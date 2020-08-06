Potluck Recipes

Wow the crowd with top-rated recipes for covered-dish classics like mac and cheese, salads, enchiladas, dips, and desserts.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker Potluck Spareribs

Rating: 4.56 stars
80
These ribs are perfect for a potluck. Use a slow cooker bag and cleanup is super easy. Sure to be a recipe they beg for!
By Maggie Ogier Luke

Classic Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
2721
This is a salad that everyone seems to love. I always get lots of compliments on this recipe and it is just a pleasing taste that seems to suit everyone.
By Graden

Sloppy Joes II

Rating: 4.67 stars
7685
This is the recipe my mother used for sloppy joes and it always gets compliments!
By Tamara

The Talk of the Potluck Kale and Apple Salad

Rating: 4.76 stars
37
A favorite for potlucks, family gatherings, and hot summer nights at home. With a food processor to chop the kale, I can be done and out the door to a party within 25 minutes - and that includes 5 minutes to find my keys. My kids love this salad when I add lots of apples!
By Dani Steinbach

Betty's 3-Bean Hot Dish (a la Minnesota)

Rating: 4.76 stars
17
My dearest 80-something friend Betty gave me this sensational, hearty recipe for a 3-bean hot dish. She's Finnish, I believe this has roots to home, and it's really tasty! My hubby, who hates beans, demanded I get the recipe. We first devoured it at Betty and Jim's 60th wedding anniversary! Perfect for potlucks.
By MrsWifey/Mommy

Baked Ziti I

Rating: 4.71 stars
8672
A lady I worked with brought this in one day, and it was a hit. Now it is the favorite of all my dinner guests. It's great for a covered dish dinner too. I have made this also without the meat, and it is well received.
By Colleen B. Smith

Lemon Pretzel Salad with Mango and Kiwi

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Refreshingly satisfying! Fresh lemon, mango, and kiwi are fused with fluffy cool cream cheese, all sitting atop a yummy salty sweet pretzel crust...wow, what else can you say?! It always disappears with a quickness. Perfect for BBQs, holidays, pitch-ins, or just a tasty treat with a hot cup of tea. Enjoy!
By Coastal Roots

Cannellini Bean and Artichoke Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This is great for barbeques, picnics, or just to have refrigerated to serve with a sandwich for lunch. Refrigerate overnight for best flavor.
By Barry Heuser

Best Brownies

Rating: 4.53 stars
13564
These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Napa Cabbage Salad

Rating: 4.7 stars
418
This is a yummy, crunchy cabbage salad with toasted ramen noodles and almond slivers. The bowl is always licked clean at potlucks!
By Carol

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.52 stars
3034
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

White Texas Sheet Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
415
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester
Hobo Beans
Rating: Unrated
52
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Rating: Unrated
1821
Our Most Popular Potluck Recipes

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

Rating: 4.26 stars
1061

This is a delicious twist to broccoli, rice, and cheese casserole, and is VERY easy to make. You can also cut this in half. I use the 1 can cream of mushroom soup when I make half. You can also leave out the onion. It just gives it a little added flavor, but is still very good without it.

More Potluck Recipes

Seven Layer Bars

Rating: 4.69 stars
645
Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.
By P. Tindall

Baked Teriyaki Chicken

Rating: 4.65 stars
7782
A much requested chicken recipe! Easy to double for a large group. Delicious!
By Anonymous
Chocolate Pretzel Treats

Rating: 4.48 stars
82
Quick and easy treat using three easy to find ingredients: Hershey's® Kisses, pretzels, and M&M's®.
By LCDOYLE

Boston Baked Beans

Rating: 4.58 stars
1359
A wonderful old-fashioned baked bean flavor. This recipe has served by family for 29 years and originally came from my mother-in-law. It tastes great served with fresh cornbread or biscuits and honey. Although you need to allow time for soaking and simmering the beans, this recipe is still quite easy.
By AJRHODES3

Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.59 stars
93
Not authentically Mexican in the slightest, but holy buckets are they good! Great way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken.
By krimille

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Rating: 4.61 stars
664
Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further! This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!
By Jill Welch

Twice Baked Potato Casserole With Bacon

Rating: 4.66 stars
340
A slight twist to an old favorite, this cheesy recipe will surely set their mouths to watering. For a creamier casserole, use a potato masher and mash potatoes thoroughly.
By Tay

Potato Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
255
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

Texas Sheet Cake V

Rating: 4.72 stars
802
I have made this recipe for years. My children always chose it for their birthday cake over any other, and it makes enough for a crowd. Moist and delicious. Very easy to make. Enjoy!
By Carolyn Herbert

Baked Ziti with Sausage

Rating: 4.47 stars
1018
This is quite possibly the one thing that I am constantly asked to make. This is a ziti with a lot of flavor.
By Ashley

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Rating: 4.34 stars
512
This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.
By Cathy

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

Rating: 4.59 stars
888
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Breakfast Strata

Rating: 4.63 stars
62
My grandmother makes this every Christmas morning, and it's amazing. My husband hates eggs and he always has seconds, even my 1- and 2-year-old gobble this up. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Ingredients are forgiving; add your favorites or spice it up. Just make sure your veggies are not going to water it down.
By Robynnsmom

Zesty Quinoa Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
1503
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
By scrumdiddly

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Rating: 4.6 stars
1913
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Chef John's Meatless Meatballs

Rating: 4.68 stars
552
I made this recipe to celebrate Earth Day. Thanks to a thorough browning, mushrooms provide more than enough savoriness. The garlic, cheese, and parsley do the rest. What really blew me away was how close the texture was to actual meatballs. They are officially approved for use on spaghetti!
By Chef John

Strawberry Spinach Salad I

Rating: 4.77 stars
2953
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
By TOZENUF

Blonde Brownies I

Rating: 4.5 stars
1879
Rich, chewy brownie with chocolate chips on top.
By Sue Bush

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

Rating: 4.76 stars
3306
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Easy Lemon Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
162
I got this recipe from my mother-in-law years ago, and it has always been a family favorite. It is real good for potlucks as it is served right out of the pan.
By v monte

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

Rating: 4.36 stars
1691
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

Rating: 4.64 stars
318
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.27 stars
3492
Easily doubled for a potluck, cottage cheese and sour cream are the unique elements to this macaroni and cheese recipe.
By MRSO

Hot Tamale Pie

Rating: 4.54 stars
598
While this tamale pie has very little to do with its south-of-the-border namesake, it's a really delicious recipe all the same.
By Chef John
