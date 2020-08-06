Potato Recipes

How do you like your potatoes? Choose from roasted, baked, fried, scalloped, mashed, and more. We've got America's favorite side dish covered, deliciously.

How to Make Scalloped Potatoes
Find out how to make the best bubbly, creamy, cheesy casserole of tender scalloped potatoes.
How to Make Crispy Potatoes
Find out how to make perfectly roasted potatoes with a crispy, crunchy outside and a tender, pillowy inside.
11 Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast Potatoes
Give your morning some pizzazz with top-rated breakfast potatoes that are anything but ordinary.
16 Quick and Hearty Potato Side Dishes
Check out some of our favorite potato side dishes that are ready in less than 45 minutes.
Community Picks

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1623
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
By Beccabo73

Microwave Baked Potato

386
This microwave baked potato tastes like it was slow-roasted in the oven.
By CJME

Basic Mashed Potatoes

592
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Quick & Crispy Home Fries

113
In order to get a crispy crust like the fries at your local diner you need to precook and cool them. When you pan fry a cold starch, it gets a beautifully crispy surface.
By Chef John

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1290
Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Egg Bites

22
Easy baked version of those egg bites made popular by that famous chain coffeehouse. I like them with hot sauce!
By VB Leghorn

Authentic German Potato Salad

1525
Bacon gives this warm German potato salad recipe a boost of flavor. The vinegar and sugar dressing on this salad has the perfect combination of salty and sweet.
By Angela Louise Miller

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

5916
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
By CathyM

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

106
Crispy, seasoned air-fried potato wedges are ready to eat in about 30 minutes.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

221
Its time to release my potatoes to the world!!! Watch your guests try to guess what's in this delicious and simple recipe. It's the perfect side dish to any meal or BBQ, and a great way to dress up those darn potatoes! It's got me out of many a jam with entertaining. You cant go wrong. Since trying these, I have gone completely potato crazy with mad potato disease!!! Yum -- do it, mate! (Note: Only use real egg mayo - not the other kind.)
By XANTHE

Slow Cooker Beef Stew

5372
This easy slow cooker beef stew recipe is hearty and comforting.
By BUCHKO

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

11
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.
By Taylerand20
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Kicked Up Mashed Potato Recipes
These recipes take yummy mashed potatoes and provide a unique boost of flavor in the form of chipotle peppers, cajun spices, grainy mustards, and more.
15 Creamy Scalloped Potato Recipes for Holiday Feasting
Get top recipes and tips to make scalloped potatoes — the classic, comforting accompaniment to so many special meals.
20 Ways With Russet Potatoes
Chef John's Best Potato Side Dishes
23 Recipes That Prove Your Air Fryer and Potatoes Are a Match Made in Heaven
15 Easy Instant Pot Potato Recipes
How to Boil Potatoes 4 Ways 
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
3633

Take baked potatoes to the ultimate level of creamy, cheesy, buttery goodness. Then top with bacon. Mmm bacon!

More Potato Recipes

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

2936
This easy old fashioned will surely become a family favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Hamburger Potato Casserole

1371
An oldie but a goodie! A family recipe of ground beef and potatoes layered with mushroom soup and onion, and topped with Cheddar cheese.
By GRAVYCLAN

Oven-Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

804
These oven-baked, seasoned Parmesan potatoes are quick and easy to make.
By Heather Sweet

Quick and Easy Home Fries

539
These crispy home fries are so easy to make and perfect for breakfast.
By magicallydelicious

Slow Cooker Potato-Bacon Soup

14
Comfort food at its best! Perfect in a mug by the fireplace or served up in your best china on Christmas Eve. This slow cooker potato-bacon soup is a crowd pleaser. I made up this recipe when I had friends coming over on a cold night and they all loved it. I promised to share my recipe, so here it is. Enjoy!
By meyer

Shepherd's Pie

3264
This comforting casserole is guaranteed to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted New Red Potatoes

1393
Baby red potatoes roasted to perfection with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

263
Lemony, tender, golden-brown potatoes are a winning side dish for any meal.
By koko

The Casserole

65
My mom invented this flexible casserole when my first child was born -- and it's been a standard in our household ever since! The soups and veggies may be easily varied. I tend to used boxed mashed potatoes, and they're great, too. To double the recipe (and freeze one), only use 3 total cans of soup -- it gets really juicy. Yum!
By Lovesmurfs

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

125
Potatoes Romanoff feature tender, cheesy potatoes fluffed up with sour cream.
By Chef John

Perfect Potato Salad

54
This is my mother Pauline's recipe. It's pretty much a classic American salad but remember, if you add onions, use sweet onions and chop with a very sharp knife, allow potatoes to cool to room temp before dressing them, and always taste for salt.
By Chef John

Grandma's Hash Brown Casserole

34
Baked cheesy hash browns in cream of chicken soup topped with cornflakes.
By missbutterbean

Balsamic-Roasted Vegetables

9
If you're tired of the same old side dishes, this recipe is for you! Wonderfully unique flavors of balsamic vinegar, garlic, and thyme combine to make a roasted vegetable dish that is going to win you many compliments!
By Cindy Davis

Oven Roasted Potatoes

1667
Deliciously crispy roasted potatoes with lots of herbs for maximum flavor.
By JMRYGH

Potato Salad

250
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Classic Hash Browns

343
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
By Chef John

Grandma's Favorite Chicken

104
My Grandma used to make this chicken and it was my mom's favorite. It is very easy, quick, flexible, and delicious. You may add as many different veggies and any amount you want. The broth made from this is great to dip bread and butter; my brother loves to have it as soup. Yum!!!
By Melissa

Scalloped Potatoes

617
The best scalloped potatoes, the way Mom makes!
By Jane Boswell-Purdy

Kielbasa with Peppers and Potatoes

735
Kielbasa cooked with red and yellow peppers and potatoes.
By Jeff Maloney

Slow Cooker Cheesy Potatoes

95
An easy tasty recipe for cheesy potatoes. Great for potlucks or the holidays when oven space is limited! It can easily be doubled if you have a larger slow cooker.
By Renee

Easiest Pot Roast Ever

511
Make the best pot roast and vegetables with this easy slow cooker recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

896
A comforting cheese, egg, and bacon casserole, perfect for feeding a crowd.
By parothstein

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

708
A tasty breakfast casserole with hash brown potatoes, cheese, and sausage.
By MELISSAKOVACS07
