Baked Potato Recipes

Baked the ultimate baked potatoes with our baked, twice baked, hassleback potato recipes and more. Salt 'em, stuff 'em and bake 'em any way you want. We have plenty of suggestions.

Staff Picks

Microwave Baked Potato

366
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3558
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Perfect Baked Potato

858
This baked potato has a crisp, golden skin, and is light and fluffy on the inside. Great comfort food!
By CURLEEGIRLEE

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Oven Baked Potato Wedges

160
Oven baked potatoes with seasoned bread crumbs!
By Sue

Garden Stuffed Baked Potatoes

163
This is an excellent side dish that goes with any dinner or even by itself! If you like potatoes you will love these.
By Hallie Guilfoyle

Sheryl's Baked Potatoes

163
Not your normal every day baked potato. Potatoes are cut into connected slices before being seasoned and baked. I leave the skin on (it gets crispy and yummy), but this can be made with them peeled also.
By SHERYL1062

Garlic Baked Potato

111
Almost eliminates the need for butter and sour cream. Very flavorful, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Big family favorite.
By Mama's Cooking 4_3

Baked Potato

288
A step-by-step recipe for making a baked potato. Serve with your choice of toppings. Try sour cream and chives, cheese, and olives.
By Faye

Great Twice Baked Potatoes

100
These went over smashingly at a party. Easy to make (if you don't mind the cooking wait) and impressive looking and tasting!
By ROSIE139

Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

507
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
By bellepepper

Laura's Lemon Roasted Potatoes

Try this recipe for lemon and dill flavored roasted potatoes that fit perfectly into a Mediterranean or Greek menu.
By Laura
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes
6
"We loved these potatoes! So simple and they deliver a great taste with that gourmet look!" -- Howard
Best Fully Loaded Potato Recipes
You say potato, I say load it up. Here are 10 ways to turn everyday potatoes into tempting, gotta-have-it, totally loaded potatoes.
Southwestern-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes
26
How to Make Hasselback Potatoes
Leftover Baked Potato Recipes
Breakfast Potato Boats
4
Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
4

Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.

More Baked Potato Recipes

Microwave Baked Potato

366
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

3558
Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!
By PONYGIRL64

Perfect Baked Potato

858
This baked potato has a crisp, golden skin, and is light and fluffy on the inside. Great comfort food!
By CURLEEGIRLEE

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

4
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.
By Taylerand20

Oven-Baked Potato Slices

10
Potato slices are seasoned with a flavorful spice blend, drizzled with olive oil, and baked to crispy perfection for a quick and easy side dish.
By Jodster

Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes

258
A super easy way to bake potatoes without heating up the kitchen.
By Nurse Ellen so not a

Hasselback Potatoes

482
This Swedish dish takes its name from Hasselbacken, the Stockholm restaurant where it was first served. The seasoned potatoes turn out crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.
By POMPIER850

Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

507
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
By bellepepper

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Chef John's Twice-Baked Potatoes

215
When entertaining guests on special occasions, don't forget that you're putting on a show with the food. And, when it comes to starchy side dishes, these potatoes are a great way to express flair for the dramatic.
By Chef John

Baked Potato

288
A step-by-step recipe for making a baked potato. Serve with your choice of toppings. Try sour cream and chives, cheese, and olives.
By Faye

Healthier Ultimate Twice-Baked Potatoes

13
I love these in a restaurant so when I make them at home I try to make them a little healthier.
By MakeItHealthy

Great Twice Baked Potatoes

100
These went over smashingly at a party. Easy to make (if you don't mind the cooking wait) and impressive looking and tasting!
By ROSIE139

Caprese Hasselback Potatoes

Is there truly a better salad than one that is stuffed between layers of crispy tater?
By Jonathan Charbz

Simple Baked Potato

4
This recipe for baked potatoes is delicious with steak, meatloaf, or by itself. I never was fan of the potato's skin until I began making this recipe! These potatoes taste amazing loaded with cheese, sour cream, and/or chives! If you want to get fancy, use this recipe as a base recipe for one of the many potato skin, whipped baked potato, or other more-to-it recipes on here.
By Kristin M

Basic Hasselback Idaho® Potatoes

For just a little more effort than a plain baked potato, you can make these showy Hasselback potatoes. They are easy to make and encompass two favorite potato textures – edges that are crispy like your favorite French fries with a creamy center reminiscent of mashed. These basic Hasselback potatoes will make you look like a cooking whiz and using Idaho® Potatoes will prove that you clearly have discerning taste!
By Idaho Potatoes

Baked Greek Fries

22
I like these summery potato wedges with Greek flavor as a side dish for grilled lamb or kofta.
By cheesemite

Creamy Twice-Baked Potatoes

49
These easy twice baked potatoes get their creamy texture from a rich cream cheese filling. Double the recipe if you're having guests over or want leftovers.
By tplbml

Oven Baked Potato Wedges

160
Oven baked potatoes with seasoned bread crumbs!
By Sue

Crispy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

1
Cook up to four baked potatoes with crispy skin in an air fryer for 30 minutes.
By Andre DeArment

Garlic Baked Potato

111
Almost eliminates the need for butter and sour cream. Very flavorful, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Big family favorite.
By Mama's Cooking 4_3

Sheryl's Baked Potatoes

163
Not your normal every day baked potato. Potatoes are cut into connected slices before being seasoned and baked. I leave the skin on (it gets crispy and yummy), but this can be made with them peeled also.
By SHERYL1062

Instant Pot® Baked Idaho® Potatoes

Make baked Idaho(R) potatoes in 1/3 of the time! A simple, fast recipe for fluffy and delicious baked potatoes made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
By Idaho Potatoes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com