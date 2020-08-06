Camping Recipes

Get top-rated camping recipes, whether you're campfire cooking or using a camp stove. We have easy camping meal ideas, including campfire foil packet dinners, camping breakfasts, vegan camping recipes, and more. And don't forget the campfire classics like s’mores, hobo pies, and campfire apples.

Camping Meal Ideas

10+ No-Mess Foil Packet Dinners
Cook a meal in a packet for easy clean-up and no need for special equipment.
15 Camping Breakfasts To Start the Day Right
Nourishing breakfast ideas to fuel your day after a night spent under the stars.
15 Easy 5-Ingredient (Or Fewer) Camping Recipes
Don't want to weigh your camping crew down with lots of ingredients? Try these easy recipes that need no more than five!
How to Cook Over a Campfire: Expert Tips and Tricks
Cooking in the great outdoors can be an entire adventure in itself. Get expert tips for successful campfire cooking and must-have gear to make cooking over an open flame safe, easy, and enjoyable.
Advertisement

More Camp Cooking Inspiration

Camping Menu for Your Weekend Getaway
Whether you're driving to a campsite or pitching a tent off the beaten path, with a little forethought you can create a simple and delicious weekend camping menu.
20 Campfire Desserts to Sweeten Your Next Trip
Use the heat from your campfire or outdoor grill to make classic and kid-friendly s'mores, fruity Dutch oven cobblers, simple cakes and cookies, and so much more.
5 Ways to Make Campfire Potatoes
Big-Batch Camping Meals to Feed a Crowd
20 Camping Snacks to Keep You Full

More Camping Recipes

Camp Breakfast

This is a recipe my mother used to make when we were camping. It's warm, hearty, and a good way to start a cold day in the morning, camping or otherwise. Serve in a bowl with toast and coffee for a warming and hearty breakfast.
By rollerce

Backpackers' Thai Noodles

Homemade backpacking dinner with full flavor! I love making my own backpacking food and this recipe is creamy and full of a perfect Thai peanut flavor. Remember you want to use a noodle that cooks in 5 minutes or less for your backpacking food. Cook time will vary based on elevation.
By ttkat

Campfire Potatoes and Carrots

This is a fast, easy, and delicious way to make potatoes on the campfire. I make them in the oven as well because they are so great.
By Kristin

Dutch Oven Peach Cobbler for Camping

A tasty peach cobbler cooked in an old-fashioned Dutch oven over hot charcoal.
By AllanSimpson

Fireside Coffee

Warm and soothing hot drink that is a relaxing companion. Great for camping, hiking, or just to unwind the stress of your day. You can use decaf instant coffee if preferred. To use, mix 2 to 3 heaping tablespoons of mix in a mug of hot water.
By TammyC24

Dutch Oven Mountain Man Breakfast

Our kids request this meal every time we go camping, and seeing as we have about 15 laying chickens, it's a great way to use up eggs! Please note, this makes a LOT! You may want to consider sharing it with your camping friends or, if you're like our family and enjoy leftovers, just save the leftovers for the day you're leaving the campground and need a quick breakfast without a lot of mess and fuss. You can easily re-heat it in a microwave or in a skillet over low heat. Feel free to add more spices and personalize this recipe to suite your taste buds!
By Mrs. Mik

Chex® Muddy Buddies®

182
Another popular name for this favorite mix is "puppy food". Chow down; it's doggone good!
By Chex
Sponsored By Chex

Homemade Beef Jerky

199
Chef John's easy recipe for homemade beef jerky is perfect for snacking, camping, or giving as gifts.
By Chef John

Hot Water Cornbread

176
The simplest recipe for cornbread involves mixing cornmeal with sugar, salt, water and shortening or bacon fat. Little cakes are then fried and served warm, drizzled with honey or maple syrup.
By Karin Christian

Dutch Oven Mountain Man Breakfast

56
Our kids request this meal every time we go camping, and seeing as we have about 15 laying chickens, it's a great way to use up eggs! Please note, this makes a LOT! You may want to consider sharing it with your camping friends or, if you're like our family and enjoy leftovers, just save the leftovers for the day you're leaving the campground and need a quick breakfast without a lot of mess and fuss. You can easily re-heat it in a microwave or in a skillet over low heat. Feel free to add more spices and personalize this recipe to suite your taste buds!
By Mrs. Mik

Alabama Fire Crackers

275
Turn saltine crackers into a gourmet party snack. This recipe is cheap, delicious and requires no cooking! These are really great with chili.
By I phill hungry

Maple Syrup Taffy

16
Great for people who live up north with lots of snow. I love to make it with my little brothers! Do not let the syrup burn.
By tessia

Jerky Lover's Jerky - Sweet, Hot and Spicy!

282
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
By DIXYCHIK

Chili Sauce

103
This made-in-minutes chili sauce is a great substitute for bottled chili sauce.
By ELLENMEL

Calico Beans

218
This casserole is the best! I take it to pot lucks, picnics, camping trips, etc.
By Kathy

Big Ray's Kielbasa Cabbage Skillet for a Crowd

94
This is a go-to recipe! I've made this for camping trips, potlucks, and have it on my dinner table once a month and leftovers are great!
By bfr610

Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
By Leslie

Campfire Baked Potatoes

20
This brings back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
By Lowcountry Chef

Granola Bars

103
Quick, easy granola bars.
By Naomi Ansano

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

84
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
By SavedByGrace

Coconut Date Bars

66
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
By Lacy Wilson

Easy Granola Bars

874
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.
By Aliceyn Fokuhl

Grilled Tomatoes

18
Perfect, easy, and yummy!
By Lynne2478

Fresh Tomato Chili Sauce

32
This is a sweet chili sauce made according to an old family recipe. It is great on hamburgers, and pot roast. If you don't can the sauce in jars, it can be refrigerated.
By Janet Larsen
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com