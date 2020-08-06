Wedding Recipes

Cooking for a wedding? You'll want these trusted recipes for wedding cake, perfect punch, finger foods, and more.

Staff Picks

Best White Icing Ever

431
This icing recipe is #1! It's quick and easy to make, bright white for cake decorating, and you can easily change it's consistency! This is the most important icing recipe you'll ever have. It's so basic, it makes the hassle of cake decorating so much easier! If you wish, use half shortening and half unsalted butter.
By Meghan Rey

Italian Wedding Cake

81
This is a bride's cake. It was served at a very dear friends wedding.
By BOSQUE

White Wedding Cake

52
This is a great white wedding cake for those of you who like it plain. When I was a child, one of my neighbors who was elderly made a lot of wedding cakes for family and other people, and she took great pride in her work. She used fancy staircases you get in cake decorating stores, and even crocheted certain decorations. All is in your imagination. No professional baker did what she did. Be creative.
By Carol

Wedding Cake Icing

275
Very Easy! Add a little more water to ice the cake and a little less to make the decorations!
By CHAYES100

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

585
Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

1211
Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.
By Kitten

Asparagus Wrapped in Crisp Prosciutto

272
Asparagus spears are wrapped in a sheath of prosciutto, then baked until crispy.
By Teresa Haider

White Almond Wedding Cake

963
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
By CUPYCAKESMURF

Scorpion Bowl

20
Routinely found at Chinese restaurants, this punch-like cocktail is absolutely mouthwatering. This goes great with Chinese and Polynesian food.
By JJS0513

Coconut Cream Pound Cake

405
A moist coconut pound cake, a crowd pleaser. I use this recipe for making wedding cake layers.
By Connie Bridges Mallard

Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast

446
This rib roast recipe took years to formulate. It makes the most out of this cut of meat. It is perfect for any special occasion.
By Barbara Conrad

Creamy Dill Cucumber Toasties

967
I got this recipe years ago from a friend of a friend. I love it and make it all the time for parties. It looks great on the platter, and it is super easy! Everyone loves it!
By Allrecipes Member
