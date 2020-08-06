Enoki Mushrooms
A very quick, tasty side dish that pairs well with an Asian-themed meal. They would also be great topped with a stir-fry.
Mushroom Stir-Fry
Who needs meat when you can make this stir-fry using a medley of mushrooms? Shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and earthy flavor that is bound to please both vegetarians and carnivores alike! The beech and enoki mushrooms add visual appeal and a mix of textures. The recipe makes just enough sauce to coat the vegetables, but feel free to double the sauce ingredients if you'd like extra to serve over rice or noodles.
Traditional Beef Sukiyaki
Traditional Japanese beef sukiyaki recipe for a one-pot recipe that is cooked at the table. Delicious when dipped in raw beaten egg and eaten with rice.
Kimchi Jigae (Kimchee Soup)
Delicious kimchee soup, easy to make, and very filling! Perfect for cold weather days.
Enoki Omelet Patties
Got this recipe from a Chinese supermarket. They were making samples! Great for a light omelet. You get the great texture of enoki mushrooms in every bite! Extremely easy to make. Serve immediately and enjoy.
Asian Chicken and Corn Soup
This soup recipe is great for cold winter nights, or as a starter for an Asian meal. None of the ingredients are hard to find, and the result is warming and delicious!
Stuffed Cod Wrapped in Bacon
An easy, different way to grill fish fillets and make people think you slaved all day.
Kimchi, Enoki, and Tofu Stir-Fry
A flavorsome vegetable and tofu dish. Kimchi is cooked with bamboo shoots, baby corn, enoki mushrooms, and tofu in a bonito-flavored soup stock. Delicious when served with rice.
Miso-Citrus Poached Salmon with Vegetables
Earthy flavored miso is a perfect complement for salmon in this one-pot meal. You may serve this dish over brown rice or rice noodles, or simply as-is.
Enoki Protein Egg Bakes
I often eat these for lunch or breakfast on my current diet. They have a great flavor while remaining healthy, and are very easy to make! Is it as good as a buttermilk crust quiche? No. But it sure takes care of the hunger pangs! I personally dip mine in sriracha sauce but I have had friends who sprinkle some Tabasco® on theirs.