Meatball Recipes

Meatballs aren't just for spaghetti! Find all the ways to make these little globes of deliciousness including Swedish meatballs, meatball sliders, turkey meatballs, and more.

The Best Meatballs

I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
By Geanine

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

668
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Fast and Friendly Meatballs

These oven-baked meatballs are fast and easy to prepare and very kid-friendly. You can serve them with pasta and spaghetti sauce or just eat them with ketchup, as my children do. Feel free to substitute lean ground beef for the ground turkey. The turkey should have at least 7% fat.
By ANASTASIAJANE

Turkey and Rice Meatballs (Albondigas)

101
As these turkey and rice meatballs simmer in the sauce, the rice absorbs moisture, swell ups, and creates a relatively tender, moist meatball. I didn't intend this recipe to be a Thanksgiving dinner alternative, but now that I think about it, these could actually work. These are delicious served over saffron basmati rice.
By Chef John

Melinda's Porcupine Meatballs

253
This is, by far, the best recipe for porcupine meatballs I have ever had. This is a recipe that was given to my mom when she married back in 1970. The recipe also includes cooking directions for stovetop cooking or cooking in the oven. Hope you enjoy as much as our family does.
By Melinda S

Bren's Italian Meatballs

26
The perfect addition to any tomato sauce.
By Bren

Danish Meatballs with Dill Sauce

71
This is a very tasty, but unique, meatball recipe perfect for holiday parties. For some reason, men love these! I have found that purchasing pre-made meatballs cuts the prep time significantly and tastes good, too.
By MPFEIFFER

Spanish-Style Albondigas in a Sunny Mediterranean Sauce

2
A meatball dish to savor. Rich tangy meatballs in a rich savory tomato sauce. Brilliant all year round.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Ricotta Meatballs

400
Ricotta-spiked meatballs are so tender, so flavorful, and so delicious. There are hardly any ingredients. Of course we're going to throw this over some spaghetti, because we're Americans and that's what we do with meatballs.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Meatballs

After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them. The best part is that you can make them ahead of time and freeze for later use. I have included those directions in the notes. Dip meatballs in marinara, if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Teriyaki sauce is made with sake or mirin, soy sauce, and sugar. It's mixed with fresh ginger and minced chicken to make these sweet and delicious chicken meatballs - a perfect combo with freshly steamed white rice and broccoli.
By ZAYO

Margaret's Keftedes (Greek Meatballs)

66
This is my yia yia's recipe--a family favorite straight from the village of Kyparissia. Serve as an appetizer or with tzatziki, Greek salata, and pita or pasta for a full meal. They taste best served at room temp and make for wonderful leftovers. If you don't care for lamb, try using all beef instead.
By Shandeen Gemanis
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2026
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
By Chef John

Sausage Balls

1214
Golden, tender and savory baked sausage balls.
By ZAYO

Italian Baked Meatballs

33
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
By Dawn Fronius

Air Fryer Meatballs

9
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

333
This quick and easy savory sauce turns heat-and-eat meatballs into tonight's main attraction. Serve on a bed of noodles or rice. Add a side salad, and dinner is ready in no time.
By Mary B

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3619
Big, tasty beef meatballs are simmered in an easy Italian tomato sauce in this easy recipe.
By ZAYO

Grape Jelly Meatballs

167
Grape jelly, chili sauce, and meatballs form an unlikely alliance in this great weeknight recipe that kids and adults love.
By whatsup12399

Sweet and Sour Meatballs II

423
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law shortly after I was married. Now it is a favorite of our kids. I like to serve it over rice.
By Cathy

Swedish Meatballs (Svenska Kottbullar)

743
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
By Nom Nom Nom

Meatball Nirvana

4363
These meatballs are a compilation of many, many meatball recipes to finally achieve what I was looking for... Meatball Nirvana! Cover with your favorite red sauce and serve with pasta or in crusty garlic bread rolls.
By lovestohost

Easy Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

3
These make-ahead slow cooker Swedish meatballs are perfect for family meals. For a meal, serve over wide egg noodles. Meatballs can also be served without noodles for an appetizer.
By Linnea Wittenburg Bennett

Melinda's Porcupine Meatballs

253
This is, by far, the best recipe for porcupine meatballs I have ever had. This is a recipe that was given to my mom when she married back in 1970. The recipe also includes cooking directions for stovetop cooking or cooking in the oven. Hope you enjoy as much as our family does.
By Melinda S

German Hamburgers (Frikadellen)

43
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
By Amy

The Best Meatballs You'll Ever Have

509
Very tasty meatballs full of spice and sauteed to perfection. I usually serve mine with spaghetti, but I've also served them with a BBQ sauce and rice on the side.
By BEARNESTA

Chef John's Swedish Meatballs

545
Swedish meatballs, traditionally served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry preserves, are a hearty meal the whole family will love!
By Chef John

Hawaiian Meatballs

21
Hawaiian-style meatballs in a sweet, somewhat tangy sauce.
By Jennifer Murray

Quick Meatball Stroganoff

35
This is a recipe I came up because my family loves stroganoff. It was a hit with everyone.
By Barbara Miller

Chef John's Ricotta Meatballs

400
Ricotta-spiked meatballs are so tender, so flavorful, and so delicious. There are hardly any ingredients. Of course we're going to throw this over some spaghetti, because we're Americans and that's what we do with meatballs.
By Chef John

Best Low-Carb Keto Meatballs

10
These moist and delicious keto-friendly meatballs are made with Parmesan cheese and flaxseed meal, and are perfect for a weeknight dinner. To keep it low carb, make sure to use a low-carb tomato sauce, or even better, a homemade marinara sauce.
By Fioa

Air Fryer Salmon Nuggets

Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.
By France C

Italian Meatballs

166
Baked meatballs seasoned with oregano and garlic, simmered in spaghetti sauce.
By Jo Ann

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
