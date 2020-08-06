Chanterelle Mushroom Recipes

Use orange, funnel-shaped chanterelle mushrooms in recipes like wild mushroom sauce, risotto, mushroom soup, and mushroom tart. Double points if you've foraged them yourself.

Community Picks

Mushroom Sauce

111
Since this savory sauce uses beef broth, instead of the pan drippings, it can be made ahead. Add arrowroot only when ready to serve. I usually use white mushrooms; I have also used chanterelles.
By Bill L.

Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Potatoes

35
You love potatoes and mushrooms, so why not put them together in a beautiful fall side dish?
By Chef John

Wild Mushroom Sauce

28
This sauce is excellent over most grilled meats, including veal or beef medallions. Mushroom varieties noted are suggestions--substitute based on local availability or preference. A standard mushroom sauce can be prepared by substituting all wild mushrooms for the typical grocery store variety.
By Bill L.

Gorgonzola and Wild Mushroom Risotto

46
This savory, well balanced risotto with dried chanterelles and Gorgonzola cheese works well as a main course.
By Rebcamuse

Swedish Chanterelle Mushroom Pate

6
Golden chanterelle mushrooms and ground pork combine to create this deliciously rich pate.
By Anne-Marie Bullis

Creamy Chanterelle Mushroom Soup

1
This is a lovely French version of cream of mushroom soup using chanterelles, which can be a bit pricey, so if you find wild ones while foraging, use them with this recipe! Serve with croutons or crostini.
By Diana71

Fried Polenta Squares with Creamy Mushroom Ragu

7
You won't be able to resist this hearty, heart-warming side dish from Beth Kirby of Local Milk.
By Reynolds Kitchens(R)
Chanterelle Risotto

39
Savory and cheesy. Sublime vegetarian dish for dinner parties. You can substitute Romano for Parmesan, and porcinis for chanterelles.
By Christine M. Cook

Red Wine Risotto

2
A rich twist on the classic risotto.
By craig_08

Chicken with Chanterelle Mushrooms and Marsala Wine

10
A fortunate mistake in forgetting to marinate the chicken in additional ingredients made me come up with this last-minute preparation. It's chanterelle season in Oregon, and I love to use this wild mushroom as often as I can in the fall.
By Kelly

Chicken and Wild Mushrooms with White Wine and Cream

9
Tender chunks of chicken are cooked in a rich Swanson® Chicken Broth-based sauce with wild mushrooms, herbs, and cream.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Chanterelle Mushroom and Bacon Tartlets

15
Wild chanterelle mushrooms and bacon combine wonderfully in this impressive and elegant starter.
By GOODHOOD
Inspiration and Ideas

Wild Mushroom Sauce
"I have made this for years. I cannot eat a steak without it! The more of a mix of mushrooms the wilder the flavor. " – TUGGLY
Easy Chanterelle Mushrooms in Cream Sauce
8
"Very yummy! I only had half and half so I added some cream cheese too." – Alarson
Roasted Wild Mushrooms and Potatoes
Wild Mushroom Tart
Chanterelle Recipes
10 Hearty Mushroom Dinners to Make This Week
Classy Chanterelle Mushrooms and Potatoes
1

Chanterelle mushrooms pair with seasoned potatoes and crispy sage for an easy, unique, and unforgettable side dish on your holiday table.

Classy Chanterelle Mushrooms and Potatoes

1
Chanterelle mushrooms pair with seasoned potatoes and crispy sage for an easy, unique, and unforgettable side dish on your holiday table.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easy Chanterelle Mushrooms in Cream Sauce

8
Chanterelle mushrooms are prepared in a simple cream sauce with shallots and herbes de Provence and make a great side dish or vegetarian pasta sauce.
By monika1969

Chanterelle Mushroom and Wild Rice Soup

5
This can be a bit pricey to make with chanterelle mushrooms if you have to buy them but well worth every penny if you can afford it! Switch up the recipe with different mushrooms and rice combos and see what you come up with! Garnish with sour cream and parsley.
By Squid

Wild Mushroom Tart

3
A delicious quiche-like tart with chanterelles that has a slightly firmer texture due to the chevre, and an earthy nuttiness that comes from the ground hazelnuts in the tart shell. Pairs perfectly with a small mixed salad that has been simply dressed with a light vinaigrette. A small amount of chevre crumbled over the top of the wedges of tart along with few extra sauteed mushrooms amps up the flavors in the tart and makes a nice presentation.
By Kipp

Grilled Halibut Steaks with Corn and Chanterelles

11
I think seafood and mushrooms are really great together, and when you add the smokiness from the grill, you have yourself a great autumn meal. Garnish with lemon wedges and micro greens. You can substitute red bell pepper for the roasted red pepper, if desired. You can substitute any mushrooms for the chanterelle mushrooms, if desired.
By Chef John

Shrimp Cognac and Baked Cheese Grits

10
If you love shrimp and grits you will thoroughly enjoy this new take on a Crescent City Classic used at the storied Commander's Place Restaurant in New Orleans.
By Natasha

Chanterelle Mushroom Quiche

2
Delicious quiche perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! I use fresh-picked chanterelle mushrooms, but you could use another kind easily.
By Emily Hunt

Baked Wild Mushroom Risotto

5
This sophisticated side dish is sure to impress all your holiday guests - from Aran Goyoaga of Canelle et Vanille.
By Reynolds Kitchens
Broiled Scallops with Chanterelles

8
When I first saw this dish, it made my mouth water! I just had to try it!
By maggie

18 Chanterelle Mushroom Recipes

Find ways to use chanterelle mushrooms like in risotto, soup, or a simple cream sauce. Here you'll find 10 of our favorite recipes for using chanterelle mushrooms. 
By Melanie Fincher

Easy Creamy Mushrooms

A great recipe for wild mushrooms. You can also use store-bought mushrooms like cremini, chanterelle mushrooms, or button mushrooms. It tastes best if you have a number of different mushroom types.
By Marianne

Pork Rib in Chanterelle Mushroom Gravy

6
Quick and easy using very few ingredients. Hardest thing to find are your chanterelle mushrooms. Serve with vegetables or over rice.
By Janos
