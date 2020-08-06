Portobello Mushroom Recipes

Big, beefy portobello mushrooms are unbeatable as mushroom "burgers", stuffed or grilled, and even dressed like a pizza.

Staff Picks

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Mashed Cannellini Beans and Harissa Sauce

12
This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!
By Tanya Demeris

Vegan Portobello Stroganoff

96
A vegan version of an old classic. Meaty marinated portobellos give this dish the taste and mouth-feel of the original.
By Percy Lee Owen

Personal Portobello Pizza

169
A delicious recipe that substitutes a portobello mushroom for a pizza crust. Try using pesto sauce instead of spaghetti sauce, and experiment with your favorite pizza toppings.
By KJONES27

Chicken, Artichoke, and Spinach-Stuffed Portobellos

10
These stuffed mushroom caps turn an appetizer into a meal. Serve with a piece of crusty bread and a side salad, if desired. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Mushroom Cap Chorizo Burger

13
You will not miss the bun with this extremely flavorful stuffed portobello mushroom cap chorizo burger. It is sure to impress even the pickiest eaters! Top with cheese if desired!
By Culinary Envy

Nayza's Mushroom Fiesta Cups

7
Portobello mushrooms are stuffed with refried beans and topped with Cheddar cheese and homemade corn salsa in these fun fiesta cups. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
By Nayza Gordon

Roasted Portabello Mushrooms with Blue Cheese

5
Meaty portabellos are topped with blue cheese. Great as an appetizer, or build a burger with crusty rolls, red onion slices, lettuce and tomato. I chopped the mushroom stems, sauteed them, and added them to the hamburger patties we barbecued. Yum, yum!
By dimples

Pesto-Stuffed Grilled Portobellos

37
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
By Larry Short

Grilled Mushrooms and Onions in Foil

2
Onions and mushrooms are sliced, seasoned, and wrapped inside a durable packet of foil, crimped to seal, and placed on the grill. Super easy with big, bold flavor. A fantastic topper for steaks, potatoes, etc.
By Tigerflip

Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

254
Mix together spinach, pepperoni, and cheese for delicious easy appetizer.
By jen22

Chinese-Style Baby Bok Choy with Mushroom Sauce

128
This is a delicious dish. It is an authentic Chinese recipe that I use for my cooking. Baby bok choy and mushroom are the two main ingredients.
By Jade Blue

Creamy Mushroom Tortellini Alfredo

This creamy, comforting dish is easy to make using prepared tortellini and a homemade Alfredo sauce.
By fabeveryday
Inspiration and Ideas

Portobello Bruschetta with Three Cheeses
27
"Loved this recipe! I drizzled with balsamic as well as olive oil, and served with fresh avocado. Yum!" – Jamie Tanner Garlick
Savory Swiss Chard with Portobellos
"Amazing. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken." – nica88
Chicken Marsala with Portobellos
89
Baked Mushrooms, Potatoes, and Spinach
Great Grilled Mushroom Recipes
Savory Portobello Mushroom Burgers
66
Cream Cheese Alfredo Sauce
117

This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!

More Portobello Mushroom Recipes

Baked Pasta with Sausage and Baby Portobello Mushroom White Sauce

180
This easy-to-make dish will impress your family or friends with its exotic flavors. This recipe will have your friends and family coming back for more!
By Peter Alfieri

Southern Smothered Pork Chops in Brown Gravy

38
Southern comfort food at its easiest. Pork chops smothered in onion, garlic, baby bella mushrooms, and a brown gravy sauce. Tastes great as gravy on mashed potatoes too!
By TXRachel

Kapusta

50
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
By Holly

Portobello Penne Pasta Casserole

877
Portabello mushrooms, spinach, cheeses and penne combine to make a delicious casserole dish - perfect for family dinners or a party.
By chmadden

Frozen Pork Chops in the Instant Pot®

6
When the main component of dinner is frozen solid, it's often easier to order carry-out, but this recipe takes advantage of frozen pork chops. I buy my seasonings from the Savory Spice® Shop, although feel free to use what you have on hand.
By thedailygourmet

Sauteed Mushrooms (Quick and Simple)

33
Delicious as a side, appetizer, part of a salad, or even just a snack! How French of you!
By NolaBlu
12 Hearty Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Recipes

Browse these marvelous stuffed mushroom recipes to discover just how versatile the mighty Portobello can be.
By Ita Mac Airt

Peppered Shrimp Alfredo

2280
Yummy shrimp in an Alfredo sauce, with portobello mushrooms and red peppers.
By Jenn Zeller

Air Fryer Steak and Cheese Melts

1
Steak and cheese melts from start to finish in the air fryer. Perfectly cooked steak and veggies topped with melty cheese and served in hoagie rolls are sure to be a hit.
By Soup Loving Nicole

All Day Venison Pot Roast

27
My step-daughters always refused to eat venison, so we had to come up with creative ways to disguise it. This very tender and savory slow cooker pot roast always had them coming back for more. It wasn't until years later we revealed the truth of the roast's origins! Serve roast, vegetables and gravy over mashed potatoes.
By Erin A

Savannah's Best Marinated Portobello Mushrooms

108
This is simple and tasty with some rice or couscous and a colorful vegetable; I made a bell pepper, garbanzo, sesame salad. Mmmm, good as a burger too.
By MOTTSBELA

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Caps

23
I couldn't find a mushroom recipe that I liked, so I started playing around with my own creation. You can make these with salad shrimp, crab, sausage - practically anything you think would be a good meat filling.
By rocklighting

Chicken Marsala Florentine

497
This is a gorgeous chicken dish with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms. It is so wonderful when served with garlic mashed potatoes. It tastes fantastic!
By SHANOU

Portobello Sandwiches

310
Quick, juicy burgers. My friends and I eat them at least once a week!
By CHOLLE

Instant Pot® Creamy Pasta with Chicken Thighs and Mushrooms

1
Instant Pot® pasta recipes are one of my favorite easy weeknight dinner solutions. This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe cooks in one pot (your pressure cooker) in about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional Parmesan and parsley.
By fabeveryday

Seafood Lasagna II

162
This super rich, Alfredo based seafood lasagna is a huge hit in our family. It takes a while to prepare, but it is well worth it!
By Sara Van Noy

Creamy Sausage and Mushroom Gnocchi Skillet

7
This is a comforting dish and is indulgent with ingredients like wine, cream, and shallots. I do not recommend adding salt because I find the sausage to have enough salt in it. Although cheese is optional, I find it gets lost in the sauce.
By thedailygourmet

10 Hearty Mushroom Dinners to Make This Week

Mushrooms make dinner more substantial, savory, and satisfying.

Roasted Portabello Mushrooms with Blue Cheese

5
Meaty portabellos are topped with blue cheese. Great as an appetizer, or build a burger with crusty rolls, red onion slices, lettuce and tomato. I chopped the mushroom stems, sauteed them, and added them to the hamburger patties we barbecued. Yum, yum!
By dimples
