Beef Enchilada Recipes

Ground beef enchiladas in flour tortillas topped with spicy red sauce, cheese and fresh cilantro. So flavorful! Takes time and effort, but well worth it! Serve with Mexican rice and beans for a complete Mexican meal.
Simple and quick beef enchiladas. Ground beef and onion are wrapped in flour tortillas, topped with Cheddar cheese and black olives, then baked. This is also great with leftover chicken, shredded beef or turkey. Serve with a green salad or beans and rice.
These are beef filled tortilla shells baked in a creamy chicken soup and cheese sauce. My husband absolutely loves these. I served them to guests once with Mexican rice, and they went home with the recipe. Enjoy!
This recipe takes time but is pretty easy to put together and serve. A dish full of flavor, color, and texture and as close to Mexican as I know how to get. I served this family-style, letting everyone choose their own toppings of Greek yogurt, chipotle sauce, and guacamole. Refried beans and a fresh-from-the-garden tossed salad makes this one delicious and complete meal.
This is a scrumptious, filling Mexican dish that is easy and loved by everyone I've served it to. Lots of flavor and a spicy kick of chiles and pepperjack cheese will make this a family staple any night of the week.
This recipe is one of my family's favorites. It can be made in advance and then reheated, or you can make the different components ahead of time and then just assemble and bake for a quick dinner. Serve with sour cream and picante sauce or salsa.
My family loves this delicious, easy, budget-friendly Mexican enchilada casserole with lots of vegetables. The Herdez® Red Guajillo Chile Mexican Cooking Sauce adds a deep, earthy robust flavor to this family favorite.