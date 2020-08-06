Birthday Party Recipes

Bring on the sprinkles! Our best birthday party recipes include cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, ice cream and ice cream cakes, and party recipes for main dishes like pulled pork, and sloppy joes.

Staff Picks

Happy Birthday Cake

236
This is one of my mother's cake recipes for a birthday. I love this recipe and it tastes great.
By Carol

Funfetti® Birthday Cookies

41
These are the best birthday cookies out there. They look, taste, and feel like a cookie. These are perfect for kids and adults alike! Delicious!
By Eatsleepinspire

Incredible Punch

215
Absolutely the best punch! A hit at showers, teas and kids' birthday parties. It's made with cran-raspberry juice, ginger ale and pina colada mixer and has a beautiful pink color!.
By MLT

Caterpillar Cake

30
This is a great cake to do after a unit on bugs, wildlife, etc. Have the kids help decorate it! Use licorice whips for antennas, or gumdrops. Spread icing around caterpillar and sprinkle green tinted coconut for grass. Use any flavor cake mix or any Bundt cake recipe.
By Heather Walker

Hamburger Cake

38
This is a wonderful cake that looks just like a giant hamburger. I made one for my nephew and it was a delightful hit.
By Gail

Rainbow Clown Cake

294
I went a little overboard creating a fun confetti-ish cake for a student teacher and deemed the result 'Clown Vomit Cake.' Despite its nickname, it's a popular request now with my colleagues! Frost with your favorite frosting and top with colored sugar.
By lovestohost

Frog Cupcakes

170
These frog-faced cupcakes are fun and easy to make for a child's birthday.
By kymama

Ice Cream Cone Treats

149
Special treat for birthdays or other celebrations!!! Truly resemble ice cream in a cone, kids love 'em!!!
By Dee Akeson

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

1923
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for piping and decorating.
By xoshadyxo

One Bowl Chocolate Cake

4024
This simple one bowl chocolate cake takes only minutes to prepare.
By shirleyo

How to Make Vanilla Ice Cream

121
All you need is milk, cream, sugar, and pure vanilla extract to make a batch of smooth, perfect vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

159
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
By DAYMOMMY





