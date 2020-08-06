Bagel Recipes

Yes, you can make chewy bagels at home! Let us show you how with top-rated bagel recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Real Homemade Bagels

297
A recipe for that authentic bagel flavor and texture.
By PLAWHON

Grandma Sherrill's Bagels

14
A homemade tradition in our family for 30 years!
By Terry

Bagels I

165
Chewy and delicious.
By Sally

Bread Machine Bagels

848
Quick and easy bagels you can make with your bread machine! You can use whatever topping that you wish, many like poppy seeds.
By Cristy Chu

How to Make Homemade Bagels

Learn how to make the best homemade bagels with this easy step-by-step guide.
By Caitlyn Diimig, RD
Inspiration and Ideas

Bread Machine Bagels
"Fantastic! Delicious and so easy. I added a tablespoon of malt powder to the water before boiling the bagels, for more of a New Jersey-style bagel." – Tom Shaver
San Francisco-Style Bagels
"This has instantly replaced my old more complicated recipe. They came out perfect!" – MuratZIRHLI
Pumpernickel Bagels
More Bagel Recipes

Boiled Bagels

459
Bagels that are boiled before being baked.
By Jandl

Bagels II

153
Making bagels is fun, but it is a little bit of work. You may use any topping that you wish or none at all. We suggest sesame seeds, poppy seeds or Kosher salt.
By Ann

Air Fryer Everything Bagel Bites

Chewy bagel bites made with Boursin® cheese and the popular "everything bagel seasoning" will have everybody asking for more.
By lutzflcat

San Francisco Style Bagels

61
I accidentally stumbled upon a method for making bagels that were structurally and texturally superior, I decided to take advantage of that fact, and the San Francisco-style bagel was born.
By Chef John

Pumpernickel Bagels

19
Hearty dark rye bagels can be made at home. Rye flour, cocoa, coffee, and caraway seeds make these taste so good!
By sueb

Multigrain Bagels

2
I added flaxseed meal, wheat germ, rolled oats, and whole wheat flour to a recipe I adapted from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The recipe yields 16 bagels that won't 'get lost' in your toaster. These bagels are best served toasted. My kids love them topped with cream cheese and thin layer of strawberry jam. Store in a resealable plastic bag.
By jan2keno

Cream Cheese-Filled Bagel Balls

These cream cheese-filled bagel balls are perfect for breakfast and are super easy to make! The dough requires no yeast, and is a healthier alternative to regular dough! Two-ingredient dough is packed with protein thanks to the yogurt, and is free of the preservatives and artificial ingredients found in many prepared doughs. Once made, you can work with it immediately. That means you don't have to spend time waiting for the dough to proof before you make a meal.
By alliecappelli

Whole Wheat Bagels

3
These yummy bagels can be made starting in the bread maker and are so simple you will wonder why you haven't been making your own bagels all along.
By Cathryn Aune

Bagel Bread

72
Once you see how easy it is so make this bread in your bread machine, you won't buy it at the store anymore!
By Holly

Whole Wheat Cinnamon Raisin Bagels

2
These are yummy whole wheat bagels! Make these into whatever flavor you desire by omitting the cinnamon and raisins and add blueberries, onion, plain...the options are endless! Have fun!
By Joanna

Pumpkin Spice Bagel

4
These simple bagels have a wonderful cinnamon and pumpkin flavor.
By Sadie

Moist Passover Bagel

2
Moist Passover bagels that are soft and fluffy. They make matzoh take on a new light. You can still have a sandwich on Passover.
By Eva's Kitchen

Nova Lox Everything Breakfast Bagel

I don't have the finances to always grab my favorite breakfast treats so this is my rendition of a local offering from a nearby bagel joint.
By thedailygourmet

Tori's Air Fryer Pumpkin Bagels

This recipe was created by a grandma and a granddaughter sharing the love of cooking in the kitchen. A delicious bagel made with Greek yogurt and pumpkin topped with oatmeal, honey, Cheddar cheese, and cinnamon. Bake in an air fryer. So easy to make and kid friendly. Serve with cream cheese.
By Lela
