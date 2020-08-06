Fresh Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
The first pumpkin pies were nothing like we make today. The most available sweetener was maple syrup, REAL maple syrup. I decided to try adding that to these pies and what a difference! This is my husband's favorite pie, using actual pumpkins that we grow. Using REAL maple syrup is key to the flavor. For extra special times, I serve with maple-sweetened whipped cream.
I tracked down a great recipe online for a pumpkin-persimmon pie, but it called for canned pumpkin and making your own crust which I didn't want to do. So I found another couple recipes for using fresh pumpkin and came up with this gem. The pies turned out great. This was by far the best pumpkin pie I've ever had, and when you discover something wonderful you share it with the world.
In the spirit of fall here in the Pacific Northwest, here is a recipe of my friend Joe's own design! He sought to bring bacon to the dessert menu, and hunted for a pie media capable of sustaining a bacon infusion while retaining deliciousness. Pumpkin (perhaps rhubarb) is the only one he could think of. I offer this recipe to all you bacon lovers out there. Remember though, you might steal this recipe to publish it and make dirty millions, but the true bacon lover cares not for cash but only for cholesterol. Enjoy bacon lovers of America!
Family favorite made with real pumpkin. Ingredients can be mixed and stored ahead of time for convenience. To only make one pie, mix all ingredients and pour half the mixture into a container or plastic bag and freeze. Now you can whip up a pie at any time!
Deliciously different pumpkin chiffon pie with a gingersnap crust! My family has used this pumpkin pie recipe exclusively for all the 43 years I have been around! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
This is a modification of my mother's from-scratch pumpkin pie recipe. I'm not vegan myself, but I made this variant for some vegan friends and loved it so much that I don't make the original recipe any more.