Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

Transform Thanksgiving leftovers into delicious soups, casseroles, and more. Make new dishes out of your leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.

Staff Picks

Our 20 Best Turkey Soup Recipes

Take your leftovers up a notch with these popular turkey soup recipes.
By Melanie Fincher

10 Leftover Turkey Pasta Recipes

Transform leftover turkey into an amazing meal.
By Ita Mac Airt

Stuffy

23
Oooh, this is a tasty hot turkey sandwich.
By Elaine Mical

7 Turkey Tetrazzini Recipes

This is world-class comfort food.
By Mary Claire Lagroue

Turkey Wild Rice Salad(

Easy to make and tastes wonderful. You can use either turkey or chicken. You can serve it plain, on salad greens, or in a pita. Very versatile. If in season, try substituting black cherries for the grapes.
By GINNYKAE

Turkey Tom Kha Gai

26
One of the great blessings, and curses, of Thanksgiving is leftover turkey. That's where this spicy Thai coconut soup recipe comes in. This is my take on Tom Kha Gai, and as usual I make no claim as to its authenticity. I do know it tastes amazing and will make you forget you even roasted a turkey. Garnish with chili oil, cilantro leaves, and lime wedges.
By Chef John

Leftover Thanksgiving Salad

6
This simple recipe is based on the leftovers I had from Thanksgiving. It's great served on toasted, rustic bread. I hope you enjoy it!
By Gwendolyn

17 Creative Ideas for Thanksgiving Leftovers

Don't just reheat Thanksgiving leftovers. Turn turkey and all the fixings into casseroles, soup, pot pie, and more!
By Leslie Kelly

Apple Crisp with Cranberry Sauce

61
I devised this recipe when I was trying to use up that leftover homemade cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving! You could probably also use canned whole cranberry sauce for this recipe.
By Michelle Ramey

Leftover Thanksgiving Wedge Pies

5
Turn Thanksgiving leftovers into these delicious handheld pies! Serve with gravy and cranberry sauce.
By Snacking in the Kitchen

10 Leftover Turkey Casseroles for After Thanksgiving

These comforting casseroles turn bland and boring turkey into completely new creations.
By Melanie Fincher

Leftover Turkey Spring Rolls with Cranberry Sweet and Sour Dipping Sauce

39
This lends classic Asian flavors with an all-American twist. I suggest enlisting the help of a couple of people rolling the spring rolls. This takes up the majority of the prep time. I bake the rolls instead of frying them to cut down on the calories, but you can deep fry them for extra flavor. If you can't find spring roll wrappers, use the egg roll wrappers. They don't bake well, so deep-fry them instead. Use real soy sauce brewed from soybeans, and not the stuff with caramel coloring and salt.
By otis
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grandma Carlson's Turkey Pot Pie
Transform leftover turkey and fresh vegetables into a cozy meal.
Annie's Turkey Salad
101
"I now buy a turkey just to make this! :-) Loved it." – Kimba
5 Food-Safety Rules for Thanksgiving Leftovers
16 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Cranberry Sauce
Chef John's Best Recipes for Thanksgiving Leftovers

More Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes

Holiday Ham and Potato Casserole

12
Ham, potatoes, Cheddar, and cream bake together in this holiday casserole.

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

416
This easy, cheesy ham and potato casserole is a definite crowd-pleaser.
By SweetT

Baked Potato Soup I

2281
This soup incorporates pre-baked cubes of potato with onion, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and sour cream in a milk soup base which has been thickened with a roux.
By Allrecipes Member

Fried Mashed Potato Cakes

8
Fried mashed potato patties. Yummy!
By Vinniemama

Ham, Potato and Broccoli Casserole

283
This is a great, easy to make, and nutritious casserole. You can add some macaroni pasta or try seasoning the potatoes before you bake. Put this dish in the freezer and bake whenever you're too lazy to cook! Can also be made with leftover cooked chicken.
By SURELEE

Irish Boxty

120
Boxty is a traditional Irish dish made of potatoes. An old Irish rhyme goes: 'Boxty on the griddle, boxty on the pan; if you can't make boxty, you'll never get a man'.
By Brooke Elizabeth

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

275
The ultimate quick and easy breakfast casserole when feeding guests or when you want to impress!
By Allrecipes Member

Shredded Potato Quiche

153
Quiche with crunchy potato crust. A good one dish meal and a great way to use leftovers. You may also use 1 cup chopped vegetables of your choosing, such as onions, peppers, broccoli or tomatoes, etc.
By Susan Spickelmier

Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes

11
This is a great recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. I never liked reheated mashed potatoes, but if you fry them in a pan as a potato pancake, they taste delicious. You might need to adjust the ingredients depending on how much mashed potatoes you have left over.
By Karin50

Cheesy Leftover Ham and Mashed Potato Casserole

13
This is something I did one night when I had a bunch of leftovers that turned into one of my favorite comfort foods. You could switch out just about anything for anything of a similar type, chicken for the ham, different soups, etc. Make it as is or use your imagination.
By bdweld

American Shepherd's Pie

494
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Potato Pancakes II

201
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Slow Cooker Cheesy Potato Soup with Ham

59
This rich, thick, and creamy soup is a great way to use up leftover holiday ham! Made in your slow cooker, and using shortcuts like frozen hash brown potatoes, this delicious soup requires very little effort on your part.
By fabeveryday

Bubble 'n' Squeak

208
Cabbage, bacon, ham, onion and leftover potatoes make up this tasty, easy dish. This is a great way to get the kids to eat cabbage. Using leftovers makes this main dish especially quick to make. I recommend using a good nonstick pan. Serve with ketchup, if desired.
By DOREENF

Potato Soup

174
This recipe is in 'my head,' but easy to make. My family loves homemade soups of all types.
By HEDDO

Irish Potato Farls

53
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
By Ita

Homemade Hashbrowns

61
This recipe is a really nice way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. If you like you could fry the hashbrowns up and then freeze them in airtight bags. You can pop them in the toaster to reheat them! An easy breakfast!
By bluebayou

Ham and Cabbage Casserole

3
This ham and cabbage casserole recipe is a great way to use up leftover ham. Serve with a salad and biscuits to complete your meal.
By Bibi

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

17
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes

122
Mashed potato cakes have been a staple in my southern family all throughout my childhood. I came up with this recipe when trying to put a new spin on an old favorite.
By Teach09

Holiday Chicken Salad

1758
Serve on lettuce cups, or make sandwiches. Stand back and enjoy the applause!
By emmaxwell

Ham Cake-ettes

92
Easter ham turns into a perfect combo of pancakes and croquettes for a nice way to use up some of the leftovers. Serve with a honey mustard sauce or any variety of chutneys. Applesauce is also a nice accompaniment.
By Avon- status quo PRO

Diner-Style Baked Potato Home Fries

50
When I was working my way through college at a local diner, I learned that they used leftover baked potatoes from the dinner menu that they baked the day before. They always made extra baked potatoes so that they could use them for home fries the next morning. I discovered that this was the 'secret' to having flaky, crispy home fries. Very easy to make.
By Gloria Gowins

Turkey Potato Casserole

153
This was made from Thanksgiving leftovers, and ingredients in my pantry. It's a family favorite and a hit at Pot lucks. With leftovers, it's a breeze, made from scratch ... it's work. Either way it's a hit and well worth the time. After a holiday meal half the work is done because you usually have the mashed potatoes, and turkey. When I make it from scratch, I usually use chicken rather than turkey. Prep times are from leftovers.
By PEGGIKAYE EAGLER
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com