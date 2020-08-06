Apple Bar Recipes

This recipe is a subtle version of apple crisp or oatmeal cookies. This recipe isn't too sweet or too bland. It's great as an after school snack or just something to munch on after dinner. It's super quick!
A sweet, chewy cookie. You and your kids can eat the delicious dough with impunity! A serious crowd pleaser, these are guaranteed to fly off bake sale tables. They're also the perfect gift to bring to new neighbors. Serve with a tall glass of vanilla soy milk.
It has taken me a while to find a good recipe, but finally with some different trials I find this has a great balance of cinnamon and nutmeg. Not to mention it is so much easier than apple pie and I think it tastes better. You can arrange the top crust lattice-style if desired.
These easy cookie bars are like having an apple pie you can pick up to eat... absolutely a crowd-pleaser! It looks complicated but is worth every second! Store bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Great alone or warmed and served a la mode!