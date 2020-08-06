Mexican Vegetarian Soups and Stews Recipes

People have offered me their firstborn children for this recipe; it is simple, easy to make, and delicious. It's also vegan if you don't add the cheese at the end. If you prefer a more spicy soup, add a dash or two of hot sauce before serving.
This soup is called "fideo" or "sopa seca" -- dry soup -- and is eaten all over Mexico. It is inexpensive and easy to make. This can be comforting when sick but, it is a GREAT side dish with any kind of meat, poultry, fish. To make it more soupy you can add vegetable broth to taste.
One thing I've missed in the years of my being vegetarian is the delicious tortilla soup a local Mexican restaurant makes. I've finally mastered my vegetarian version, that can easily be vegan if the cheese isn't added at the end. My omnivore boyfriend thinks it's divine! Black beans can be added for extra protein.
A spicy Mexican soup with hidden healthy ingredients. Very easy to adapt and personalize! The pasta, tofu, and wheat germ are optional, but they add a lot of health benefits! It's hard to go wrong with this recipe. If you have a little more or a little less of certain items, dump them all together and see what you think!
Pozole is a traditional Mexican stew typically made with pork or chicken, but this vegetarian version calls for a Plant-based Protein Starter from Pure Farmland® instead. You can serve this hearty dish, topped with cilantro, avocado, and radishes, for lunch or dinner.
This is an authentic Mexican tortilla soup made with only a few basic ingredients: corn tortillas, tomatoes, and guajillo chile in a vegetable stock base. Enjoy this basic vegan recipe that is both easy and delicious. Garnish with baked corn tortilla strips.
This soup warms you from the inside out. It contains no animal products, so vegans can enjoy it! The tortillas add a surprising thickness as the soup cooks, but feel free to omit them if you like a thin broth. Even though it seems like a lot of ingredients, I made this when my fridge was almost bare to make the most of the ingredients I always keep on-hand. Adjust the spices according to your taste and whatever you have in your cupboard.
Earthy poblano peppers, fruity tomatillos, and Tuscan kale provide lots of color and taste in this vegan chili verde recipe, which is sure to be a standout on your table. Garnish with fresh cilantro, lime wedges, sour cream, or hot sauce, if desired.
