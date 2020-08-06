Porcini Mushroom Recipes

One secret of this beef tenderloin is the slow oven, which allows for a gentle roasting, and produces an even, rosy hue throughout the muscle. The other trick is roasting the beef on top of the pan sauce, which not only flavors the meat, but also humidifies the oven for a moist, aromatic cooking environment.
The short ribs are slowly braised with easy-to-find dried porcini mushrooms (for real, ask someone at the fancy grocery store and they'll find them for you!) until they turn into a triumph of fork-tender goodness. I love these short ribs over mashed potatoes, but the rich tomato and mushroom gravy is fantastic over soft polenta as well. I really hope you give this cool weather wonder a try.
This meaty stew is usually made with wild game such as venison or boar, but you can use beef, pork, or other meat--just use a lot. It's perfect for feeding a crowd, especially when the weather turns cold and dreary.
A friend who hunts gave me a whole venison tenderloin. I wanted to make something that I could bring along and reheat so I put in in the slow cooker with ingredients I had handy, and it turned out great.
This recipe uses dried porcini mushrooms that have been rehydrated in warm water. If you can find fresh porcinis, also known as cepes and the great bolete, you should definitely use them! It's an amazing taste.
Vareniky are like big ravioli with different fillings (meat, potato, berries, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, etc.) This recipe for vareniky is stuffed with a potato and mushroom filling. Serve them with butter and chopped parsley, fried onions, pork cracklings, or sour cream and fresh dill.
The Thanksgiving Day kitchen is a busy, hectic scene that can intimidate even the most experienced cooks. By doing your gravy ahead of time, you make that last-minute production a lot easier. That's not to say I want you to throw away all those lovely turkey pan juices sitting in your roasting pan. Time permitting, strain them into a saucepan, boil them down, and add them to this sauce.
Porcini are the most flavorful mushrooms you can find. This risotto recipe explains how to make the risotto the traditional way, as well as in a pressure cooker. With a pressure cooker, you can have this authentic Italian risotto ready after just 4 minutes of cooking!
Creamy homestyle macaroni and cheese with ingredients for the discriminating palate. This is a casserole dish, best for the nights that the kids are out and you want to surprise someone with a special occasion comfort food.
I was trying to do a simple, wild mushroom-studded sweet corn casserole to reinforce our holiday side dish repertoire, and before I knew it, I was eating the best, most flavorful cornbread dressing I'd ever tasted. Not only that, but we completely eliminated the step of having to make cornbread first!
This zesty soup is perfect for a cold, blustery day. Use rotisserie chicken instead of chicken breasts to make things simpler if you like. Serve this hot with some fresh garlic bread for the perfect meal.
Risotto is a Northern Italian rice dish that is cooked for a long time, stirring often. A traditional risotto is cooked with a warm broth, added slowly, to create a creamy consistency. I remember my Nana would make a cup of coffee and grab her stool and sit at a stove for an hour while preparing risotto! As a paleo dish, it takes less time to prepare and the cauliflower gives it a perfect risotto feel.