Mexican Side Dish Recipes

Green rice (arroz verde) is one of my favorite side dishes. You can add chiles and other spices but my favorite is the plain version just with cilantro. I cook the rice in water but you can also use chicken broth.
Classic Santa Maria-style beans are made with a special variety of pink beans called pinquitos. These 'little pink' beans are prepared in a spicy, smoky, tomato/chili sauce that's spiked with not one, but two kinds of pork. Santa Maria beans have come into my life relatively late, so I plan on making up for lost time this barbecue season.
I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
My mom is from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and this is how she has been making rice all her life. One day I finally stopped and measured the amounts she used while cooking. In my view this is the perfect Mexican rice. It's not too greasy or dry, nice color, and great flavor. The Serrano pepper will add flavor but no heat to this recipe since it is used whole and not chopped. If you would like spicy Mexican rice, de-seed and chop the Serrano before adding it to the mix.
A savory Mexican dish that can easily be turned into vegetarian by replacing the chicken bouillon for vegetable bullion . The cream tones down the heat of the poblano peppers. You won't have enough! Serve with warm corn tortillas.
This is an excellent authentic Mexican rice recipe (not to be confused with Spanish rice) that I make as a side dish with all of my Mexican dishes. The key is cooking the rice properly and using good quality chicken broth or stock.