Birthday Party Recipes

This is a great cake to do after a unit on bugs, wildlife, etc. Have the kids help decorate it! Use licorice whips for antennas, or gumdrops. Spread icing around caterpillar and sprinkle green tinted coconut for grass. Use any flavor cake mix or any Bundt cake recipe.
I went a little overboard creating a fun confetti-ish cake for a student teacher and deemed the result 'Clown Vomit Cake.' Despite its nickname, it's a popular request now with my colleagues! Frost with your favorite frosting and top with colored sugar.
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
This is hands-down my all-time favorite cake! I fell in love making it after my grandmother shared the recipe with me. This cake is super quick, easy, and fun to make! Definitely recommend this for first time bakers and anyone else who would love to take a bite out of a delicious chocolate Texas sheet cake.
An easy to make egg-free frosting that works great for decorating cookies for holidays, birthdays and parties. When you need to add coloring to icing, use color paste. If you use liquid coloring, you may need to add more confectioner's sugar.
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
This is a YUMMY whipped cream frosting that is very stable and does not melt at room temperature unlike many standard whipped cream frostings. It also makes a GREAT dip for fresh fruit -- not too sweet, just right! This recipe is GREAT for a stand mixer but will work with any good mixer.
A favorite banana cake recipe that I have used for everything from a brunch treat to a requested birthday cake to a potluck. It always get rave reviews. It's the combination of the caramel icing and the bananas that tickles everybody's taste buds.
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.