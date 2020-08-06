Mexican Chili Recipes

Southwestern style chili with chipotle peppers and beef. The chipotle peppers add a nice smoky flavor to this dish. Spice it up or spice it down, it's up to you. You can find chipotle peppers in the Mexican specialty aisle in the supermarket or at a Latin grocer. Make sure to purchase the chipotle peppers in the can with Adobo Sauce. Serve with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
This is a wonderful vegetarian recipe from the Cornucopia Restaurant which was in South Bend, IN. It makes a very large pot of chili. Freeze leftovers for a future meal, or cut ingredients in half for a normal pot of chili.
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
Ground beef, a tomato base, pinto beans, and a variety of spices are combined to make a fiery hot chili that is perfect for a cold winter's day. The key to the heat is in the cayenne pepper so adjust to your individual taste. Double the recipe to make a crowd pleasing addition to your next football watching party. Serve with some shredded Cheddar cheese and fresh chopped onion, if desired.
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
You will enjoy everything to do with this white chicken chili made with salsa verde. It tingles the nostrils, warms the tongue, and causes taste bud euphoria. Serve with sour cream and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
You will enjoy everything to do with this white chicken chili made with salsa verde. It tingles the nostrils, warms the tongue, and causes taste bud euphoria. Serve with sour cream and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
Hubby and I are Hatch chile fanatics. We buy 50 pounds of roasted Hatch chiles when they are in season. We portion them out and freeze them so they are readily available. This chile verde does not call for tomatillos because I wanted the chiles to be the star of the recipe.
When I need a healthy, easy dinner for the family, I get out my slow cooker and make this chili. Chicken, cannellini beans, and salsa verde make this a delicious and somewhat spicy dish. Serve with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
Spices permeate the entire dish - cumin, oregano, and cayenne pepper - and hominy adds an authentic Southwestern accent to this chicken chili. Save a big chunk of time simply by using rotisserie chickens from the supermarket and canned chicken broth as the chili base.
Beef chili soup, packed with flavor is delicious over rice and topped with cheese or sour cream. Great for company, camping, and freezing. Serve soup over rice. Top soup with sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla chips if desired.
While not a 'true' white chili, due to the addition of salsa and tomato puree, it's still an easy and delicious meal to throw into the slow cooker and have dinner waiting for you! Stirring cheese directly into the chili adds creaminess and tons of extra flavor, too!
Ground beef, a tomato base, pinto beans, and a variety of spices are combined to make a fiery hot chili that is perfect for a cold winter's day. The key to the heat is in the cayenne pepper so adjust to your individual taste. Double the recipe to make a crowd pleasing addition to your next football watching party. Serve with some shredded Cheddar cheese and fresh chopped onion, if desired.