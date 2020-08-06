Beef Enchilada Recipes

Browse 20+ beef enchilada recipes, mild to spicy, with ground beef, shredded beef, and carne asada.

Staff Picks

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

493
This is a great (time-consuming, but worth it) recipe. I keep losing it so I thought I'd post it on the web. Enjoy.
By Christy Campbell

Beef Enchiladas with Spicy Red Sauce

174
Ground beef enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with spicy red sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro. So flavorful! Takes time and effort, but well worth it! Serve with Mexican rice and beans for a complete Mexican meal.
By Vickie Boozer

Tex-Mex Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

155
Cheese filled tortillas are covered with a spicy meat sauce and cheese before baking. Growing up all my life in South Texas, this dish was a staple!
By RHONDA35

Easy Enchiladas

67
Beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas -- I have tried it all ways, and my family can't get enough.
By tanyap

Beef Enchiladas II

1070
Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Enchiladas

922
An old Mexican classic with a new twist. Anytime we have a potluck, I am asked to bring these. Can be made with chicken or beef.
By AIMS312

Beef Enchiladas I

182
Baked corn tortillas filled with sauteed beef, onion and chile peppers, topped with tomato sauce, sour cream, green onions, and Cheddar cheese.
By sal

Best Beef Enchiladas

437
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Ground Beef Enchiladas

1035
These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!
By Vanessa Robbins

Enchiladas

426
A friend of mine gave me this recipe for ground beef enchiladas and it is delicious!
By Donna

Carne Asada Enchiladas

10
This recipe takes time but is pretty easy to put together and serve. A dish full of flavor, color, and texture and as close to Mexican as I know how to get. I served this family-style, letting everyone choose their own toppings of Greek yogurt, chipotle sauce, and guacamole. Refried beans and a fresh-from-the-garden tossed salad makes this one delicious and complete meal.
By Joey Joan

Easy Beef Enchiladas

6
These beef enchiladas are so easy to make! Hope you enjoy!
By Meranda
More Beef Enchilada Recipes

