Apple Bar Recipes

Make apple bars with applesauce or apple butter. Try apple bars with crumble topping, caramel apple bars, or chocolate applesauce brownies. We have recipes for chewy apple bars to meet any taste.

Staff Picks

Apple Butter Bars

98
Moist bars drizzled with icing.

Applesauce Brownies I

86
Really delicious and moist brownies.

Brown Butter Apple Crisp Bars

Brown butter is in both the crust and topping of these apple crisp bars, adding a deliciously nutty flavor to every bite.
By Kim

Applesauce Squares

37
Easy to make and oh so good!
By Michelle

Caramel Apple Bars II

111
A fall favorite with baked apples and gooey caramel. A great rainy day project!
By Christine

Apple Bars

258
Granny Smith apples work well in this recipe.

Danish Pastry Apple Bars II

68
Better than apple pie, and can be served warm. These go very quickly when served with other bar cookies.
By LONDONER

Apple Oatmeal Bar Cookies

69
This recipe is a subtle version of apple crisp or oatmeal cookies. This recipe isn't too sweet or too bland. It's great as an after school snack or just something to munch on after dinner. It's super quick!
By calead910

Caramel Apple Bars II

108
A fall favorite with baked apples and gooey caramel. A great rainy day project!

Apple Squares

1526
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!

Applesauce Bars

562
Moist and spicy bar cookies with frosting. An easy and quick after school snack. Also goes great at carry-ins and bake sales. You can also just sprinkle with confectioners sugar instead of frosting.
By Debbie Borsick

Nutty Cinnamon Bars

These nutty cinnamon bars use a sugar substitute for a wholesome twist.
By Yoly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Apple Danish Bars
Whether you serve these for dessert or breakfast, you're sure to get an enthusiastic reaction from these sweet apple Danish bars.
Applesauce Brownies II
15
"A plain cake-like brownie, moist with great chocolate taste. Easy to make." – IRENERUSSELL
Danish Pastry Apple Bars II
68
Apple Pie Slices
28
Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal Bars
29

These banana bread baked oatmeal breakfast bars are the perfect breakfast for those days when you really want a muffin but need something heartier.

More Apple Bar Recipes

Delicious Apple Pie Bars

5
Delicious apple pie in a bar! Apple pie filling sandwiched between two layers of pie crust - like a portable apple pie you can cut up and share and snack on without feeling guilty!
By Baker S

Golden Apple Raisin Squares

10
These squares are filled with apples and raisins mixed with applesauce, cinnamon and clove spices. They will add delicious flavor to any occasion!

Vegan Oatmeal Cookie Bars

2
A sweet, chewy cookie. You and your kids can eat the delicious dough with impunity! A serious crowd pleaser, these are guaranteed to fly off bake sale tables. They're also the perfect gift to bring to new neighbors. Serve with a tall glass of vanilla soy milk.
By Arynn McKenzie

Cinnamon Apple Pie Bars

10
It has taken me a while to find a good recipe, but finally with some different trials I find this has a great balance of cinnamon and nutmeg. Not to mention it is so much easier than apple pie and I think it tastes better. You can arrange the top crust lattice-style if desired.
By mkuhlke

KELLOGG'S* RICE KRISPIES* Spiced Apple, Carrot and Zucchini Bar

2
Grated apple, carrot and zucchini with a touch of cinnamon make these moist bar cookies a delicious treat with coffee or after school with a glass of milk.

Applesauce Walnut Bars

6
Very moist and chewy!

Pumpkin Bars with Applesauce

These tasty pumpkin treats made with applesauce are a one-pan endeavor and are worth the minimal effort needed to have something delicious on hand.
By Brynnleigh

Cinnamon-Apple Bars with Icing

Cinnamon-spiced apple slices are layered between a soft golden crust and a crumb topping, drizzled with icing. Tastes exactly like apple pie, only in bar form! This recipe is my most famous of all!
By AHOTA84

Apple Caramel Crumb Bars

Closest to the famous coffee chain's version I've ever tasted, mmmmm good. These are really good and worth the extra time to make.
By Diane Renwick

Apple Bars with Crumble Topping

Quick, easy, and delicious apple bars with crumble topping.
By indigoiris715

Caramel-Apple Bars with Cake Mix

I made these one night out of a need for apples, caramel, and cake!
By ROBY

Easy Caramel Apple Cookie Bars

These easy cookie bars are like having an apple pie you can pick up to eat... absolutely a crowd-pleaser! It looks complicated but is worth every second! Store bars in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Great alone or warmed and served a la mode!
By Lauren Fouts

Pumpkin Harvest Bars

Lovely fall flavors! This recipe for pumpkin bars made with applesauce will have you thinking of autumn all year long!
By yogurtraisin

Salted Caramel Apple Bars

1
This sweet, caramel apple snack bar with a hint of salt makes a great coffee break treat.

Chocolate Blackberry Bars

1
Tastes like a cobbler with some chocolate thrown in the middle.
By FARNSWORTH

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookie Bars

Tantalize your taste buds with this delightful chocolaty dessert! Indulge in this gluten-free, nut-free double chocolate cookie bar recipe!
By Emma
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com