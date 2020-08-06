Oyster Mushroom Recipes

Recipes for delicate, earthy oyster mushrooms include oyster stew, roasted oyster mushrooms, and air fryer oyster mushrooms.

Delicious Chicken and Mushroom Casserole

10
Here's a festive dish to take to a potluck party. Recipe can be doubled.
By JAYDA

Slow Cooker Vegan Leek and Potato Soup

5
A hearty soup without animal products but still full of rich flavor. Sauteing before slow cooking brings out the flavor of seemingly simple ingredients.
By Buckwheat Queen

Pork Chops with Mushrooms and Grape Tomatoes

3
This is a fairly quick and absolutely delicious way to have very juicy, so-tender-you-can-cut-them-with-a-fork pork chops. I use boneless chops that are 1 1/2 to 2 inches thick for this and keep the other sides simple; it's great with baby red potatoes or rice. I happened to have really great chops, and some fabulous veggies on hand so I kept the seasoning simple. I used a rather strong Viognier for the wine, but you could use any good white.
By Spencer Serena

Oyster Mushroom Pasta

16
This is so easy and so delicious. Oyster mushrooms are poached in butter and cream and tossed with pasta, Parmesan cheese and green onions. Mmmmmmmm!
By TJ Lombard

Easy Roasted Oyster Mushrooms

This is a 4-ingredient foolproof recipe for roasted oyster mushrooms. Oyster mushrooms have a slightly chewy texture and are mild in flavor, making them the perfect side dish for any meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Creamy Chicken Marsala Fettuccine

50
Delicious creamy chicken Marsala served over a bed of fettuccine.
By John Crawley

Miso-Braised Beef with King Mushrooms

9
As much as I love a traditional beef stew, or braised beef short ribs, I like to shake things up sometimes by applying the same techniques to a few non-traditional ingredients. This melt-in-your-mouth braised beef dish is cold weather comfort food at its finest. Miso adds an extra savory element, balanced with a touch of maple syrup, which further enhances the autumnal feel. Serve over mashed potatoes, rice, or noodles.
By Chef John

Trio of Mushroom Soup (Cream of Mushroom Soup)

6
Had this cream of mushroom soup at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during a wedding; came home the next day and recreated it to the best of my abilities. After tasting it and then adding the cream, I decided in the future to just remove the cream altogether! It is a fantastic soup that works well on cold winter days.
By Dregun

Crispy Oyster Mushrooms in the Air Fryer

I have fried mushrooms. I have air-fried various mushrooms. These are hands down the crispiest and most flavorful fried mushrooms I have ever had. Serve with ranch dressing if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Adobo with Coconut Milk (Adobo sa Gata)

4
In the Philippines, adobo is both a beloved cooking technique and a tangy marinated and braised meat dish. It's akin to the French coq au vin, but with a flavor all its own. You can use different types of meat or fish, but chicken is a favorite. Serve with steamed or fried rice.
By Yana Gilbuena

Fried Polenta Squares with Creamy Mushroom Ragu

7
You won't be able to resist this hearty, heart-warming side dish from Beth Kirby of Local Milk.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Warm Mushroom Salad

79
This is a warm salad: cooked mushrooms poured over mixed greens. The warm mushrooms are supposed to wilt the lettuce a bit. I use the pre-packaged mixed colorful lettuce. A different salad, but a good one that is done in no time if you want to try something new.
By extraordinary machine
Savory French Crepes

4
At 611 Supreme in Seattle, authentic French crepes are filled with either savory or sweet fillings. In this recipe, a buckwheat crepe is filled with mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and Gruyere cheese.
By Allrecipes

By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
By extraordinary machine
Pork with Apples and Mushrooms

19
Packed with savory flavor and a great source of lean protein, this simple pork dish comes alive with herbs, apples, mushrooms and the creamy goodness of mushroom soup.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Mahi and Mushrooms

24
Marinated, pan-cooked Mahi with sauteed mushrooms and grape tomatoes. Serve it with a salad and some bread. YUM! You can marinate overnight; then it only takes a few minutes to get ready before cooking. Oyster mushrooms are my favorites, but criminis work well also. I use both yellow and red grape tomatoes.
By Spencer Serena

French-Style Mushroom Stew

Mushrooms simmered with onions, wine, and carrots make for a rich, French-style stew. Serve with egg noodles, polenta, or mashed potatoes.
By Scott Horten

Spinach and Red Chard Quiche

49
An excellent tofu quiche. You would never know it did not have eggs.
By Melissa Richter Ayers

Fried Tilapia with Oyster Mushrooms

1
Tilapia fillets are pan fried and served with a simple yet delicious cream sauce with oyster mushrooms. One of my go-to recipes during the week cause it is ready in less than 30 minutes.
By nt-bella

Slow Cooker 5-Mushroom Barley Soup

5
This hearty version of an American classic soup is inspired by 'Chef Jakey' of the long-gone 'Steak Pub' in 1970's Monticello, NY. Long ago, I lived and worked in the upstate New York resort town of Monticello. As an electrical contractor, one of my clients was an upscale restaurant called 'The Steak Pub.' They had an Asian head chef named 'Jakey.' During winter months when business was slow, we spent hours doing electrical upgrades. Inevitably, we would be there at lunch time, and Jakey would invite us to his specialty, Mushroom Barley Soup, with hot sourdough. The addition of the cream of mushroom soup gives a creamier end result. Serve hot with sourdough or other fine bread, or garlic rounds.
By Doug N

Asian Chicken and Corn Soup

This soup recipe is great for cold winter nights, or as a starter for an Asian meal. None of the ingredients are hard to find, and the result is warming and delicious!
By soumitraghosh

Mushroom Stroganoff (Vegan)

This super simple vegan stroganoff is made with oyster mushrooms and non-dairy milk and is ready in just 20 minutes.
By Valeria McElheran

Creamy Coconut Carbonara (Without Milk!)

3
Great for vegas! Tastes just like traditional Carbonara or even better! The coconut is very healthy! Enjoy this romantic, simple, hot dish!
By MIKI3

Shrimp Cognac and Baked Cheese Grits

10
If you love shrimp and grits you will thoroughly enjoy this new take on a Crescent City Classic used at the storied Commander's Place Restaurant in New Orleans.
By Natasha

Mushroom Ragu

This mushroom ragu is so simple and so good. Mushrooms are cooked in Marsala wine, chicken broth, garlic, and basil. Serve this over any type of pasta or even over a sauteed chicken breast or seafood. You can also sprinkle more Parmesan-Romano cheese on top.
By IMANKAY
