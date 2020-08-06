Breakfast Potato Recipes

Brunch potatoes, home fries, hash browns. Get all the best recipes here.

Staff Picks

Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)

4
The bold, delicious flavors of this traditional Mexican dish are sure to become your new favorite breakfast. Top with a fried or poached egg, or serve inside corn tortillas. I like to top mine with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and hot sauce, with a side of avocado. Home- or store-made chorizo is best, however, feel free to use your favorite brand.
By France C

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

Good old fashioned restaurant-style hash browns. Perfect with hot pepper sauce and ketchup!
By your mom

Tex-Mex Air Fryer Hash Browns

3
Use an air fryer to make this crispy, tasty potato hash featuring bell peppers and jalapenos with Tex-Mex seasoning.
By Buckwheat Queen

Country Fried Potatoes with Hatch Chiles

1
Spice up your life and kick up your breakfast potatoes a notch by adding Hatch chiles. I used fresh-frozen charred Hatch chiles, but you can use canned if fresh are not in season.
By Yoly

Alexa's Spicy Breakfast Potatoes

1
The sweet-smelling mix of potatoes, spicy paprika, peppers, and onion fills the house for a delicious start to the morning. Serve with a sunny-side up egg, hot sauce, and ketchup.
By AlexaS

Breakfast Baked Potato

10
I came up with this idea one morning when my son wanted hash browns, but I didn't want to do all the chopping and such. So, I just baked a potato and stuffed all the other breakfast items inside. He loved it and is now making it on his own! And there are many options with this dish.
By Shandel L

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Hash

15
Crispy, smoky, and delicious air fryer sweet potatoes perfect for brunch or a side dish!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Quick & Crispy Home Fries

101
In order to get a crispy crust like the fries at your local diner you need to precook and cool them. When you pan fry a cold starch, it gets a beautifully crispy surface.
By Chef John

Loaded Breakfast Skillet

Potatoes, bacon, onions, eggs, and shredded cheese make a hearty and delicious breakfast or brunch dish.
By Dorinda Medley

Potato Waffles

Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.
By SuperWifey

Bacon Cheddar Patty Cakes

65
I always seem to have leftover mashed potatoes in my fridge. This is a great recipe to use them up.
By Rae

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

415
Easter and Christmas leftover ham is baked in a cheesy casserole with potatoes and a simple cream sauce. Your family is sure to love this leftover makeover.
By SweetT
More Breakfast Potato Recipes

Deluxe Corned Beef Hash

196
I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).
By Debra Steward

Quick and Easy Home Fries

528
A quick way to make crispy home fries. Great for breakfast or as a side dish. Potatoes may be shredded and cooked in the same manner for crispy hash browns.
By magicallydelicious

Classic Hash Browns

320
These classic diner-style hash browns are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

German Potato Pancakes

863
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Corned Beef Hash

241
A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.
By Jodi McRobb

Egg Bites

11
Easy baked version of those egg bites made popular by that famous chain coffeehouse. I like them with hot sauce!
By VB Leghorn

Hash Brown and Egg Casserole

681
Classic breakfast favorites come together in this layered hash brown casserole with eggs, cheese, and sausage.
By MELISSAKOVACS07

Sausage Hashbrown Breakfast Casserole

26
Hash browns, sausage, eggs, and cheese. What's not to love? It can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready. Great to share at work, for an overnight guest, and Christmas morning!
By cathyalf

Chef John's Corned Beef Hash

83
When I'm cooking corned beef, watching it simmer in the aromatic broth, I'll sometimes close my eyes and picture the delicious plate of food I have coming. The funny thing is, it's not the sliced corned beef and cabbage I'm dreaming of, it's the corned beef hash I'm going to be making with the leftovers. Garnish with green onions and a poached egg.
By Chef John

Breakfast Casserole with Hash Browns

3
This casserole with hash browns is my favorite breakfast recipe. I have used it for Christmas breakfast and have even brought it into work for a special treat. Family and co-workers love it and ask me for the recipe. Even though it has to set overnight, it is well worth the prep and wait!
By Melika

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

793
A comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd.
By parothstein

Sausage Casserole

1234
Mouth watering, bowl scraping good! This recipe also makes a great dinner entree!
By WILLIAM ROSSBACH

Cheesy Ham and Hash Brown Casserole

2652
I mostly use this as a breakfast casserole, but it's great anytime. May be served with or without diced ham. Quick and easy to make, not to mention delicious!
By POOBOO

Best Brunch Slab Pie

1
A little like a quiche, this savory dish will surely be a new family-favorite for breakfast, brunch, Christmas, Easter, or, frankly, any morning! As with most of what I cook, I like to add Sriracha and red pepper flakes to taste. Fire it up!
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Wake-Up Casserole

170
Quick and easy breakfast casserole.
By Goaliemom99

Home-Fried Potatoes

307
Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.
By dakota kelly

Irish Potato Farls

53
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.
By Ita

Easter Breakfast Casserole

562
This is looked forward to every Easter, it is so delicious!
By Stephanie

Spicy Potatoes and Scrambled Eggs

61
Spicy fried potatoes and a classic egg scramble combine to make a hearty and zesty breakfast.
By Anju

Country Sunday Breakfast Casserole

238
A one-dish casserole with all of your Sunday morning favorites.
By bmatheson

Spanish Potato Omelet

206
There's nothing too fancy about this rustic Spanish style omelet, just lots of hearty goodness from crispy fried potatoes and onions. Chopped tomatoes and green onions lend even more flavor and color.
By PATTY5
Spinach and Potato Frittata

627
This dish is not only delicious, but easy to make. I make this for Saturday family brunches and get togethers. It's a big hit.
By Cheryl Leiser Harding
