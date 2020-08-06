Crimini Mushroom Recipes

Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
This simple, hearty dish will remind you of Sunday dinners at grandma's house. This is my husband's all-time favorite meal. The recipe makes plenty of gravy, so serve with mashed potatoes or buttered noodles.
A wonderful Italian neighbor showed me how to make this recipe after I commented on how good it made the neighborhood smell when she had her windows open when she made it. This American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter-style,' with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, various herbs, and sometimes wine. I found adding cheese gave it something special, it also made it mine.
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
Pheasant recipes--especially good ones--are very hard to find! This one results in a moist, tender and delicious pheasant that even my kids will gobble up. Its adapted from a recipe a friend passed on to me.
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
Rib-eye steak and mushroom risotto are perfectly sous-vide steaks with fall-flavored Arborio rice, full of cheese, garlic, shallots, and creamy, buttery goodness. Top risotto with Parmesan cheese if desired.
This is one of my family favorites; it's a great starter recipe for using a pressure cooker. It is wonderful any time of year, but we like it best in the cooler weather. Very quick and easy to make after a day at work. It can also be made in a slow cooker.