes its own crust. It's very easy and extremely good!
By Betsy

Gluten Free Crustless Pumpkin Pie

64
Gluten-free crustless pumpkin pie. Delicious and easy to make.
By Anita Schoeb

Easy Crustless Pumpkin Pie

19
Very easy.
By Elaine S

Impossible Pumpkin Pie II

61
This is one of the 'impossibles' that we all love. A pumpkin pie that makes its own crust!
By Roberta J

Pumpkin Pie for Dieters

66
If you want to stay on your diet this is a terrific crustless pumpkin pie recipe you will love.
By OCEANBREEZE32

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie

146
This is my husband's favorite pumpkin pie. It's less spicy than traditional pumpkin pies so you can really taste the pumpkin flavor!
By AB70

Keto Pumpkin Pie

5
Pumpkin pie can be keto friendly when the crust is made of pecans and the filling is primarily pumpkin, eggs, and autumn spices.
By Linda Nofsinger

Pumpkin Cream Pie

87
Great wintertime pie especially for the holidays. If desired, serve with whipped topping and crushed pecans.
By JJOHN32

