Wedding Recipes

This icing recipe is #1! It's quick and easy to make, bright white for cake decorating, and you can easily change it's consistency! This is the most important icing recipe you'll ever have. It's so basic, it makes the hassle of cake decorating so much easier! If you wish, use half shortening and half unsalted butter.
This is a great white wedding cake for those of you who like it plain. When I was a child, one of my neighbors who was elderly made a lot of wedding cakes for family and other people, and she took great pride in her work. She used fancy staircases you get in cake decorating stores, and even crocheted certain decorations. All is in your imagination. No professional baker did what she did. Be creative.
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
This is a wonderful, refreshing drink that can be used for receptions, parties or even holiday get-togethers. This is decidedly different from your usual punch. It and can be stored in covered jars for several days in the refrigerator.
I received this recipe several years ago from a family member who swore it was a great romantic meal. She was right. My husband asks me to make this meal every time we have a date night. The quantity of ingredients look intimidating, but don't let them fool you. It's easy and delicious! The whipping cream gives it a creamy texture that you just can't get enough of!
This is a Lithuanian dish that my family makes mainly during the holiday season. It goes great with ham or turkey. It is also served in many authentic European restaurants. This recipe is time consuming but well worth the work put into it. This is a 'stick to your ribs' dish and is in no way considered lo-cal or healthy. A dollop of sour cream on top of each piece is a great topping.
This is a pure white wedding cake frosting. You can double the recipe if you have a sturdy mixer. Add milk according to purpose; you need less if you are making flowers or borders than if you are just covering a cake. Remove what you need for decorating before you thin the rest down for frosting.
This is a sponge cake that it is perfect for making petits fours. Dense yellow cake that can stand up to the process of being cut into small pieces, and iced individually. Decorate each little cake with a whole nut, some candied fruit, tiny candies, sprinkles or coconut.