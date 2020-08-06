Healthy Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Smoothies, hot cereals, veggie scrambles, and hearty muffins. Find more than 450 recipes for making healthy breakfasts so you'll feel great all day.

Staff Picks

Ultimate Tofu Breakfast Burrito Bowls

Rating: 4.79 stars
53
Tofu scrambles up just like eggs, and with some clever spices, even non-vegans will barely notice the difference. Try setting out toppings to let family or guests assemble their own burrito bowls.
By isachandra

14 Daniel Fast Breakfast Recipes To Fuel the Day

Get inspired with these delicious and nutritious breakfast ideas that are Daniel Fast-approved.
By Melanie Fincher

Superfood Breakfast

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
This is a great tasting, quick breakfast concoction jam-packed with superfoods.
By Jean

Easy Egg White Omelet

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
This is my go-to breakfast every morning. Fast, easy, foolproof, customizable, and packed with protein, all for fewer calories than your average fast-food breakfast sandwich.
By DONNA

Gluten-Free Hot Breakfast Cereal

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
By Kim

Tempeh Breakfast Sausage Patties

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a great vegan, cholesterol-free alternative to pork breakfast sausage. It's very easy to make and can be made ahead for a quick weekday breakfast.
By WellRed

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
563
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

Rating: 4.67 stars
24
I combined overnight oats with blueberries, banana, and almond vanilla milk and turned it into a yummy blueberry smoothie bowl! Top with whatever seeds, nuts or berries you enjoy!
By barbara

Paleo Hash

Rating: 4.78 stars
32
I was craving a hash and decided to throw together something that was paleo-friendly. The sweet potatoes in this give it a touch of sweetness, the chorizo gives it a flavorful punch, and the egg tops this dish off perfectly! It is an easy dish to choose different veggies and make it your own! Have fun with it!
By Tonna Jacobson

Morning Fruit Bowl

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a very healthy breakfast, for when you just want to start your day with something fresh in the summer. You can use maple syrup instead of agave, and add other nuts or fruits too.
By islandcook82

Healthier Basic Crepes

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!
By MakeItHealthy

Feta Eggs

Rating: 4.59 stars
225
A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs.
By Kerry
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

6 Healthy On-the-Go Breakfasts
Power up your day without breaking your stride with healthy breakfasts that are neat enough to eat on the go.
Protein-Rich Breakfasts
These foods will help you feel full longer.
Ideas For Overnight Oats
Breakfast Fruit Salads
Easy 3-Ingredient Smoothies
Two Weeks of Healthy Breakfast Ideas

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237

This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!

More Healthy Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Basic Fruit Smoothie

Rating: 4.42 stars
79
This is a great smoothie consisting of fruit, fruit juice and ice. I like to use whatever fresh fruits I crave that day. Any kind of berry, mangos, papayas, kiwi fruit, et cetera make a great smoothie. Experiment with your favorites!
By STARGIRL577

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.59 stars
177
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Muesli

Rating: 4.81 stars
189
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Leftover Roast Beef Hash

Rating: 4.25 stars
20
Our family always has leftover roast beef and this recipe is a great way to finish it up!
By IVPLAY

Porridge

Rating: 3.64 stars
25
This is a winter favorite of ours, that builds on a traditional British breakfast dish. We add sultanas, bananas and cinnamon and it's awesome.
By ANNEDUNCAN

Irish Potato Farls

Rating: 4.04 stars
54
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
By Ita

Pineapple Cleanser Smoothie

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
This is great for a detox cleanse.
By jesnmeg

Momma's Potatoes

Rating: 4.24 stars
84
This is a crisp, rosemary-scented alternative to fried potatoes. Dee-lish!!!
By SarahF

Spinach and Kale Smoothie

Rating: 4.54 stars
70
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
By Jamie Lynn Mehney

Very Easy Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
133
In a hurry? Make this fruit salad in about 10 minutes. You can add or subtract different fruit according to your taste and what is in season.
By MICHELLE M

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

Rating: 4.66 stars
64
This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.
By cookiequeen

Banana Waffles

Rating: 4.02 stars
192
The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
By Jennifer Park

Fabulous Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.54 stars
212
An easy, quick, and holiday-worthy fruit salad that is easily doubled.
By Tracy Fall

Kale and Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.2 stars
201
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Sponsored By MyPlate

Orange Banana Smoothie

Rating: 4.04 stars
74
Filling enough to have as a breakfast - I recommend it!
By Bonnie

Grilled Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

Rating: 4.54 stars
335
A sweet, warm breakfast idea. Cooked like a grilled cheese, but filled with melted peanut butter and warm bananas.
By KATIES8422
Sponsored By MyPlate

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Rating: 4.01 stars
182
This is a wonderful, simple recipe for an apple cinnamon oatmeal. Even the kids can make this one!
By DOUGSMAMI

The Best Post Workout Shake

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
This shake is delicious, filling and nutritious...a perfect drink after a hard workout at the gym. I've been drinking it for years. Everyone who's tried it falls in love with it. I drink it every morning after I finish my workout around 8am and I stay full until 11:30am. I use a Nutri-Bullet® as it's the perfect size and it works really well, but any blender will do.
By ziak

Banana, Avocado, and Spinach Smoothie

Rating: 4.65 stars
51
Quick and delicious smoothie that can be used as a breakfast or snack!
By Maria Ro

Kiwi Strawberry Smoothie

Rating: 4.32 stars
105
Fruity goodness for smoothie lovers!
By ANNIESSE

Carrot and Orange Juice

Rating: 4.67 stars
30
This quick, fresh, and delicious juice is one of my favorite morning drinks!
By newday2d

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS

Green Monster Smoothie

Rating: 4.64 stars
140
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
By Arizona Desert Flower

Summer Berry Parfait with Yogurt and Granola

Rating: 4.79 stars
86
This large parfait can be made for a delicious breakfast - or it can be halved for a yummy snack. Enjoy it using fresh or frozen blueberries, but fresh strawberries are recommended.
By Josie59
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com