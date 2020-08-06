Mushroom Recipes

Stuffed mushrooms. Chicken and mushrooms. Mushroom soup. Mushroom risotto. Mushroom gravy. Pick your favorite mushroom--button, enoki, chanterelle, crimini, portobello, shiitake, or oyster--and make some magic.

Staff Picks

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

These mushrooms are the quintessential topping for all types of steak. Also excellent over baked potatoes. I have people calling me and asking me for the recipe even years after I have made them for them. They are that good!!
By IrishMountainGirl

Sirloin Steak with Mushrooms

28
Steak served with a sophisticated but easy pan sauce of shiitake mushrooms, tarragon, white wine, shallot, and butter. Impress your sweetheart with this dish!
By brandon

Mushroom Chicken Piccata

750
Classic Piccata reaches a new peak with the marvelous addition of mushrooms! This is a favorite in our family. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired.
By Karen

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

27 Favorite Recipes That Combine Spinach and Mushrooms

Earthy mushrooms and vibrant spinach combine in these top-rated recipes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

501
The secret to this deep rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom.
By Chef John

Easy Chanterelle Mushrooms in Cream Sauce

8
Chanterelle mushrooms are prepared in a simple cream sauce with shallots and herbes de Provence and make a great side dish or vegetarian pasta sauce.
By monika1969

Shiitake Scallopine

27
Delicious vegan version of the classic dish.
By POPINKI

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

478
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Perfect Chicken

192
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
By Faith
More Mushroom Recipes

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4230
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Chicken Marsala

5702
Chicken Marsala is an Italian-style recipe for tender pan-fried chicken breasts with a sweet Marsala wine and mushroom sauce.
By Allrecipes Member
The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

7
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

Mushroom Pork Chops

2136
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
By mmcgee

The Best Thai Coconut Soup

1528
This recipe uses a lot of ingredients common in Thai cooking to make a delicious and spicy soup featuring shrimp and shiitake mushrooms in a coconut milk flavored broth.
By Jessica

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

599
This chicken and mushrooms recipe video is an experiment in extreme self-control; I wanted to challenge myself to make a chicken and mushrooms recipe using only chicken and mushrooms.
By Chef John

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

954
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Empty Wallet Casserole

28
I came up with this the day before payday, trying to come up with something using only the ingredients I had on hand. Turns out, it's now a favorite anyone who tries it. You can also adjust the ingredients according to what you have in the cabinet and your family's personal tastes. Enjoy!
By JESLYNN

Cajun Chicken Pasta

2658
Chicken dredged in Cajun spices is sautéed with bell peppers and mushrooms, and presented in a basil-cream sauce over linguine.
By Karen

Classic Meatloaf

548
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
By Chef John

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

163
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore

Creamy Dill Chicken and Mushrooms

2
Juicy chunks of chicken and portobello mushrooms pair up in a creamy dill sauce that's easy to make and delicious served over rice, potatoes, or pasta.
By lutzflcat

Chef John's Salisbury Steak

145
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Meatloaf

36
If you have an air fryer, try this simple recipe for seasoned meatloaf, topped with mushrooms, that's ready in under 1 hour.
By aigerekairfryer

Cream of Mushroom Soup I

1264
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun. All will be good.
By Karen

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

61
Delicious and different casserole that can be made with unseasoned pre-cooked chicken.
By Jane Townsend

Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

176
Stuffed mushroom caps are always a party favorite. This version of the appetizer classic features creamy and garlicky cheese filling.
By Lindsay Smith

