Mexican Side Dish Recipes

Create authentic Mexican side dishes for your taco Tuesdays, including cilantro rice, beans, nopales, and refried beans.

Rajas con Crema, Elote, y Queso (Creamy Poblano Peppers and Sweet Corn)

13
Roasted poblano peppers and sweet corn kernels simmered in a sauce made with cream and Mexican cheese. A deliciously easy Mexican staple.
By Ainé

Nopalitos Con Papas

20
An authentic Mexican dish; tender cactus with potatoes. Cactus tastes like cooked green beans.
By Arianna

Arroz Rojo (Mexican Red Rice)

77
Authentic Mexican red rice. Easy to make! Use a different chile if you want milder or hotter rice.
By Paulette

Green Rice (Arroz Verde)

Green rice (arroz verde) is one of my favorite side dishes. You can add chiles and other spices but my favorite is the plain version just with cilantro. I cook the rice in water but you can also use chicken broth.
By gem

Chef John's Santa Maria-Style Beans

32
Classic Santa Maria-style beans are made with a special variety of pink beans called pinquitos. These 'little pink' beans are prepared in a spicy, smoky, tomato/chili sauce that's spiked with not one, but two kinds of pork. Santa Maria beans have come into my life relatively late, so I plan on making up for lost time this barbecue season.
By Chef John

Mexican Hot Carrots

31
I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.
By lili619

Creamy Refried Black Beans

1
Delicious black beans pureed and combined with chorizo, onions, and a hint of garlic. Perfect as an enchilada filler or as a side dish.
By Adriana

Authentic Mole Sauce

74
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Mexican Bean Salad

2709
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Mexican Rice II

3129
Rice is cooked with cumin and onion, then simmered with tomato sauce and chicken broth for this restaraunt-inspired Mexican rice recipe.
By Mommyto2

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Best Black Beans

826
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron
Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings
174
Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
Lime Cilantro Rice
813
Provide some flair to your rice by adding lime zest, lime juice, and cilantro.
Easy Authentic Mexican Rice
135
Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)
14

Super flavorful and easy.

