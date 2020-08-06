Get top-rated camping recipes, whether you're campfire cooking or using a camp stove. We have easy camping meal ideas, including campfire foil packet dinners, camping breakfasts, vegan camping recipes, and more. And don't forget the campfire classics like s’mores, hobo pies, and campfire apples.
This is a recipe my mother used to make when we were camping. It's warm, hearty, and a good way to start a cold day in the morning, camping or otherwise. Serve in a bowl with toast and coffee for a warming and hearty breakfast.
Homemade backpacking dinner with full flavor! I love making my own backpacking food and this recipe is creamy and full of a perfect Thai peanut flavor. Remember you want to use a noodle that cooks in 5 minutes or less for your backpacking food. Cook time will vary based on elevation.
Warm and soothing hot drink that is a relaxing companion. Great for camping, hiking, or just to unwind the stress of your day. You can use decaf instant coffee if preferred. To use, mix 2 to 3 heaping tablespoons of mix in a mug of hot water.
Our kids request this meal every time we go camping, and seeing as we have about 15 laying chickens, it's a great way to use up eggs! Please note, this makes a LOT! You may want to consider sharing it with your camping friends or, if you're like our family and enjoy leftovers, just save the leftovers for the day you're leaving the campground and need a quick breakfast without a lot of mess and fuss. You can easily re-heat it in a microwave or in a skillet over low heat. Feel free to add more spices and personalize this recipe to suite your taste buds!
If you love hot and sweet we're confident this will be your favorite. An ultimate treat for family outings, sporting events, camping or hiking trips. Pineapple juice is the key that ties the flavors together. Go easy on the black and red pepper as the flavor goes a long ways!
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
Fantastic bars that have a lot of flexibility. You can adapt the recipe to your liking. Great for hikes, long road trips and camping as they store well and keep fairly long - unless you eat them all! Use any combination of chocolate chips, dried fruit, coconut, pecans, almond slices, or any other tidbits you'd like in a granola bar.