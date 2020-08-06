Bagel Recipes

I added flaxseed meal, wheat germ, rolled oats, and whole wheat flour to a recipe I adapted from the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The recipe yields 16 bagels that won't 'get lost' in your toaster. These bagels are best served toasted. My kids love them topped with cream cheese and thin layer of strawberry jam. Store in a resealable plastic bag.
These cream cheese-filled bagel balls are perfect for breakfast and are super easy to make! The dough requires no yeast, and is a healthier alternative to regular dough! Two-ingredient dough is packed with protein thanks to the yogurt, and is free of the preservatives and artificial ingredients found in many prepared doughs. Once made, you can work with it immediately. That means you don't have to spend time waiting for the dough to proof before you make a meal.
This recipe was created by a grandma and a granddaughter sharing the love of cooking in the kitchen. A delicious bagel made with Greek yogurt and pumpkin topped with oatmeal, honey, Cheddar cheese, and cinnamon. Bake in an air fryer. So easy to make and kid friendly. Serve with cream cheese.