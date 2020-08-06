Granola Bar Recipes

Great quick and easy granola bar recipe that kids can make. Perfect to throw in lunches or in your purse for travel. You can also add 1/4 cup wheat germ without changing the consistency. Change up the dried fruit, nuts, and chocolate for different flavors. I generally keep the bars in the refrigerator until I am ready to eat them, but these keep well to take to work or school.
This is one fast and totally addicting recipe. It's easy to adjust to your tastes or what's in your cupboard - try adding chocolate chips, coconut, raisins, cherries or a spoonful of peanut butter. You'll be making this every week.
These are versatile chewy granola bars. You can add or omit as your allergies dictate. I enjoy raisins and sesame seeds, with less chocolate chips. These are not overly sweet. I buy roasted almonds with no salt and chop them in the food processor. My cashews are usually roasted and salted. It can be made with raw nuts. You could use almond or soy butter if allergic to peanuts.
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
My girlfriend brought these granola bars over for a playgroup one morning and ever since they've been a staple! My son requests them almost daily so I usually triple the recipe and make 2 trays so we have plenty on hand.
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
I'm always on the lookout for easy and delicious things to make for breakfast that are on the one hand, relatively healthy and good for you, while on the other hand, not too good for you. I think these really do fit the bill. These are normally made with strawberry preserves, but here we're using fresh strawberries for a little lighter and lower-sugar approach. For best results, refrigerate before serving.
If you compare these chocolate energy bars to similar fruit/nut bars sold at the store, I think they taste better, are nutritionally superior, and probably cheaper to make at home. The only problem is they look so good it takes your brain a millisecond to process that they're not going to taste like the fudge brownies they resemble.
These bars are full of crunchy seeds, wheat germ, and rolled oats for fiber, and protein. Since they keep in the freezer for months, I love to grab them straight from the freezer and pack them for snacks on the ski hill.
If you are trying to avoid certain grains and processed sugars, this is an excellent substitute for the traditional granola bar. After trying these, my husband refuses to eat traditional granola bars and begs me to keep them in stock in our freezer. This is also wonderful on top of ice cream or baked apples.