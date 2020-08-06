April Fools' Day Recipes

Cookies that look like hamburgers and hot dogs, gummi fish 'sushi,' and kitty litter cake--fool your friends and family with fun food recipes for April Fools' Day.

Staff Picks

Rice Paper Fake Bacon

9
Great for vegetarians—but fun for April Fool's, too!
By MyNutriCounter

Hot Dog Cookies

15
These little treasures look just like little hot dogs! Perfect for children's parties or sporting events.
By Darrelle Winans

Pork-n-Beans Cake

37
This cake can be made in loaf pans or in 16 ounce cans.
By Lorrie Sterling

Bacon Cheeseburger Cake

27
Easy and awesome! Guaranteed to impress your friends!
By KrystleHanes

Spaghetti Torte

88
This baked spaghetti dish is made in a springform pan. When the sides of the pan are removed, you have an impressive, spaghetti 'cake.' It can be served as is, or with a tomato sauce.
By KDCG

Hamburger Cookies

96
These cookies look just like little hamburgers.
By Jennifer Wall

Sweet Pea Mockamole

55
Delicious and slightly sweet dip to serve with tortilla chips, crackers or fresh veggies.
By CACTUSUE

April Fool's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

10
This delicious 'sandwich' is perfect for April Fool's Day, Halloween, or even birthday parties.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Dirt Cake I

This is a great conversation piece at parties. Adults love it as much as the children do. Get a new garden trowel, medium sized flower pot and artificial flower at a craft store for full effect.
By Tammy Hooper

Kitty Litter Cake

Great Halloween cake! You'll need a new kitty litter box, box liner and litter scoop as props to get the full effect with this cake!
By Dee

Hot Beef Sundae

1
We had this at the New York State Fair. When we saw the sign Hot Beef Sundae, we were both curious. Really, it looks just like a hot fudge sundae and when we got home we made our own version.
By Cindi

No Bake Deluxe Hamburger Cookies

Fun cookies that look like little hamburgers!
By Jody
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Cereal Treat Sushi
"Nothing says fun like Krispie treat sushi! Use fruit rolls [and] gummy candies. Butter your hands before handling." – Foodaholic
Banana Dogs
19
"I made this for my little guy today. Really cute and creative!" – Christina
April Fools' Day Dinner Ideas
Meatloaf Cupcakes
128
Ice Cream Baked Potatoes
15

More April Fools' Day Recipes

Dirt Cake I

777
This is a great conversation piece at parties. Adults love it as much as the children do. Get a new garden trowel, medium sized flower pot and artificial flower at a craft store for full effect.
By Allrecipes Member

Puppy Chow

1000
Just four ingredients and ten minutes are needed to make puppy chow, a sweet kid-friendly snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Kitty Litter Cake

438
Great Halloween cake! You'll need a new kitty litter box, box liner and litter scoop as props to get the full effect with this cake!
By Allrecipes Member

Mock Apple Pie

71
Apple pie flavor without the apples. Fun to make and sure to please, but should be served warm! Enjoy.
By Brenda Moore

Dirt Cake II

114
Kids love dirt. Can be made in a large flower pot or 2 small flower pots.
By DARLENEL

Meatloaf Cupcakes

128
These look like a little cupcake with the meat inside of a muffin pan and mashed potato icing. My kids eat these up quickly.
By Karen

Cat Poop Cookies II

19
These showstoppers are great at parties. For added effect, mix in coconut (tapeworms) ramen noodles (roundworms), or peanuts. You can also coat the scoop with melted chocolate for a startling effect.
By Jackie Smith

Puppy Chow I

375
A great crunchy sweet snack.
By Bonnie

Hot Beef Sundae

1
We had this at the New York State Fair. When we saw the sign Hot Beef Sundae, we were both curious. Really, it looks just like a hot fudge sundae and when we got home we made our own version.
By Cindi

Hamburger Cookies

96
These cookies look just like little hamburgers.
By Jennifer Wall

Dog Food Dip

172
This dip recipe was given to me by a co-worker some 15 or more years ago. She made it for potlucks at work, and it was always gone from the nurse's station before the rest of the food was put out! It's a simple mixture of beef and cheese, but it should always be made a day in advance to allow the flavors to blend. Serve with your favorite corn chips.
By Cindy Carnes

Jalapeno Popper Wontons

198
A simple Asian twist on jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili sauce.
By Billy Goat

Spaghetti Torte

88
This baked spaghetti dish is made in a springform pan. When the sides of the pan are removed, you have an impressive, spaghetti 'cake.' It can be served as is, or with a tomato sauce.
By KDCG

Pinto Bean Cake

39
Your cake-loving guests won't believe that pinto beans is the surprise ingredient in this recipe for spice cake decorated with candied cherries and pecans.
By Suzanne Stull

Mock Coconut Pie (Spaghetti Squash Pie)

200
Not too many people would know this pie is not made with coconut, but actually uses spaghetti squash. I wasn't sure what to do with a bumper crop of spaghetti squash and this quickly became an annual answer to a now non-issue!
By Julie Taylor

Chemical Apple Pie (No Apple Apple Pie)

78
This is a recipe for apple pie made without apples. It has all the characteristics of an apple pie with apples. If you didn't know better, you'd think that there really were apples in it. This is an old chemistry lab experiment to teach the limits of human senses.
By John Pile

Peanut Butter Playdough

51
This treat can serve as edible play dough. Children can mold and shape while eating it. It's a great after school snack. Store extra portions in plastic bags in refrigerator or freezer.
By CALTXGIRL

Reindeer Poop

34
A friend gave me this easy candy recipe, and now I make it every Christmas. The mixtures of different chocolates make for a great milk chocolate flavor. The best part is it's made in the slow cooker. Just put in your ingredients and let your cooker do the hard work. These little candies make a great gift-giving idea.
By GlassArtist

Mock Apple Pie I

7
Apple Pie with no apples needed!
By Carmela Sagendorf

Baked Elephant Ears

23
Sugary and delicious!
By Krystel

Twinkie® Wiener Sandwich

27
Probably one of the most infamous - or obscure - snacks in the world! Originally created by 'George Newman' ('Weird Al' Yankovic) in the movie 'UHF' - it has gained an almost cult-like following (as has the movie itself)!
By Kevin

Puppy Chow II

105
Great at parties or just as a sweet snack. Use whichever flavor cereal squares you like.
By Stephanie

Adam's Dirt Cookies

162
Why smash perfectly good cookies just to make another batch of cookies? 'Cause they're YUMMY! Made with crushed sandwich cookies, the small pieces of broken cookie dust make the dough speckled - I've been told they look like they're made with dirt!
By Adam Mitchell

Worm Cake

25
A favorite of youngsters in our house. Grownups love them too!
By Sarah
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com