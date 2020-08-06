Chanterelle Mushroom Recipes

This sauce is excellent over most grilled meats, including veal or beef medallions. Mushroom varieties noted are suggestions--substitute based on local availability or preference. A standard mushroom sauce can be prepared by substituting all wild mushrooms for the typical grocery store variety.
This is a lovely French version of cream of mushroom soup using chanterelles, which can be a bit pricey, so if you find wild ones while foraging, use them with this recipe! Serve with croutons or crostini.
A fortunate mistake in forgetting to marinate the chicken in additional ingredients made me come up with this last-minute preparation. It's chanterelle season in Oregon, and I love to use this wild mushroom as often as I can in the fall.
This can be a bit pricey to make with chanterelle mushrooms if you have to buy them but well worth every penny if you can afford it! Switch up the recipe with different mushrooms and rice combos and see what you come up with! Garnish with sour cream and parsley.
A delicious quiche-like tart with chanterelles that has a slightly firmer texture due to the chevre, and an earthy nuttiness that comes from the ground hazelnuts in the tart shell. Pairs perfectly with a small mixed salad that has been simply dressed with a light vinaigrette. A small amount of chevre crumbled over the top of the wedges of tart along with few extra sauteed mushrooms amps up the flavors in the tart and makes a nice presentation.
I think seafood and mushrooms are really great together, and when you add the smokiness from the grill, you have yourself a great autumn meal. Garnish with lemon wedges and micro greens. You can substitute red bell pepper for the roasted red pepper, if desired. You can substitute any mushrooms for the chanterelle mushrooms, if desired.