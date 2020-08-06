Corn Salad Recipes

This quick and easy salad is so tasty as a replacement for other salads at picnics, pitch-ins, and barbecues. No mayo to spoil, and goes together in a snap. I've left out the tomato and it's still great. In winter, I make this with hamburgers to remind us summer is not far away. I use super-sweet, sweet yellow and white, or Summer Crisp corn. If you use fresh sweet corn, be sure to blanch it first and then give it a bath in ice water to keep it crispy. Tasty ! Easily doubled -- this batch makes just enough for my husband and I.
Colorful and refreshing salad using flavorful summer vegetables. The grilled vegetables and crisp tastes complement many grilled meats. You can substitute cherry tomatoes for the baby heirloom tomatoes.
I lived in southern California for many years. Around Cinco de Mayo, there would be fiestas in our neighborhood. Vendors sold grilled corn on the cob prepared with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and a lime wedge. They were so delicious! After moving, we'd crave this corn, so I altered the recipe using canned corn and mixed in the same ingredients for a similar treat that doesn't require an outdoor grill.
I was gifted some Cajun-flavored mayonnaise and wasn't sure what to do with it until I spotted fresh corn at the grocery store. I thought the sweetness of the corn would contrast nicely with the spicy mayonnaise, and I was right! Serve with grilled or fried shrimp, or with any summery chicken dish.
I grew up just outside of a Mexican border town, and at least twice month my grandmother would take me across the border to do some shopping. I remember the food stands found at every corner street and almost all of them sold elotes. It was one of my favorite vendor foods. Every time I make it, I am reminded of my childhood.
Very quick and tasty sidedish that can be altered to taste, almost every ingredient except the corn is optional. Very pretty side dish also. I've made this for many different people and haven't had one complaint yet. It's especially good if you just don't have the time to cook but don't want junk food.
An exciting, cool and refreshing side salad that goes great with grilled meat. Fantastic for get-togethers. You WILL be asked for the recipe! Reserve a piece of sliced tomato and a few cilantro sprigs for garnish.
This is a great recipe that I've modified over the years. The flavors are terrific and the ingredients and ratios are very flexible. Adapt to make it your own specialty. Great for picnics and pot lucks. This recipe is very flexible. It is a great, clean-out-the-refrigerator kind of dish. It also stores well and actually tastes better the next day. Serve warm or chilled.
I created this fresh corn salad to serve with our lobster dinners that we have about once a month (seafood Sunday). I wanted to do something outside of the traditional sides like corn on the cob and potato. It's now a family favorite! Goes well with a grilled steak or tuna steak as well. The combination of sweet with the corn and salty with the feta is an unexpected delight!
With our recipe for Mexican Street Corn Salad, we've taken the flavors of Elote, authentic Mexican street corn, and turned it into a fun side dish. Fresh corn on the cob gets pan roasted in Country Crock® Spread so it gets that wonderful grilled flavor. Then combine it with authentic Elote ingredients, like cilantro, lime juice, and cotija cheese. This recipes makes a great side dish or serve it with tortilla chips for fun appetizer or snack.
This bright, simple salad is a great pot luck dish, or a great main dish served with tortillas or cornbread. Depending on your family's tastes, red peppers can be all sweet bell peppers, or can be a combination of sweet and hot peppers. Keeps well for several days.
Simple deliciousness, that's what this is. This corn salad recipe is one of my favorite summer side dishes. It's a perfect complement to just about any meat you pull off the grill, and can be dressed in countless ways. Serve at room temperature.
This salad was inspired by the recipes I've seen for grilled Mexican corn on the cob--mayo, lime, cotija cheese--just adjusted for those that would rather not eat corn on the cob or to save time (and grill space) during your bbq! Can be served cold or at room temp.
Fresh summer side dish that puts kale to good use. Flavored with sweet pineapple juice and zesty Cajun seasoning. Corn and kale often come together in a CSA box as well, so never through that kale away again! You can sub your favorite citrus juice for pineapple juice for a different flavor.
This recipe combines canned items with fresh items, so it's really quick to prepare and tastes very fresh. Perfect for summer! The amounts indicated below are what I use when I make a big batch for barbeques, so I suggest cutting down for a family-size portion. Refrigerate for extra cool freshness! Keeps well in refrigerator.