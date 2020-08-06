Mushroom Recipes

Stuffed mushrooms. Chicken and mushrooms. Mushroom soup. Mushroom risotto. Mushroom gravy. Pick your favorite mushroom--button, enoki, chanterelle, crimini, portobello, shiitake, or oyster--and make some magic.
These mushrooms are the quintessential topping for all types of steak. Also excellent over baked potatoes. I have people calling me and asking me for the recipe even years after I have made them for them. They are that good!!
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
Chicken stock, wine, onions, garlic, mushroom, cream, butter, herbs, lemon, and capers reduce to make a perfect sauce. Served alongside mushroom rice and asparagus; it is HEAVEN! Patience is key with the sauce. The flavors will come together beautifully if you allow them to reduce as directed.
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
Transform cream of mushroom soup into a delicious simmering sauce by tossing in some chopped onion and sliced fresh mushrooms. Add to seasoned and sauteed pork chops and you have a rich and creamy meal.
I came up with this the day before payday, trying to come up with something using only the ingredients I had on hand. Turns out, it's now a favorite anyone who tries it. You can also adjust the ingredients according to what you have in the cabinet and your family's personal tastes. Enjoy!
The secrets to this meatloaf are fresh, very finely diced vegetables that give it moisture and flavor--and a light touch in mixing together the ingredients. This hearty meatloaf is the perfect meal for cool fall and winter evenings, served with mashed potatoes and simple mushroom gravy.
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
