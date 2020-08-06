Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

Easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use either turkey or chicken. You can serve it plain, on salad greens, or in a pita. Very versatile. If in season, try substituting black cherries for the grapes.
One of the great blessings, and curses, of Thanksgiving is leftover turkey. That's where this spicy Thai coconut soup recipe comes in. This is my take on Tom Kha Gai, and as usual I make no claim as to its authenticity. I do know it tastes amazing and will make you forget you even roasted a turkey. Garnish with chili oil, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.
This lends classic Asian flavors with an all-American twist. I suggest enlisting the help of a couple of people rolling the spring rolls. This takes up the majority of the prep time. I bake the rolls instead of frying them to cut down on the calories, but you can deep fry them for extra flavor. If you can't find spring roll wrappers, use the egg roll wrappers. They don't bake well, so deep-fry them instead. Use real soy sauce brewed from soybeans, and not the stuff with caramel coloring and salt.
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
This is a great recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. I never liked reheated mashed potatoes, but if you fry them in a pan as a potato pancake, they taste delicious. You might need to adjust the ingredients depending on how much mashed potatoes you have left over.
This is something I did one night when I had a bunch of leftovers that turned into one of my favorite comfort foods. You could switch out just about anything for anything of a similar type, chicken for the ham, different soups, etc. Make it as is or use your imagination.
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
This recipe is a really nice way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. If you like you could fry the hashbrowns up and then freeze them in airtight bags. You can pop them in the toaster to reheat them! An easy breakfast!
Easter ham turns into a perfect combo of pancakes and croquettes for a nice way to use up some of the leftovers. Serve with a honey mustard sauce or any variety of chutneys. Applesauce is also a nice accompaniment.
When I was working my way through college at a local diner, I learned that they used leftover baked potatoes from the dinner menu that they baked the day before. They always made extra baked potatoes so that they could use them for home fries the next morning. I discovered that this was the 'secret' to having flaky, crispy home fries. Very easy to make.
This was made from Thanksgiving leftovers, and ingredients in my pantry. It's a family favorite and a hit at Pot lucks. With leftovers, it's a breeze, made from scratch ... it's work. Either way it's a hit and well worth the time. After a holiday meal half the work is done because you usually have the mashed potatoes, and turkey. When I make it from scratch, I usually use chicken rather than turkey. Prep times are from leftovers.