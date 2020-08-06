Green Bean Salad Recipes

Turn your beautiful, fresh farmer market string beans into gorgeous green bean salads like Salade Nicoise, or find recipes for potluck three-bean salads that make canned green beans so delicious.

Staff Picks

Green Bean Blue Cheese Salad

92
This salad has crunchy green beans and creamy blue cheese and is full of flavor.
By Melanie

Green Bean Salad

71
This is a great marinated salad for a hot summer day.
By Patsy

Salad Nicoise

67
This French-inspired salad makes a delightful summer dish. You can dress it up with other garden vegetables like corn, blanched broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus!
By Bob Cody

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Green Bean and Feta Salad

64
A tasty salad using fresh green beans and feta cheese in a tangy dressing.
By LIZ1888

Asian-Inspired Green Bean Salad

45
This warm green bean salad is served in a popular Asian restaurant in Philadelphia.
By Harriet O'Neal

Garlic Lover's Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

28
Marinated shrimp and green beans come together in a garlic rosemary sauce to create an unforgettable salad. This dish is great for entertaining, since it is even more delicious the next day.
By Cristy Ferguson

Marinated Green Beans with Olives, Tomatoes, and Feta

84
This is a wonderful summer side dish. Allow the flavors to marinate together overnight for even better results.
By Lynne23235

Cold Green Bean Salad

53
This is so simple the prep time is next to nothing. My mother served this with rare roast beef sandwiches on Sunday nights.
By Dale

Green Bean and Potato Salad

188
A twist on potato salad. Green beans and potatoes are served in a Dijon mustard and balsamic vinaigrette.
By OMEGAJASMINE

Marinated Salad

62
This marinated salad combines a variety of vegetables with a sweet oil and vinegar dressing.
By Barbara Stocker

Green Bean and Asparagus Salad

50
Very tasty salad of roasted asparagus and green beans. I got the inspiration when I was indecisive about choosing between the two vegetables for a side dish. Roasting the vegetables brings out their great flavor and the addition of cherry tomatoes, onion, and fresh parsley give it a lovely color.
By Sarah
Inspiration and Ideas

Fresh Green Bean Salad
"This salad's simplicity allows the fresh vegetables to be the star. I added fresh dill which always partners well with green beans. A nice side salad with dinner." – lutzflcat
Roasted Tomato-Green Bean Salad
"This was a BIG hit with my husband! Easy to prepare ahead of time: roast the tomatoes and pine nuts early, then throw everything together before serving." – Zzzzz
Vegan Spanish Green Bean Salad
Curried Green Bean Salad
4
Marinated Green Bean Salad
Green Beans and Potato Salad
Easy Cold Green Bean Salad

What makes this cold green bean salad so good is that the beans marinate while they are still warm--that way the beans soak up the vinaigrette and become more flavorful.

More Green Bean Salad Recipes

Green Papaya Salad

24
Cucumber can replace the green papaya in this salad.
By GODGIFU

Greek Green Bean Salad with Feta and Tomatoes

9
This cold green bean salad is made with feta cheese and tomatoes and is one of my favorite salads for a picnic or a barbeque. I make this amount for 2 or 3 people, but you can easily double or quadruple the recipe.
By Gundi

Belgian Salad

22
A refreshingly sweet side dish of green beans, peas, corn, and pimentos.
By Lisa Hazlett Johnson

Vegetable Salad

5
Very tasty vegetable salad that's easy to make. I like to make it a day ahead of time to give the flavors time to get acquainted.
By Tina

Feta and Slow-Roasted Tomato Salad with French Green Beans

26
A lovely fresh salad to accompany hot lamb dishes or simply to serve as salad with a BBQ.
By Andypoc

Warm Green Bean and Potato Salad with Goat Cheese

23
Delicious salad of green beans, potatoes, red peppers, and goat cheese goes perfectly with chicken or pork. Experiment with other potato types such as purple and other soft cheeses, such as garlic and herb.
By Linda T

Marinated Vegetable and Olive Salad

11
This bright, crisp combination of marinated vegetables is perfect for summer!
By Jessica Moretz

Thai-Inspired Confetti Salad

25
Give your veggies a Thai twist. Serve this salad alone or over rice noodles for a light lunch.
By taddy
Cold Green Bean Salad with Feta and Cherry Tomatoes

I always get asked for the recipe...Yummy. This serving size is good for a dinner party. Double the recipe if going to a big party.
By Jennifer

Cold Green Bean and Artichoke Salad

A hearty and delicious salad for potlucks, barbecues, and family get-togethers.
By McLaughlinMom

Minty Green Bean Salad

20
Unusual Italian green bean salad. Garlic and mint together - what a combo! My secret vinaigrette recipe too!
By CELANE47

Blue Cheese and Bacon Potato Salad

15
This is a scrumptious combination of a favorite Southern restaurant's green bean side dish and potato salad. It's fabulous and your family will thank you. You can serve it right away, but it does well for a few hours in the fridge. Eat cold or at room temperature.
By Krissy

Cold Green Bean Salad with Mango and Red Peppers

This cold and crunchy green bean and mango salad is made with just a few ingredients but packs a punch when it comes to flavor. Its freshness from the beans and sweetness from the mangoes is a perfect combination. Enjoy the salad as a side with oven-roasted or honey-mustard chicken thighs.
By Aroma and Essence

Green Bean Salad with Feta Cheese

This green bean salad is a summer salad or side dish idea.
By AHinojosa

Vegan Spanish Green Bean Salad

4
This vegan Spanish green bean salad is great as a side with paella.
By chefcs

Green Bean and Stuffed Olive Salad

5
Cool marinated summer salad for olive lovers. Easy and pretty enough for a party.
By CAROLINECOOKS
