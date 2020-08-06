Crimini Mushroom Recipes

Looking for cremini mushroom recipes, or recipes for baby bellas? Find recipes for earthy cremini mushroom soups, mushroom risotto, grilled mushrooms, and more.

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3436
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Rating: 4.75 stars
2385
My family loves soup and this is one of their favorites. It has lots of flavor and is fairly quick to make. It's primarily a mushroom soup but derives a lot of its flavor from other ingredients.
By HAMM

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.63 stars
4308
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
By Angie Gorkoff

Mushroom Pork Chops

Rating: 4.43 stars
2179
Quick and easy, but very delicious. One of my family's favorites served over brown rice.
By mmcgee

What Are Cremini Mushrooms?

And are they the same as baby bellas?
By Melanie Fincher

Chicken With Mushrooms

Rating: 4.48 stars
1923
This is one of the best ways that I have ever prepared chicken. This recipe has been requested many times after I have served it. Serve chicken over hot cooked rice or noodles.
By KIMPAT

Cream of Mushroom Soup I

Rating: 4.72 stars
1319
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun - All will be good.
By Karena

Portobello Mushroom Stroganoff

Rating: 4.21 stars
607
This is a rich and meaty vegetarian stroganoff made with portobello mushrooms, and served over egg noodles. It is quick to make, and tastes delicious.
By CHORDATA

Scrumptious Salisbury Steak in Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.42 stars
778
This simple, hearty dish will remind you of Sunday dinners at grandma's house. This is my husband's all-time favorite meal. The recipe makes plenty of gravy, so serve with mashed potatoes or buttered noodles.
By BAGRUBA

Herbed Mushrooms with White Wine

Rating: 4.53 stars
251
Mushrooms are sauteed with your favorite herbs and white wine. Mmm!
By JUNEBUFF1

Slow Cooker Pork Cacciatore

Rating: 4.36 stars
296
A wonderful Italian neighbor showed me how to make this recipe after I commented on how good it made the neighborhood smell when she had her windows open when she made it. This American-Italian term refers to food prepared 'hunter-style,' with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, various herbs, and sometimes wine. I found adding cheese gave it something special, it also made it mine.
By Sneakyteaky

Air Fryer Mushrooms

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Transform your mushrooms from ho-hum to tasty with just a few basic ingredients.
By Bren
Mushrooms and Spinach, Italian-Style
Rating: Unrated
165
"Love this recipe! The combination of mushrooms and spinach was great. I served it with grilled lamb chops!" – TrangW
Chicken and Baby Bella Mushroom Recipes to Try This Week
Baby bella mushrooms (aka cremini or crimini mushrooms) are easy to find in stores and even easier to incorporate into your favorite hearty meals.
Paprika Chicken with Mushrooms
Rating: Unrated
396
Rolled Flank Steak
Rating: Unrated
221
Shrimp Lo Mein with Broccoli
Rating: Unrated
91
Instant Pot® Vegan Bulgogi
Rating: Unrated
1

Classic Meatloaf

Rating: 4.54 stars
578

The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.

Northern Italian Beef Stew

Rating: 4.46 stars
235
This hearty beef and vegetable stew that can be made in the slow-cooker is a family favorite. It is also the backbone for an excellent beef soup, if you actually find yourself with leftovers.
By Karen Barris Calabro

Creamy Chicken Marsala

Rating: 4.42 stars
79
An easy 20-minute, delicious, and creamy chicken marsala! Serve over whole wheat pasta or brown rice.
By Sophia Del Gigante

Chef John's Chicken a la King

Rating: 4.75 stars
69
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Pheasant with Mushrooms and Olives

Rating: 4.67 stars
57
Pheasant recipes--especially good ones--are very hard to find! This one results in a moist, tender and delicious pheasant that even my kids will gobble up. Its adapted from a recipe a friend passed on to me.
By MBETHCOOKS

Elegant Mushroom Pie Recipe

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
This is a savory and tasty main course with lovely presentation suitable for an elegant dinner, fancy brunch or any special occasion. It won't fail to impress.
By lutzflcat
Amazing Pork Chops in Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.58 stars
285
Easy and quick pork chops cooked in whipping cream with mushrooms and white wine.
By CHRISTINEPEREZ

Instant Pot® Shredded Flank Steak

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
A great way to make a tough cut of beef flank tender and flavorful using an Instant Pot®. Serve it over crusty buns or mashed potatoes; either way, enjoy!
By Bren

Beef, Mushroom and Guinness® Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
103
A delicious traditional beef and mushroom pie. The Irish stout gives the dish a very rich flavor.
By Melanie Booth

Overnight Asparagus Mushroom Strata

Rating: 4.63 stars
170
This recipe of my mom's is a colorful make-ahead dish that makes brunch a breeze! Substitute the asparagus with other veggies such as broccoli or zucchini, or add a cup of cooked diced ham or sausage for a non-vegetarian twist.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Poulet de Provencal

Rating: 4.68 stars
77
This always reminds me of an aromatic day in Eze, France.
By beutifldrmer

Lasagna

Rating: 4.32 stars
94
Vegetable lasagna with all the trimmings. This recipe doesn't miss a beat!
By Chelo

Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
118
Since this savory sauce uses beef broth, instead of the pan drippings, it can be made ahead. Add arrowroot only when ready to serve. I usually use white mushrooms; I have also used chanterelles.
By Jimmi

Instant Pot® Salisbury Steak with Onion and Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.57 stars
107
Just like Mom used to make, but much faster.
By Bren

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

Rating: 4.7 stars
313
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Rib-Eye Steak and Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 5 stars
2
Rib-eye steak and mushroom risotto are perfectly sous-vide steaks with fall-flavored Arborio rice, full of cheese, garlic, shallots, and creamy, buttery goodness. Top risotto with Parmesan cheese if desired.
By Culinary Envy

Brussels Sprouts in a Sherry Bacon Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.81 stars
222
I had this with friends at a tapas restaurant in Portland. It is SO delicious and easy to make! I sometimes add pecans to this recipe.
By starshinesMonet

Cajun Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.58 stars
43
Fantastic combination of everything delicious all stuffed into a bite-sized mushroom!
By milbax

Simple Beef Tips and Noodles

Rating: 4.16 stars
55
This is one of my family favorites; it's a great starter recipe for using a pressure cooker. It is wonderful any time of year, but we like it best in the cooler weather. Very quick and easy to make after a day at work. It can also be made in a slow cooker.
By Dennis Errichiello

Pork Loin Roast with Baby Bellas

Rating: 4.62 stars
34
Savoury, easy and delicious. This is for garlic lovers.
By Bren

Tender Baked Pork Chops

Rating: 3 stars
4
Pork chops are marinated in a garlic-herb marinade, baked slowly in the oven, and topped with a light mushroom gravy. These pork chops are so tender, you won't even need a knife.
By rtjmom

Healthier Homemade Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
4
Almond milk and dry white wine combine to make a lighter sauce for this homemade green bean casserole featuring mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and thyme.
By coweed

Pork Chops with Garden Rice

Rating: 4.3 stars
129
This is my favorite pork chop recipe. The rice is both colorful and flavorful, and the chops are so tender that they fall off the bone.
By KLJ071668

Eggplant Mixed Grill

Rating: 4.56 stars
141
A super yummy way to grill veggies.
By kelcampbell
