Shiitake Mushrooms

Browse recipes for shiitake mushrooms, either fresh or dried, including miso soup, udon soup, and stir-fry.

Staff Picks

Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms

33
A delicious Japanese soup with mushrooms and tofu.
By Claudia

Shiitake and Baby Bella Mushroom Risotto

39
This risotto is extremely good. I like using fresh shiitakes because they give the rice a nice texture.
By WAIX0713

Beef Tenderloin with Ginger-Shiitake Brown Butter

49
Asian-inspired flavors with a French technique give this dish its own unique spin. It's easy to make as well!
By Ryan Nomura

Shiitake Angel Hair Pasta

150
Great with grilled beef dishes.
By Ann

Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Shiitake Mushrooms

46
This dish is very versatile. Try serving the filling on flour tortillas with hoisin sauce for a moo shoo type dish – or use it to top brown rice and veggies for rice bowls.
By blancdeblanc

Authentic Japanese Scallop Soup with Ramen Noodles

8
Adapted from an authentic Japanese recipe, an easy and delicious soup. Look for dashi stock in a Japanese grocery store or order it online!
By Seth Kolloen

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche with Shiitake Mushrooms

40
After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
By EATMORCHIKIN

Potato and Shiitake Mushroom Gratin

48
Fall mushrooms give this dish a hearty flavor. Substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth, and this makes a perfect meal for that vegetarian girlfriend your son is bringing to the holiday dinner. The rest of the family will love it too.
By Christine L.

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

1522
Authentic, bold, and delicious Thai flavors make this soup irresistible! This is the best Thai coconut soup I've had. You won't be disappointed with this one! Serve over steamed rice.
By Jessica

Air Fryer Potstickers

2
Air-fried potstickers, crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Serve with the dipping sauce of your choice.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Pasta

271
A beautiful, aromatic, creamy mushroom sauce coats hot cooked fettuccine pasta in this quick dish. You can use any kind of pasta you like.
By Chef John

Chicken Sotanghon

17
Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish. Both are equally delicious.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

Moo Shu Chicken
There is no need to order take-out when you can make this classic moo shu chicken at home. It is simple and bursting with flavor. Serve over rice or Chinese mandarin pancakes if desired.
Chicken Udon Noodle Soup
1
This is a delicious chicken udon noodle soup.
Chicken Lo Mein
457
Mushroom Lentil Barley Stew
300

This crock pot recipe is easy to assemble and needs no attention while it cooks. The flavors blend nicely to give it a wholesome earthy flavor that is unbelievably vegetarian. Serve with garlic bread.

More Shiitake Mushrooms

Jap Chae Korean Glass Noodles

26
Serve right away or at room temperature or even chilled. Great served with teriyaki chicken or Korean short ribs. Delicious!
By feistyrebel

Authentic Thai Coconut Soup

96
This soup is for Asian-food lovers. If you have all the ingredients on hand it's easy to put together and makes the perfect comfort food. If not, it only takes one trip the Asian market. It's so versatile you can make it vegetarian or substitute chicken for shrimp. Enjoy!!
By MIREYZ

Mushroom Stir-Fry

2
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
By France C

Creamy Mushroom Meatloaf

221
This technique keeps the meatloaf moist, while fortifying the sauce with its flavorful drippings. Regardless, this technique will work with just about any meatloaf recipe out there.
By Chef John

Japanese Beef Stir-Fry

252
Tender beef strips are quickly stir-fried with crisp and colorful vegetables to make this delicious restaurant-style dinner in your own kitchen.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms

33
A delicious Japanese soup with mushrooms and tofu.
By Claudia

Chef John's Hot and Sour Soup

1
I'm very excited to be sharing what is probably the most delicious soup I still haven't done a video for--unless I have and forgot. Yes, it's hot, and yes, it's sour, but it's also so much more, and other than a little bit of slicing and dicing, this is relatively fast and simple to make. This is almost always served as an appetizer in a Chinese restaurant, but if you added some pork to this, or some little fun-sized meatballs, it would make a fantastic meal. Serve with extra sliced green onions on top.
By Chef John

Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff, Aussie Style

117
Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.
By ROSEMARYINGREY

Pan-Seared Duck Breast with Blueberry Sauce

51
Pan-seared duck breast with blueberry sauce atop a bed of bok choy, wild mushrooms, pancetta, and shallots. Served with a side of roasted potatoes seasoned with rosemary and thyme.
By rmdalrymple

Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup

40
This is a wonderful Japanese soup, very popular throughout Japan - with chicken, eggs, and vegetables. A meal in and of itself!
By jaime

Delicious Chicken and Mushroom Casserole

10
Here's a festive dish to take to a potluck party. Recipe can be doubled.
By JAYDA

Japanese Onion Soup

117
The basic Japanese soup that's given out as an appetizer at most Japanese restaurants. Very mild, a bit salty, and a touch of tang. It's a very improvisable recipe; most of the ingredients' quantities can be changed according to taste. Use your favorite mushrooms in this recipe.
By Sawako

Sirloin Steak with Mushrooms

28
Steak served with a sophisticated but easy pan sauce of shiitake mushrooms, tarragon, white wine, shallot, and butter. Impress your sweetheart with this dish!
By brandon

Sushi Bake

3
Savory and satisfying, this easy-to-make dish is a local favorite in Hawaii. This is the only dish I bring to parties anymore. Even at a smaller gathering, I get to take home a clean baking dish at the end of the night. Like most casseroles, this dish is very forgiving, so don't sweat it if you can't find an ingredient or aren't sure about the quantities.
By NovelApproach

Winter Vegetable Hash

230
I have made this dish for company, and every time they ask for the recipe! I hope everyone else likes it as much as we do!
By rebeccalovestocook
