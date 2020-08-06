Fresh Pumpkin Pie Recipes

Want to really make your pie from scratch? Try one of more than 20 recipes for pumpkin pie made with fresh pumpkin.

Fresh Pumpkin Pie

242
Pumpkin Pie using fresh garden pumpkins. Best served barely warm, with freshly whipped cream on top of each serving. Use the remaining pumpkin puree in any recipe that calls for canned pumpkin.
By Cali

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

745
Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
By Allrecipes Member

Creamy Pumpkin Pie

191
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
By UPATNINE

Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie

752
Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
By Allrecipes Member

Pumpkin Maple Pie Supreme

217
The first pumpkin pies were nothing like we make today. The most available sweetener was maple syrup, REAL maple syrup. I decided to try adding that to these pies and what a difference! This is my husband's favorite pie, using actual pumpkins that we grow. Using REAL maple syrup is key to the flavor. For extra special times, I serve with maple-sweetened whipped cream.
By CAROLEALANA

Jen's Maple Pumpkin Pie

5
This pumpkin pie is made with maple syrup and heavy cream, giving it a fantastic flavor and texture. I usually double the recipe for one deep-dish 10-inch pie.
By jennifermo

Vanilla Walnut Pumpkin Pie

3
Yummy home made pumpkin pie, with fresh pumpkins, not canned. My family loves this, hope you do too. My kids like to eat this warm, and with Cool Whip.
By Shannonaka MurderSmooch

Pumpkin Custard Pie

61
This is a luscious pumpkin custard pie! Baking the hot filling in a chilled crust produces a smooth, shiny good textured custard and a well baked crust.
By SARALAUGHS52

Pumpkin Pie Squares

99
This recipe includes an oatmeal crust, pumpkin custard and a chopped nut topping.
By Amy

Walnut Pumpkin Pie

60
A slight twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.
By Jackie

Pumpkin Pie from Almond Breeze®

5
This traditional pumpkin pie with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves uses vanilla almondmilk for extra creaminess and flavor.
By Almond Breeze
Sponsored By Almond Breeze
Sara's Pumpkin Pie
155
My mom makes THE VERY BEST PUMPKIN PIE. Here is her recipe. Enjoy with sweetened fresh whipped cream. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
Fresh Sugar Pumpkin Pie
21
Starting with fresh sugar pumpkins beats canned when you have a little time, plus you get the seeds to roast as a snack!
Joe's Incredible Bacon Pumpkin Pie
18
Pumpkin-Persimmon Pie

I tracked down a great recipe online for a pumpkin-persimmon pie, but it called for canned pumpkin and making your own crust which I didn't want to do. So I found another couple recipes for using fresh pumpkin and came up with this gem. The pies turned out great. This was by far the best pumpkin pie I've ever had, and when you discover something wonderful you share it with the world.

By Almond Breeze
Great Pumpkin Pie

1
Rich flavored pumpkin pie using molasses and rum as the secret ingredients. This recipe uses fresh pumpkin. Serve with whipped cream.
By innkeeper

Vanilla Walnut Pumpkin Pie

3
Yummy home made pumpkin pie, with fresh pumpkins, not canned. My family loves this, hope you do too. My kids like to eat this warm, and with Cool Whip.
By Shannonaka MurderSmooch

Honey Pecan Pumpkin Pie

9
A combination of my family's two favorites! Pecan and pumpkin pie. I have substituted honey for sugar for a more down home flavor.
By Sherrie

Family-Favorite Pumpkin Pie

3
Family favorite made with real pumpkin. Ingredients can be mixed and stored ahead of time for convenience. To only make one pie, mix all ingredients and pour half the mixture into a container or plastic bag and freeze. Now you can whip up a pie at any time!
By B52JUNEBUG

Pumpkin Toffee Cream Pie

8
This no-bake pie is rich, creamy, and sets up in about 1 hour. This makes quite a bit of filling, so you can make it in a 10-inch pie crust, or spoon the leftover in individual serving cups.
By C.Tallent

Dad's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

33
Deliciously different pumpkin chiffon pie with a gingersnap crust! My family has used this pumpkin pie recipe exclusively for all the 43 years I have been around! Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com.
By Jennifer Powell

Pumpkin Pie Chatsworth Style

4
This is homemade right from the pumpkin and truly delicious.
By Summerpls

Amazing Vegan Pumpkin Pie

1
This is a modification of my mother's from-scratch pumpkin pie recipe. I'm not vegan myself, but I made this variant for some vegan friends and loved it so much that I don't make the original recipe any more.
By autumn

Funky Fresh Pumpkin Pie

I was out of evaporated milk so I came up with a different recipe. I hope you enjoy it.
By wclynxgirl
