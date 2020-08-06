Meatball Recipes

I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
These oven-baked meatballs are fast and easy to prepare and very kid-friendly. You can serve them with pasta and spaghetti sauce or just eat them with ketchup, as my children do. Feel free to substitute lean ground beef for the ground turkey. The turkey should have at least 7% fat.
As these turkey and rice meatballs simmer in the sauce, the rice absorbs moisture, swell ups, and creates a relatively tender, moist meatball. I didn't intend this recipe to be a Thanksgiving dinner alternative, but now that I think about it, these could actually work. These are delicious served over saffron basmati rice.
This is, by far, the best recipe for porcupine meatballs I have ever had. This is a recipe that was given to my mom when she married back in 1970. The recipe also includes cooking directions for stovetop cooking or cooking in the oven. Hope you enjoy as much as our family does.
This is a very tasty, but unique, meatball recipe perfect for holiday parties. For some reason, men love these! I have found that purchasing pre-made meatballs cuts the prep time significantly and tastes good, too.
Ricotta-spiked meatballs are so tender, so flavorful, and so delicious. There are hardly any ingredients. Of course we're going to throw this over some spaghetti, because we're Americans and that's what we do with meatballs.
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them. The best part is that you can make them ahead of time and freeze for later use. I have included those directions in the notes. Dip meatballs in marinara, if desired.
Teriyaki sauce is made with sake or mirin, soy sauce, and sugar. It's mixed with fresh ginger and minced chicken to make these sweet and delicious chicken meatballs - a perfect combo with freshly steamed white rice and broccoli.
This is my yia yia's recipe--a family favorite straight from the village of Kyparissia. Serve as an appetizer or with tzatziki, Greek salata, and pita or pasta for a full meal. They taste best served at room temp and make for wonderful leftovers. If you don't care for lamb, try using all beef instead.
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
These meatballs are a compilation of many, many meatball recipes to finally achieve what I was looking for... Meatball Nirvana! Cover with your favorite red sauce and serve with pasta or in crusty garlic bread rolls.
The original hamburger, these are served like a flattened meatball with some steamed string beans and salad. I also like to use this recipe to make Swedish meatballs (but omit the paprika). My Aunt in Hamburg, Germany taught me this recipe and I've been making them ever since. Serve with steamed string beans and tossed salad. Or serve on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumbers, finely sliced deep fried onions and curry ketchup.
These moist and delicious keto-friendly meatballs are made with Parmesan cheese and flaxseed meal, and are perfect for a weeknight dinner. To keep it low carb, make sure to use a low-carb tomato sauce, or even better, a homemade marinara sauce.
Crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, these salmon nuggets are finished off with a sweet chipotle-maple drizzle. These make a great appetizer and are also tasty served over greens. Try and find center-cut salmon filets that are at least 1-inch thick. I usually buy extra salmon, and trim off the thinner outer edges, saving for another use. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray.