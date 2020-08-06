Baked Potato Recipes

If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
Not your normal every day baked potato. Potatoes are cut into connected slices before being seasoned and baked. I leave the skin on (it gets crispy and yummy), but this can be made with them peeled also.
When entertaining guests on special occasions, don't forget that you're putting on a show with the food. And, when it comes to starchy side dishes, these potatoes are a great way to express flair for the dramatic.
This recipe for baked potatoes is delicious with steak, meatloaf, or by itself. I never was fan of the potato's skin until I began making this recipe! These potatoes taste amazing loaded with cheese, sour cream, and/or chives! If you want to get fancy, use this recipe as a base recipe for one of the many potato skin, whipped baked potato, or other more-to-it recipes on here.
For just a little more effort than a plain baked potato, you can make these showy Hasselback potatoes. They are easy to make and encompass two favorite potato textures – edges that are crispy like your favorite French fries with a creamy center reminiscent of mashed. These basic Hasselback potatoes will make you look like a cooking whiz and using Idaho® Potatoes will prove that you clearly have discerning taste!
