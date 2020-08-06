Healthy Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

This is a whole grain blend of 8 gluten free grains and seeds which are ground in a coffee grinder and cooked. Since going gluten and casein free I have been unable to find any hot breakfast cereals that we enjoy. So I created this one and the whole family loves it. Serve with brown sugar, agave nectar, honey or fruit.
The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
I was craving a hash and decided to throw together something that was paleo-friendly. The sweet potatoes in this give it a touch of sweetness, the chorizo gives it a flavorful punch, and the egg tops this dish off perfectly! It is an easy dish to choose different veggies and make it your own! Have fun with it!
I love this recipe because it is so simple to make. I have made it healthier by substituting whole wheat flour and 1% milk. I like to fill them with non-fat plain Greek yogurt and blueberries warmed in maple syrup. Yum!
This is a great smoothie consisting of fruit, fruit juice and ice. I like to use whatever fresh fruits I crave that day. Any kind of berry, mangos, papayas, kiwi fruit, et cetera make a great smoothie. Experiment with your favorites!
This is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any type of dried fruit you desire! You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. Wonderful when served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
This shake is delicious, filling and nutritious...a perfect drink after a hard workout at the gym. I've been drinking it for years. Everyone who's tried it falls in love with it. I drink it every morning after I finish my workout around 8am and I stay full until 11:30am. I use a Nutri-Bullet® as it's the perfect size and it works really well, but any blender will do.
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.