Oyster Mushroom Recipes

This is a fairly quick and absolutely delicious way to have very juicy, so-tender-you-can-cut-them-with-a-fork pork chops. I use boneless chops that are 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick for this and keep the other sides simple; it's great with baby red potatoes or rice. I happened to have really great chops, and some fabulous veggies on hand so I kept the seasoning simple. I used a rather strong Viognier for the wine, but you could use any good white.
As much as I love a traditional beef stew, or braised beef short ribs, I like to shake things up sometimes by applying the same techniques to a few non-traditional ingredients. This melt-in-your-mouth braised beef dish is cold weather comfort food at its finest. Miso adds an extra savory element, balanced with a touch of maple syrup, which further enhances the autumnal feel. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or noodles.
Had this cream of mushroom soup at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during a wedding; came home the next day and recreated it to the best of my abilities. After tasting it and then adding the cream, I decided in the future to just remove the cream altogether! It is a fantastic soup that works well on cold winter days.
In the Philippines, adobo is both a beloved cooking technique and a tangy marinated and braised meat dish. It's akin to the French coq au vin, but with a flavor all its own. You can use different types of meat or fish, but chicken is a favorite. Serve with steamed or fried rice.
This is a warm salad: cooked mushrooms poured over mixed greens. The warm mushrooms are supposed to wilt the lettuce a bit. I use the pre-packaged mixed colorful lettuce. A different salad, but a good one that is done in no time if you want to try something new.
Marinated, pan-cooked Mahi with sauteed mushrooms and grape tomatoes. Serve it with a salad and some bread. YUM! You can marinate overnight; then it only takes a few minutes to get ready before cooking. Oyster mushrooms are my favorites, but criminis work well also. I use both yellow and red grape tomatoes.
This hearty version of an American classic soup is inspired by 'Chef Jakey' of the long-gone 'Steak Pub' in 1970's Monticello, NY. Long ago, I lived and worked in the upstate New York resort town of Monticello. As an electrical contractor, one of my clients was an upscale restaurant called 'The Steak Pub.' They had an Asian head chef named 'Jakey.' During winter months when business was slow, we spent hours doing electrical upgrades. Inevitably, we would be there at lunch time, and Jakey would invite us to his specialty, Mushroom Barley Soup, with hot sourdough. The addition of the cream of mushroom soup gives a creamier end result. Serve hot with sourdough or other fine bread, or garlic rounds.
This mushroom ragu is so simple and so good. Mushrooms are cooked in Marsala wine, chicken broth, garlic, and basil. Serve this over any type of pasta or even over a sauteed chicken breast or seafood. You can also sprinkle more Parmesan-Romano cheese on top.