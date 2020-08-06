Morel Mushroom Recipes

What to do with the nutty, earthy, delicate morel mushrooms you've found in the wild? Find stellar morel mushroom recipes to use them at their best.

What Are Morel Mushrooms and How Do You Cook With Them?

And why are they so expensive?
By Melanie Fincher

Ricotta Gnocchi with Fresh Peas and Mushrooms

9
If I made this same combination of ingredients 100 times, each version would be different, which I how I believe these things should work. When I buy peas at the farmer's market, I'm not thinking I need 2 cups, I'm thinking I need to buy some peas. The same goes for the mushrooms. Grab a handful and keep moving. Garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fresh parsley, mint, or basil.
By Chef John

Fried Morel Mushrooms

26
These prized mushrooms are only around for a short time in the spring and go for top dollar if you can't find your own in the forest, or along the river.
By SWENSONL

Spicy and Savory Slow Cooker Beef Ragout

6
This 'set it and forget it' recipe is always a big hit at my house. The diced tomatoes and green chilies, fresh basil, fresh mushrooms, and Merlot make this more than an everyday beef stew - it's a gourmet ragout. This is one of those dishes that actually tastes better the next day, after the flavors have had a chance to blend together. If possible, make ahead, refrigerate overnight, then heat and serve the next day. Serve over cooked rice. Enjoy!
By Edie Talley

Shrimp Cognac and Baked Cheese Grits

10
If you love shrimp and grits you will thoroughly enjoy this new take on a Crescent City Classic used at the storied Commander's Place Restaurant in New Orleans.
By Natasha

Parchment-Cooked Fish with Morels, Spring Garlic, and Thyme

1
A rather simple recipe that tastes like it took all day. Use Pacific halibut, striped bass, tilapia, or other sustainable white-fleshed fish.
By doch83

Opa George's Wild Rice

5
Combining wild rice, mushrooms, nuts, green onions, and sour cream, my father's recipe goes very well with any game dish. The recipe calls for fresh or dried morel mushrooms, which give the recipe its best flavor, but any type of mushroom, fresh or dried, should work well. Similarly, he always used chestnuts, but we have found that pecans and hazelnuts (and, probably walnuts or cashews) work just as well. Preparation time depends on whether one is using dried mushrooms or not.
By JessKZ

Deep-Fried Morel Mushrooms

3
We hunt these every spring and, cooked this way, you can taste the mushroom and they stay crispy. These are the prime rib of mushrooms! You will love these so much you won't be able to stop eating them.
By Peggianne

Rabbit Loin Cigars

3
Simple and extraordinary describe this recipe made starring tender rabbit loin with puff pastry, mushrooms, and asparagus.
By Chefbendiaz

Bacon-Grilled Morel Mushrooms

A simple yet delicious way to cook your wild morel mushrooms.
By Destiny at Home Love

Morel Mushrooms

Tasty fried morel mushrooms.
By Lindsay W
