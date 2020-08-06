Mexican Pork Soups and Stews Recipes

This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
A simple and, in my opinion, authentic version, this recipe comes down at least 3 or 4 generations of my family. You will know it's done when the sauce has a medium thickness. Remember, the longer it cooks, the better it will taste. You can serve smothered over burritos or with warm tortillas, beans and/or fried potatoes. Also delicious with fried eggs (Huevos rancheros). Substitute 4 or 5 chopped roasted chiles for green chiles and jalapenos if you prefer.
I created this for a quick lunch with a few inexpensive ingredients and was very pleased. My husband said that this one is a winner so I thought I would share with others. I personally don't care for cilantro but it makes a nice garnish. Serve with tortillas and guacamole salad.
After much trial and error, the best way I've found to make Green Chile Stew! Easy to put together and delicious to eat. I think the yams and corn give it a little something extra, plus it's a great way to get more veggies in. All in all a very hearty meal. I like to serve with quartered tortillas for dipping!
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
An authentic Mexican pork stew made with dried chiles, no chili powder here! The guajillo chiles add a very smoky flavor while the ancho chiles add a touch of smoky sweetness. To add another level of flavor, we always top our puerco asado with sliced onions marinated in fresh lemon juice.
My version of my mother's green chili. I like to serve it over oven-baked burritos or with beans and rice. If you can't find a chile roaster, look for frozen diced chiles at your supermarket. You can also freeze fresh roasted chiles for off-season use.
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
My Mexican husband was shocked at how authentic this recipe was to his mom's and grandmother's recipe. This is a delicious, not too spicy, authentic Mexican pork stew that is easy to make and a recipe that everyone in your family will enjoy. Serve with Spanish rice and warm tortillas.
This easy soup is hearty, yet extremely tasty. This is really a form of chili, but uses some ingredients not found in regular chili. Sure to be a hit, you can adjust the spice as needed by using varying levels of jalapenos and RO*TEL® varieties. Top with shredded sharp Cheddar cheese and/or sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips. Leftovers can be frozen and enjoyed later.
Easy, authentic Mexican Pozole. You will be glad you took the time. You can make ahead of time and freeze the pork to keep until you're ready to make dinner. Serve with chopped white onion, cilantro, shredded cabbage, lime wedges, and corn tortillas or tostadas.
Hubby and I are Hatch chile fanatics. We buy 50 pounds of roasted Hatch chiles when they are in season. We portion them out and freeze them so they are readily available. This chile verde does not call for tomatillos because I wanted the chiles to be the star of the recipe.
Here's my version of a traditional Mexican 'Guisado de Puerco en Chile Verde' (Green Chile and Pork stew). It is bursting with flavor, and is mildly-spicy. Serve with hot corn or flour tortillas with butter, or black beans and white rice.
The bold flavors of this simple stew come together quickly in a pressure cooker, and you can use it to make tacos, burritos, chimichangas, tostadas, quesadillas, sopes, or even tamales. This recipe can be easily doubled if you need more.
Traditionally a long-simmered stew, this Mexican-inspired stew is quick and easy, thanks to canned hominy. Searing the pork loin in the pot before making the stew gives you a great base of flavors so the stew seems as if it indeed simmered all afternoon. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with warm tortillas on the side. Yum, yum, yum.
After much trial and error, the best way I've found to make Green Chile Stew! Easy to put together and delicious to eat. I think the yams and corn give it a little something extra, plus it's a great way to get more veggies in. All in all a very hearty meal. I like to serve with quartered tortillas for dipping!