Mexican Vegetarian Soups and Stews Recipes

Black bean soup, vegetarian tortilla soup, and carrot-cilantro soup--browse top-rated Mexican-inspired vegetarian soup and stew recipes from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Carrot Chile and Cilantro Soup

127
A delicious soup. Ideal when served with a Mexican feast.
By DONOGHUEJ

Mexican Bean Stew

49
Savory stew that's good on its own or served over pasta or rice.
By Donalyn

Black Bean and Salsa Soup

2033
This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.
By Maryanne

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup

748
People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
By DSYLVAN

Vegetarian Tortilla Stew

254
Quick, tasty, and super easy! A great soup for a quick lunch or add a green salad and some corn bread and you have dinner. Serve with sour cream, shredded Cheddar, and sliced green onions.
By Mindy

Vermicelli Soup

11
This soup is called "fideo" or "sopa seca" -- dry soup -- and is eaten all over Mexico. It is inexpensive and easy to make. This can be comforting when sick but, it is a GREAT side dish with any kind of meat, poultry, fish. To make it more soupy you can add vegetable broth to taste.
By Kathy

Summer Vegetarian Chili

107
Throw summer's fresh vegetables into a pot and stew them up for an antioxidant-packed, Southwestern-flavored treat. Black beans also have fiber, folic acid and cholesterol-lowering activity.
By Ben S.

Vegetarian Tortilla Soup with Avocado

18
One thing I've missed in the years of my being vegetarian is the delicious tortilla soup a local Mexican restaurant makes. I've finally mastered my vegetarian version, that can easily be vegan if the cheese isn't added at the end. My omnivore boyfriend thinks it's divine! Black beans can be added for extra protein.
By april

Healthy Mexican Soup

1
A spicy Mexican soup with hidden healthy ingredients. Very easy to adapt and personalize! The pasta, tofu, and wheat germ are optional, but they add a lot of health benefits! It's hard to go wrong with this recipe. If you have a little more or a little less of certain items, dump them all together and see what you think!
By Joel N Alta Morris

Red Chile Pozole

Pozole is a traditional Mexican stew typically made with pork or chicken, but this vegetarian version calls for a Plant-based Protein Starter from Pure Farmland® instead. You can serve this hearty dish, topped with cilantro, avocado, and radishes, for lunch or dinner.
By Pure Farmland

Instant Pot® Vegetarian Pozole Verde

2
Vegetarian pozole verde made quick and easy with the help of an Instant Pot®. Don't forget the garnishes such as cilantro, chopped avocado, sliced radishes, lime wedges, and shredded cabbage.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Vegan Tortilla Soup

3
This is an authentic Mexican tortilla soup made with only a few basic ingredients: corn tortillas, tomatoes, and guajillo chile in a vegetable stock base. Enjoy this basic vegan recipe that is both easy and delicious. Garnish with baked corn tortilla strips.
By gem
Inspiration and Ideas

Fiesta Sweet Potato Soup
A black bean puree is mixed with chunky sweet potatoes and kissed with some lime at the end. A mixture of Mexican flavors that will have you coming back for more.
Mexican Bean and Tortilla Soup (Sopa Tarasca)
1
It's not possible to get tired of this traditional recipe for Mexican bean and tortilla soup, or sopa tarasca, from the state of Michoacan. Besides delicious, it is easy, fast, and economical.
Vegan Chili Verde
Incredibly Hearty Vegan Tortilla Soup

This soup warms you from the inside out. It contains no animal products, so vegans can enjoy it! The tortillas add a surprising thickness as the soup cooks, but feel free to omit them if you like a thin broth. Even though it seems like a lot of ingredients, I made this when my fridge was almost bare to make the most of the ingredients I always keep on-hand. Adjust the spices according to your taste and whatever you have in your cupboard.

Fiesta Sweet Potato Soup

A black bean puree is mixed with chunky sweet potatoes and kissed with some lime at the end. A mixture of Mexican flavors that will have you coming back for more.
By Chef Mo

Mexican Bean and Tortilla Soup (Sopa Tarasca)

1
It's not possible to get tired of this traditional recipe for Mexican bean and tortilla soup, or sopa tarasca, from the state of Michoacan. Besides delicious, it is easy, fast, and economical.
By Ainé

Vegan Chili Verde

Earthy poblano peppers, fruity tomatillos, and Tuscan kale provide lots of color and taste in this vegan chili verde recipe, which is sure to be a standout on your table. Garnish with fresh cilantro, lime wedges, sour cream, or hot sauce, if desired.
By Alice Waugh

Incredibly Hearty Vegan Tortilla Soup

This soup warms you from the inside out. It contains no animal products, so vegans can enjoy it! The tortillas add a surprising thickness as the soup cooks, but feel free to omit them if you like a thin broth. Even though it seems like a lot of ingredients, I made this when my fridge was almost bare to make the most of the ingredients I always keep on-hand. Adjust the spices according to your taste and whatever you have in your cupboard.
By juliemay7

Mexican Cold Pea Soup

This is a recipe my stepfather has been making for years. He learned it while living in Mexico. It is delicious and is best when you let it sit overnight.
By STUUUAAART
