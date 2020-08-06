After trying multiple spinach recipes throughout the years, this one is my conglomeration with personal taste additions. Savory and delicious using primarily fresh ingredients. A new family favorite. Shiitake mushrooms can be substituted for other varieties. Broccoli can be omitted per personal taste.
Fall mushrooms give this dish a hearty flavor. Substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth, and this makes a perfect meal for that vegetarian girlfriend your son is bringing to the holiday dinner. The rest of the family will love it too.
This soup is for Asian-food lovers. If you have all the ingredients on hand it's easy to put together and makes the perfect comfort food. If not, it only takes one trip the Asian market. It's so versatile you can make it vegetarian or substitute chicken for shrimp. Enjoy!!
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
I'm very excited to be sharing what is probably the most delicious soup I still haven't done a video for--unless I have and forgot. Yes, it's hot, and yes, it's sour, but it's also so much more, and other than a little bit of slicing and dicing, this is relatively fast and simple to make. This is almost always served as an appetizer in a Chinese restaurant, but if you added some pork to this, or some little fun-sized meatballs, it would make a fantastic meal. Serve with extra sliced green onions on top.
Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.
The basic Japanese soup that's given out as an appetizer at most Japanese restaurants. Very mild, a bit salty, and a touch of tang. It's a very improvisable recipe; most of the ingredients' quantities can be changed according to taste. Use your favorite mushrooms in this recipe.
Savory and satisfying, this easy-to-make dish is a local favorite in Hawaii. This is the only dish I bring to parties anymore. Even at a smaller gathering, I get to take home a clean baking dish at the end of the night. Like most casseroles, this dish is very forgiving, so don't sweat it if you can't find an ingredient or aren't sure about the quantities.