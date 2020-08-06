Granola Bar Recipes

Browse more than 130 granola bar and energy bar recipes. Find recipes for chewy, crunchy granola bars to meet any taste.

Staff Picks

No Bake Granola Bars

146
Great quick and easy granola bar recipe that kids can make. Perfect to throw in lunches or in your purse for travel. You can also add 1/4 cup wheat germ without changing the consistency. Change up the dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate for different flavors. I generally keep the bars in the refrigerator until I am ready to eat them, but these keep well to take to work or school.
By Jessica Clara Noelle Grant

Cranberry Nut Granola Bars

163
This is one fast and totally addicting recipe. It's easy to adjust to your tastes or what's in your cupboard - try adding chocolate chips, coconut, raisins, cherries or a spoonful of peanut butter. You'll be making this every week.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

Gluten-Free Granola Bars

29
These are versatile chewy granola bars. You can add or omit as your allergies dictate. I enjoy raisins and sesame seeds, with less chocolate chips. These are not overly sweet. I buy roasted almonds with no salt and chop them in the food processor. My cashews are usually roasted and salted. It can be made with raw nuts. You could use almond or soy butter if allergic to peanuts.
By cookingmama

Granola Bars I

11
My son makes these bars for camping trips and soccer tournaments.
By K. Marshall

Easy Granola Bars

874
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Playgroup Granola Bars

1951
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
By Adrienne Belaire

Chewy No Bake Granola Bars

61
These granola bars are easy and delicious. They taste just like the store-bought chewy kind. My husband asks me to make these at least once a week!
By Dana

Fruity Granola Bars

30
Power packed, fruity and nutty. Better than store-bought granola bars. Use any kind of dried fruit e.g. - chopped dates, chopped apricots, chopped prunes, etc.
By Grits

Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

20
These breakfast bars are quick and easy to make. They freeze well and can be made with many combinations of fruits and nuts. Make these and freeze them for a quick breakfast on the go.
By Cheryl Belanger

No-Bake Energy Bites

647
Oats, flax seed, peanut butter, and chocolate chips are mixed together into compact, energy bites for on-the-go snacking.
By Hiedi Heaton

No Bake Energy Balls

202
Easy and quick. Make as breakfast bites for the whole week! Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
By Kayla Janis

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

115
I wanted an on-the-go oatmeal bar without the artificial ingredients of commercial bars. This is the base for the bars, a recipe easily modified to suit your own tastes.
By Nichole Tews
Inspiration and Ideas

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars
84
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
Granola Bars
103
Quick, easy granola bars.
Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
30
Blueberry Banana Breakfast Bars
44

Healthy, natural, and delicious.

More Granola Bar Recipes

Banana Oatmeal Protein Bars

46
These bars are gluten free, high in protein, delicious, and so easy to make!
By bradyike

Chuck's Protein Bars

14
Great tasting healthy bars for energy!
By Amy Gray-Hughes

Banana Oat Energy Bars

84
Really great and healthy, perfect pre-run breakfast or for a quick snack.
By cecdaisy

Daniel Fast Peanut Butter Balls

5
Healthy, not to sweet, a great snack for anytime! My girls, 2 and 4, love them!
By growingoodsons

Chef John's Chocolate Energy Bars

53
If you compare these chocolate energy bars to similar fruit/nut bars sold at the store, I think they taste better, are nutritionally superior, and probably cheaper to make at home. The only problem is they look so good it takes your brain a millisecond to process that they're not going to taste like the fudge brownies they resemble.
By Chef John

Granola Bars III

356
Absolutely delicious! Granola bars with honey, nuts and raisins. These make a great snack!
By IHARVEY

Applesauce Oatmeal Bites

9
These are the perfect finger food for toddlers! They make a great breakfast or snack for on-the-go.
By VirginiaLark

Energy Bars

24
These bars are great before a workout or when you need a quick snack to stave off hunger for a few hours. They are easy to make and do not need refrigeration.
By Hungry in Vermont

Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal Bars

29
These banana bread baked oatmeal breakfast bars are the perfect breakfast for those days when you really want a muffin but need something heartier.
By Sandy

Bird Seed Energy Bars

123
These bars are full of crunchy seeds, wheat germ, and rolled oats for fiber, and protein. Since they keep in the freezer for months, I love to grab them straight from the freezer and pack them for snacks on the ski hill.
By Amy E

Oat-Free and Gluten-Free Granola Bars (Clean Eating)

4
If you are trying to avoid certain grains and processed sugars, this is an excellent substitute for the traditional granola bar. After trying these, my husband refuses to eat traditional granola bars and begs me to keep them in stock in our freezer. This is also wonderful on top of ice cream or baked apples.
By princessgertie
