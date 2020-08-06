April Fools' Day Recipes

This dip recipe was given to me by a co-worker some 15 or more years ago. She made it for potlucks at work, and it was always gone from the nurse's station before the rest of the food was put out! It's a simple mixture of beef and cheese, but it should always be made a day in advance to allow the flavors to blend. Serve with your favorite corn chips.
Not too many people would know this pie is not made with coconut, but actually uses spaghetti squash. I wasn't sure what to do with a bumper crop of spaghetti squash and this quickly became an annual answer to a now non-issue!
This is a recipe for apple pie made without apples. It has all the characteristics of an apple pie with apples. If you didn't know better, you'd think that there really were apples in it. This is an old chemistry lab experiment to teach the limits of human senses.
A friend gave me this easy candy recipe, and now I make it every Christmas. The mixtures of different chocolates make for a great milk chocolate flavor. The best part is it's made in the slow cooker. Just put in your ingredients and let your cooker do the hard work. These little candies make a great gift-giving idea.
Probably one of the most infamous - or obscure - snacks in the world! Originally created by 'George Newman' ('Weird Al' Yankovic) in the movie 'UHF' - it has gained an almost cult-like following (as has the movie itself)!
Why smash perfectly good cookies just to make another batch of cookies? 'Cause they're YUMMY! Made with crushed sandwich cookies, the small pieces of broken cookie dust make the dough speckled - I've been told they look like they're made with dirt!