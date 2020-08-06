Mexican Chili Recipes

Browse 40+ Mexican chili recipes including chile verde, chile rojo, and taco soup.

Staff Picks

Ten Minute Chipotle Spiced Beef and Bean Chili

28
Southwestern style chili with chipotle peppers and beef. The chipotle peppers add a nice smoky flavor to this dish. Spice it up or spice it down, it's up to you. You can find chipotle peppers in the Mexican specialty aisle in the supermarket or at a Latin grocer. Make sure to purchase the chipotle peppers in the can with Adobo Sauce. Serve with sour cream and cheddar cheese.
By Twila Davis Reed

Cornucopia Chili

14
This is a wonderful vegetarian recipe from the Cornucopia Restaurant which was in South Bend, IN. It makes a very large pot of chili. Freeze leftovers for a future meal, or cut ingredients in half for a normal pot of chili.
By Katherine Pruschen

Chili con Carne I

34
Great chili recipe for a very large crowd. Cook it in a 6 gallon steam jacketed kettle or a huge pot on the stove.
By JJCATERING

Terrific Turkey Chili

1068
Using some fresh and some canned ingredients, this chili is a snap to throw together and will keep you craving it for days. Chunky zucchini, fresh green onion, sour cream, and - what the heck - shredded Cheddar cheese, are sure to make this your favorite chili recipe. If you like beans in your chili, garbanzos right out of the can are great in this.
By big surprise

Summer Vegetarian Chili

107
Throw summer's fresh vegetables into a pot and stew them up for an antioxidant-packed, Southwestern-flavored treat. Black beans also have fiber, folic acid and cholesterol-lowering activity.
By Ben S.

Chili-Flavored Turkey Stew With Hominy and Tomatoes

30
This scrumptious Southwestern-inspired stew can be prepared in minutes using leftover turkey.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef

Mighty Matt's Kick-Butt Chili

9
Ground beef, a tomato base, pinto beans, and a variety of spices are combined to make a fiery hot chili that is perfect for a cold winter's day. The key to the heat is in the cayenne pepper so adjust to your individual taste. Double the recipe to make a crowd pleasing addition to your next football watching party. Serve with some shredded Cheddar cheese and fresh chopped onion, if desired.
By Slingblade

Pressure Cooker Chili

125
There's nothing like a steamy hot bowl of chili on a cold snowy day. What's even better is having it ready within 35 minutes from start to finish.
By Spyce

Real Texas Chili

114
This chili contains no onions, beans or tomatoes. It is even better the next day. Season to your tastes as it may be too spicy for you. You can also add pinto beans, sour cream and lime juice, if desired.
By AICIRTAP

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55
Inspiration and Ideas

Taco Soup II
223
This is a really good and easy recipe. Top with shredded cheese, and serve with chips.
Creamy White Chicken Chili with Salsa Verde
You will enjoy everything to do with this white chicken chili made with salsa verde. It tingles the nostrils, warms the tongue, and causes taste bud euphoria. Serve with sour cream and shredded pepper Jack cheese.
Instant Pot® Yardbird Chili with White Beans
46
Taco Soup III
134

A hearty bean soup with a spicy taco flavor. Garnish with cheese and sour cream.

