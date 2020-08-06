Corn Salad Recipes

Summer Anytime Crisp Corn Salad

This quick and easy salad is so tasty as a replacement for other salads at picnics, pitch-ins, and barbecues. No mayo to spoil, and goes together in a snap. I've left out the tomato and it's still great. In winter, I make this with hamburgers to remind us summer is not far away. I use super-sweet, sweet yellow and white, or Summer Crisp corn. If you use fresh sweet corn, be sure to blanch it first and then give it a bath in ice water to keep it crispy. Tasty ! Easily doubled -- this batch makes just enough for my husband and I.