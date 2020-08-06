Porcini Mushroom Recipes

Deeply flavorful porcini mushrooms are great companions to beef tenderloin and pork chops, and fantastic on pizza or in traditional Italian risotto.

Community Picks

True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

14
As classically Italian as you can get, this unadulterated risotto is made in the traditional way and simply flavored with porcini mushrooms, white wine, butter and Parmesan cheese.
By miche

Roast Beef Tenderloin

154
One secret of this beef tenderloin is the slow oven, which allows for a gentle roasting, and produces an even, rosy hue throughout the muscle. The other trick is roasting the beef on top of the pan sauce, which not only flavors the meat, but also humidifies the oven for a moist, aromatic cooking environment.
By Chef John

Braised Beef Cheeks

4
This has been a hit with everyone that has tried it.
By Robert Smith

Short Ribs Braised with Mushrooms and Tomatoes

57
The short ribs are slowly braised with easy-to-find dried porcini mushrooms (for real, ask someone at the fancy grocery store and they'll find them for you!) until they turn into a triumph of fork-tender goodness. I love these short ribs over mashed potatoes, but the rich tomato and mushroom gravy is fantastic over soft polenta as well. I really hope you give this cool weather wonder a try.
By Chef John

Chef John's Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew)

20
This meaty stew is usually made with wild game such as venison or boar, but you can use beef, pork, or other meat--just use a lot. It's perfect for feeding a crowd, especially when the weather turns cold and dreary.
By Chef John

Porcini Pork Tenderloin

57
You can use fresh or dried herbes de Provence in this recipe. The mixture commonly contains basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme.
By Ryan Nomura

Venison Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

2
A friend who hunts gave me a whole venison tenderloin. I wanted to make something that I could bring along and reheat so I put in in the slow cooker with ingredients I had handy, and it turned out great.
By nch

White Pizza with Porcinis

2
This recipe uses dried porcini mushrooms that have been rehydrated in warm water. If you can find fresh porcinis, also known as cepes and the great bolete, you should definitely use them! It's an amazing taste.
By DJFoodie

Balsamic Chicken Breasts with Porcini Mushrooms

5
Delicious balsamic chicken best served over rice or with oven-roasted potatoes. Wonderful any time of the year and reheats perfectly!
By AllisonnL

Vareniky

9
Vareniky are like big ravioli with different fillings (meat, potato, berries, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, etc.) This recipe for vareniky is stuffed with a potato and mushroom filling. Serve them with butter and chopped parsley, fried onions, pork cracklings, or sour cream and fresh dill.
By Ukrainian Chef

Linguine with Clams and Porcini Mushrooms

17
A delicious and elegant meal. Make sure you get good fresh littleneck clams. Serve with Italian bread, green salad a good bottle of wine!
By JRZMOM

Tagliatelle con Salsiccia (Tagliatelle with Sausage)

Traditional Italian dish. Garnish with grated Parmigiano cheese.
By Josie Rivera-Abdo
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Short Ribs Braised with Mushrooms
"Outstanding recipe. Everyone couldn't say enough about how good it was. A recipe anyone can make with success." – VSA
Roast Beef Tenderloin
Watch how to make this roast beef tenderloin with porcini mushrooms.
Porcini Pork Tenderloin
Cremini Mushroom and Rice Soup
Make-Ahead Marsala Turkey Gravy
15

The Thanksgiving Day kitchen is a busy, hectic scene that can intimidate even the most experienced cooks. By doing your gravy ahead of time, you make that last-minute production a lot easier. That's not to say I want you to throw away all those lovely turkey pan juices sitting in your roasting pan. Time permitting, strain them into a saucepan, boil them down, and add them to this sauce.

More Porcini Mushroom Recipes

True Italian Porcini Mushroom Risotto

14
As classically Italian as you can get, this unadulterated risotto is made in the traditional way and simply flavored with porcini mushrooms, white wine, butter and Parmesan cheese.
By miche

Roast Beef Tenderloin

154
One secret of this beef tenderloin is the slow oven, which allows for a gentle roasting, and produces an even, rosy hue throughout the muscle. The other trick is roasting the beef on top of the pan sauce, which not only flavors the meat, but also humidifies the oven for a moist, aromatic cooking environment.
By Chef John

Braised Beef Cheeks

4
This has been a hit with everyone that has tried it.
By Robert Smith

Short Ribs Braised with Mushrooms and Tomatoes

57
The short ribs are slowly braised with easy-to-find dried porcini mushrooms (for real, ask someone at the fancy grocery store and they'll find them for you!) until they turn into a triumph of fork-tender goodness. I love these short ribs over mashed potatoes, but the rich tomato and mushroom gravy is fantastic over soft polenta as well. I really hope you give this cool weather wonder a try.
By Chef John

Chef John's Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew)

20
This meaty stew is usually made with wild game such as venison or boar, but you can use beef, pork, or other meat--just use a lot. It's perfect for feeding a crowd, especially when the weather turns cold and dreary.
By Chef John

Porcini Pork Tenderloin

57
You can use fresh or dried herbes de Provence in this recipe. The mixture commonly contains basil, fennel seed, lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage, summer savory, and thyme.
By Ryan Nomura

Venison Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

2
A friend who hunts gave me a whole venison tenderloin. I wanted to make something that I could bring along and reheat so I put in in the slow cooker with ingredients I had handy, and it turned out great.
By nch

White Pizza with Porcinis

2
This recipe uses dried porcini mushrooms that have been rehydrated in warm water. If you can find fresh porcinis, also known as cepes and the great bolete, you should definitely use them! It's an amazing taste.
By DJFoodie

Balsamic Chicken Breasts with Porcini Mushrooms

5
Delicious balsamic chicken best served over rice or with oven-roasted potatoes. Wonderful any time of the year and reheats perfectly!
By AllisonnL

Vareniky

9
Vareniky are like big ravioli with different fillings (meat, potato, berries, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, etc.) This recipe for vareniky is stuffed with a potato and mushroom filling. Serve them with butter and chopped parsley, fried onions, pork cracklings, or sour cream and fresh dill.
By Ukrainian Chef

Linguine with Clams and Porcini Mushrooms

17
A delicious and elegant meal. Make sure you get good fresh littleneck clams. Serve with Italian bread, green salad a good bottle of wine!
By JRZMOM

Tagliatelle con Salsiccia (Tagliatelle with Sausage)

Traditional Italian dish. Garnish with grated Parmigiano cheese.
By Josie Rivera-Abdo

Cremini Mushroom and Rice Soup

A hearty and thick soup made with cremini mushrooms and rice to warm you on any day. Full of flavor, texture, and aromas, this is a hit in my family near and far!
By Katie Marr

Make-Ahead Marsala Turkey Gravy

15
The Thanksgiving Day kitchen is a busy, hectic scene that can intimidate even the most experienced cooks. By doing your gravy ahead of time, you make that last-minute production a lot easier. That's not to say I want you to throw away all those lovely turkey pan juices sitting in your roasting pan. Time permitting, strain them into a saucepan, boil them down, and add them to this sauce.
By Chef John

Risotto ai Funghi Porcini in Pentola a Pressione (Porcini Mushroom Risotto)

3
Porcini are the most flavorful mushrooms you can find. This risotto recipe explains how to make the risotto the traditional way, as well as in a pressure cooker. With a pressure cooker, you can have this authentic Italian risotto ready after just 4 minutes of cooking!
By miche

Grown-Up Macaroni and Cheese

Creamy homestyle macaroni and cheese with ingredients for the discriminating palate. This is a casserole dish, best for the nights that the kids are out and you want to surprise someone with a special occasion comfort food.
By LAURENBOLOGNA

Creamy Mushroom Sauce for Pasta

Creamy mushroom sauce for pasta, steak, or chicken.
By andsha

Seared Salmon with Indian-Inspired Cream Sauce

22
Salmon fillets smothered in a rich mushroom cream sauce and garnished with parsley, green onions slices, and lemon slices. The sauce has fennel, garlic, mushrooms, saffron and curry.
By IMANKAY

Beef and Mushroom Stew

An amazing beef and mushroom stew that gets better the longer it simmers, and heated up the next day.
By LMKENEFICK

Corn and Porcini Mushroom Cornbread Dressing

14
I was trying to do a simple, wild mushroom-studded sweet corn casserole to reinforce our holiday side dish repertoire, and before I knew it, I was eating the best, most flavorful cornbread dressing I'd ever tasted. Not only that, but we completely eliminated the step of having to make cornbread first!
By Chef John

Grilled Chicken and Artichoke Soup

5
This zesty soup is perfect for a cold, blustery day. Use rotisserie chicken instead of chicken breasts to make things simpler if you like. Serve this hot with some fresh garlic bread for the perfect meal.
By ruthietoothie9

Porcini Mushroom Soup

Porcinis have a deeper, woodsier taste than some other mushrooms. If you can't find them fresh, dried work just as well - just use half as many dried and soak them in water to rehydrate.
By TerryWilson

Cauliflower "Risotto" with Porcini Mushrooms and Peas

4
Risotto is a Northern Italian rice dish that is cooked for a long time, stirring often. A traditional risotto is cooked with a warm broth, added slowly, to create a creamy consistency. I remember my Nana would make a cup of coffee and grab her stool and sit at a stove for an hour while preparing risotto! As a paleo dish, it takes less time to prepare and the cauliflower gives it a perfect risotto feel.
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy with Porcini Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

16
With this make-ahead gravy on the menu, there's no scrambling to make gravy when the turkey comes out of the oven.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com