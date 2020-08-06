Mexican Pork Soups and Stews Recipes

Browse popular recipes for Mexican pork soups, including posole, chile verde, and albondigas soup.

Staff Picks

Chile Verde II

264
A delicious Mexican dish of pork simmered in tomatillos and chiles. Serve with white beans and rice. Garnish with grated cheddar cheese.
By Clare

Guadalajara Soup

23
This is an excellent pinto bean soup. Serve this with warm corn or flour tortillas. This is a thick chili-like soup that will fill you up with warmth and happiness.
By DONTOM

Albondigas Soup I

215
A rich, filling version of Mexican meatball soup. I make the meatballs ahead and freeze them to use as needed. Mild or hot salsa may be used; green chili salsa works particularly well!
By Kathy Nelson

Slow Cooker Pozole

55
This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
By MAJORGSP

Slow Cooker Chile Verde

325
Chile Verde the easy way. A delightful blend of Mexican favorites without all of the hard work.
By falconemomma

Pork Stew in Green Salsa (Guisado de Puerco con Tomatillos)

215
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
By PLATO712

Chad's Slow Cooker Taco Soup

58
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
By AccountKiller

Pork Green Chile

55
A simple and, in my opinion, authentic version, this recipe comes down at least 3 or 4 generations of my family. You will know it's done when the sauce has a medium thickness. Remember, the longer it cooks, the better it will taste. You can serve smothered over burritos or with warm tortillas, beans and/or fried potatoes. Also delicious with fried eggs (Huevos rancheros). Substitute 4 or 5 chopped roasted chiles for green chiles and jalapenos if you prefer.
By DEONNE1

Black Bean Soup with Bacon

17
I created this for a quick lunch with a few inexpensive ingredients and was very pleased. My husband said that this one is a winner so I thought I would share with others. I personally don't care for cilantro but it makes a nice garnish. Serve with tortillas and guacamole salad.
By ROBINBRADY

Slow Cooker Green Chile Stew

42
After much trial and error, the best way I've found to make Green Chile Stew! Easy to put together and delicious to eat. I think the yams and corn give it a little something extra, plus it's a great way to get more veggies in. All in all a very hearty meal. I like to serve with quartered tortillas for dipping!
By Linz

Asado de Puerco (Mexican Pork Stew)

3
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
By Yoly

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Ken's Kickin' Posole
"I have never had posole before, but this recipe is DELICIOUS! The whole family loved it, right down to my 18-month old!" – bluejay
Pozole in a Slow Cooker
Watch how to make a rich, smoky, and spicy Mexican stew made from dried chile peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Guadalajara Soup
Instant Pot® Red Posole
20
Traditional Pork Posole
28

Traditional New Mexican spicy stew. Red chile and pork come together with hominy to warm your belly and your palate. Serve with tortillas or corn bread.

More Mexican Pork Soups and Stews Recipes

Asado de Puerco (Mexican Pork Stew)

3
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
By Yoly

Colorado Green Chili (Chile Verde)

123
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
By ROSIE55

Instant Pot® Red Posole

20
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
By bdweld

Pork Stew in Green Salsa (Guisado de Puerco con Tomatillos)

215
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
By PLATO712

Traditional Pork Posole

28
Traditional New Mexican spicy stew. Red chile and pork come together with hominy to warm your belly and your palate. Serve with tortillas or corn bread.
By mic_babe

Posole Soup

32
Authentic Posole is made with the pig's head; the ears are the delicacy. This simple recipe uses more 'acceptable' ingredients.
By Bryan B

Chad's Slow Cooker Taco Soup

58
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
By AccountKiller

Pozole in a Slow Cooker

43
Easy, authentic Mexican Pozole. You will be glad you took the time. You can make ahead of time and freeze the pork to keep until you're ready to make dinner. Serve with chopped white onion, cilantro, shredded cabbage, lime wedges, and corn tortillas or tostadas.
By Isabel

Ken's Kickin' Posole

162
This is my version of the classic dish. Part soup, part stew but always comforting. Garnish with lime wedges, sour cream, and grated cheese on top.
By Ken from CA

Hatch Chile Verde

4
Hubby and I are Hatch chile fanatics. We buy 50 pounds of roasted Hatch chiles when they are in season. We portion them out and freeze them so they are readily available. This chile verde does not call for tomatillos because I wanted the chiles to be the star of the recipe.
By Yoly

Pozole Rojo (Mexican Pork and Hominy Stew)

11
The traditional Mexican dish in the red version: pork and hominy in a thick broth colored and flavored with guajillo chiles. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Consuelo Aguilar

Slow Cooker Pork Green Chili

2
This pork chili is made with hatch green chile peppers. It's great by itself or as a topper to burritos, enchiladas, or eggs!
By Christy Blaker

Mexican Pork Chili (Chile Verde)

4
This Mexican pork chili (chile verde) is cooked with the low and slow method in the oven, adding a real depth of flavor that makes the pork fall-apart tender.
By Big D

Green Enchilada Pork Chili

61
A delicious, Mexican-inspired green pork chili. When garnished with fresh tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips this is a hearty meal with a tangy and spicy finish.
By Jason N - Home Chef

Albondigas (Meatballs) en Chipotle

6
Tiny flavorful meatballs that your friends and family will rave about. Authentic Mexican recipe. Serve with warm tortillas and a salad.
By MexicoKaren

Slow Cooker Guisado Verde

196
An easy tomatillo and pork stew that is my boyfriend's favorite. Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or less jalapenos, or do not add any if you have a more tender palate.
By Fastcooker

Mexican Pork and Green Chile Stew

24
Here's my version of a traditional Mexican 'Guisado de Puerco en Chile Verde' (Green Chile and Pork stew). It is bursting with flavor, and is mildly-spicy. Serve with hot corn or flour tortillas with butter, or black beans and white rice.
By Seanzilla

Slow Cooker Pork Chile Verde

2
I recently discovered this easy recipe for slow cooker pork chile verde, and it has quickly become one of my all-time favorites. Serve in bowls over rice or with warm flour tortillas.
By Squirrel Beebz

Green Chile Stew with Pork

46
Pueblo tradition calls for the addition of corn or potatoes to this dish. It makes a wonderful filling for enchiladas. Serve with a big green salad and a pile of wheat tortillas.
By Christine L.

Instant Pot® Chilorio

16
The bold flavors of this simple stew come together quickly in a pressure cooker, and you can use it to make tacos, burritos, chimichangas, tostadas, quesadillas, sopes, or even tamales. This recipe can be easily doubled if you need more.
By bdweld

Easy Pork Posole

19
Traditionally a long-simmered stew, this Mexican-inspired stew is quick and easy, thanks to canned hominy. Searing the pork loin in the pot before making the stew gives you a great base of flavors so the stew seems as if it indeed simmered all afternoon. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with warm tortillas on the side. Yum, yum, yum.
By TJ Lombard

Pueblo Stew

12
Sliced cactus and spicy peppers are simmered with cubed pork and vegetables in this rich, south-of-the-border stew.
By JOEBOB22

Slow Cooker Mexican Pork Stew with Sweet Potatoes

Quick and easy slow cooker Mexican pork stew recipe.
By Stephanie Patterson

Slow Cooker Green Chile Stew

42
After much trial and error, the best way I've found to make Green Chile Stew! Easy to put together and delicious to eat. I think the yams and corn give it a little something extra, plus it's a great way to get more veggies in. All in all a very hearty meal. I like to serve with quartered tortillas for dipping!
By Linz
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com