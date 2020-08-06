Green Bean Salad Recipes

Very tasty salad of roasted asparagus and green beans. I got the inspiration when I was indecisive about choosing between the two vegetables for a side dish. Roasting the vegetables brings out their great flavor and the addition of cherry tomatoes, onion, and fresh parsley give it a lovely color.
This cold green bean salad is made with feta cheese and tomatoes and is one of my favorite salads for a picnic or a barbeque. I make this amount for 2 or 3 people, but you can easily double or quadruple the recipe.
Delicious salad of green beans, potatoes, red peppers, and goat cheese goes perfectly with chicken or pork. Experiment with other potato types such as purple and other soft cheeses, such as garlic and herb.
This is a scrumptious combination of a favorite Southern restaurant's green bean side dish and potato salad. It's fabulous and your family will thank you. You can serve it right away, but it does well for a few hours in the fridge. Eat cold or at room temperature.
This cold and crunchy green bean and mango salad is made with just a few ingredients but packs a punch when it comes to flavor. Its freshness from the beans and sweetness from the mangoes is a perfect combination. Enjoy the salad as a side with oven-roasted or honey-mustard chicken thighs.