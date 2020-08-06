Portobello Mushroom Recipes

This appetizer is loaded with so many flavors and it's vegetarian and healthy. Give it a shot if you want to impress! It may sound like a ton of work, but it really is simple. If you like bold flavors, you will love it!
Portobello mushrooms are stuffed with refried beans and topped with Cheddar cheese and homemade corn salsa in these fun fiesta cups. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO and appears on an episode of the Dinner Spinner TV Show on The CW!
Meaty portabellos are topped with blue cheese. Great as an appetizer, or build a burger with crusty rolls, red onion slices, lettuce and tomato. I chopped the mushroom stems, sauteed them, and added them to the hamburger patties we barbecued. Yum, yum!
Pesto-stuffed grilled portobellos make for the perfect summer outdoor meal. It stands alone as vegetarian fare if you serve it with fresh fruit (such as watermelon chunks and blueberries); I love it with cedar-plank grilled salmon as well. You will think you've died and gone to heaven.
Onions and mushrooms are sliced, seasoned, and wrapped inside a durable packet of foil, crimped to seal, and placed on the grill. Super easy with big, bold flavor. A fantastic topper for steaks, potatoes, etc.
This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!
This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!
Kapusta is a great side dish at any meal and even makes a great main dish for vegetarians. This recipe was passed down by my Polish grandmother. I grew up with it at every holiday meal and just love it. Sauerkraut takes on a whole new flavor when baked and is really delicious! Try it and see for yourself!
When the main component of dinner is frozen solid, it's often easier to order carry-out, but this recipe takes advantage of frozen pork chops. I buy my seasonings from the Savory Spice® Shop, although feel free to use what you have on hand.
My step-daughters always refused to eat venison, so we had to come up with creative ways to disguise it. This very tender and savory slow cooker pot roast always had them coming back for more. It wasn't until years later we revealed the truth of the roast's origins! Serve roast, vegetables and gravy over mashed potatoes.
I couldn't find a mushroom recipe that I liked, so I started playing around with my own creation. You can make these with salad shrimp, crab, sausage - practically anything you think would be a good meat filling.
Instant Pot® pasta recipes are one of my favorite easy weeknight dinner solutions. This creamy chicken and mushroom pasta recipe cooks in one pot (your pressure cooker) in about 30 minutes. Garnish with additional Parmesan and parsley.
This is a comforting dish and is indulgent with ingredients like wine, cream, and shallots. I do not recommend adding salt because I find the sausage to have enough salt in it. Although cheese is optional, I find it gets lost in the sauce.
Meaty portabellos are topped with blue cheese. Great as an appetizer, or build a burger with crusty rolls, red onion slices, lettuce and tomato. I chopped the mushroom stems, sauteed them, and added them to the hamburger patties we barbecued. Yum, yum!