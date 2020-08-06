Breakfast Potato Recipes

The bold, delicious flavors of this traditional Mexican dish are sure to become your new favorite breakfast. Top with a fried or poached egg, or serve inside corn tortillas. I like to top mine with Cotija cheese, cilantro, and hot sauce, with a side of avocado. Home- or store-made chorizo is best, however, feel free to use your favorite brand.
I came up with this idea one morning when my son wanted hash browns, but I didn't want to do all the chopping and such. So, I just baked a potato and stuffed all the other breakfast items inside. He loved it and is now making it on his own! And there are many options with this dish.
Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.
I purposely cook a whole corned beef just to make hash. There's nothing like the taste of fresh versus canned hash. This is also good for leftover St. Paddy's Day corned beef. I throw the carrot in for color, claiming it's the Leprechaun's gold. Serve with fried eggs and brown soda bread (farls).
When I'm cooking corned beef, watching it simmer in the aromatic broth, I'll sometimes close my eyes and picture the delicious plate of food I have coming. The funny thing is, it's not the sliced corned beef and cabbage I'm dreaming of, it's the corned beef hash I'm going to be making with the leftovers. Garnish with green onions and a poached egg.
This casserole with hash browns is my favorite breakfast recipe. I have used it for Christmas breakfast and have even brought it into work for a special treat. Family and co-workers love it and ask me for the recipe. Even though it has to set overnight, it is well worth the prep and wait!
A little like a quiche, this savory dish will surely be a new family-favorite for breakfast, brunch, Christmas, Easter, or, frankly, any morning! As with most of what I cook, I like to add Sriracha and red pepper flakes to taste. Fire it up!
The word farl originates from the Gaelic word fardel meaning four parts. These potato griddle breads can be made with leftover mashed potatoes too. Serve hot with a little butter and salt, or fry them alongside soda bread as part of an Ulster Fry-up.