Morel Mushroom Recipes

This sauce is excellent over most grilled meats, including veal or beef medallions. Mushroom varieties noted are suggestions--substitute based on local availability or preference. A standard mushroom sauce can be prepared by substituting all wild mushrooms for the typical grocery store variety.
If you are a fan of fresh (or even dried) morel mushrooms, this is the soup for you. Everyone who eats morels knows that they go best sauteed with onions, garlic and butter. This incorporates all of those ingredients to create a magnificently creamy soup, strong with morel flavor, but not too overpowering. This isn't healthy eating, and I don't recommend trying to make it that way. Just eat less of it! Serve with crusty bread or garlic croutons.
Two of my favorite northwoods ingredients come together to make a risotto-like meal! Using a mix of wild rice, brown rice, and morel mushrooms ensures a nice creamy, and 'earthy' flavor. If your morels are particularly large, make sure to chop them into 1/2-inch pieces.
These mushrooms are a treasure of the woods hunted by many in the early spring here in Missouri. Simple and quick to fry and enjoy. Finding these can be very hard to find in the woods but well worth the work once you get a mess of them to eat.
A moist and flavorful comfort food. Very easy to make. A dish that would please anyone. My family never liked venison until now. I make my own venison burger (mixed with pork and smoked bacon) to die for. Makes the best meatloaf sandwiches or subs (trust me) for work or hunting (awesome cold). Works excellent with beef too. Your friends and family will beg for more. Good thing I like to hunt (the rest of my side of family doesn't).
This is a once-a-year treat, seafood and cream cheese-stuffed whole morel mushrooms. The taste is simply to die for. White morels are best. Harvest at the end of the season. Hint: The end of the season produces the biggest morel mushrooms.
Rich, nutty, earthy, lightly browned mushrooms in a light layer of butter and herbs with just the slightest tinge of lemon. The lemon juice and zest cut the richness of the mushrooms and butter, and bring the flavors together for me. Serve on a steak, over pasta with a touch of added cream, on toasts with some goat cheese, as a side dish with a bit of shaved Parmesan cheese, over sauteed asparagus, or tossed with roasted potatoes and a handful of arugula.
If I made this same combination of ingredients 100 times, each version would be different, which I how I believe these things should work. When I buy peas at the farmer's market, I'm not thinking I need 2 cups, I'm thinking I need to buy some peas. The same goes for the mushrooms. Grab a handful and keep moving. Garnish with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fresh parsley, mint, or basil.
This 'set it and forget it' recipe is always a big hit at my house. The diced tomatoes and green chilies, fresh basil, fresh mushrooms, and Merlot make this more than an everyday beef stew - it's a gourmet ragout. This is one of those dishes that actually tastes better the next day, after the flavors have had a chance to blend together. If possible, make ahead, refrigerate overnight, then heat and serve the next day. Serve over cooked rice. Enjoy!
Combining wild rice, mushrooms, nuts, green onions, and sour cream, my father's recipe goes very well with any game dish. The recipe calls for fresh or dried morel mushrooms, which give the recipe its best flavor, but any type of mushroom, fresh or dried, should work well. Similarly, he always used chestnuts, but we have found that pecans and hazelnuts (and, probably walnuts or cashews) work just as well. Preparation time depends on whether one is using dried mushrooms or not.
We hunt these every spring and, cooked this way, you can taste the mushroom and they stay crispy. These are the prime rib of mushrooms! You will love these so much you won't be able to stop eating them.