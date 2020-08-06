Pancake Recipes

I've always been fascinated by how many different breakfast foods you can create using just milk, eggs, and flour; and this is one of the more interesting examples. Especially considering the unusual, and borderline disturbing name. Sometimes called German pancakes, these have very little to do with Germany, and nothing to do with the Dutch. Apparently they were invented by German immigrants who were referred to as Dutch.
When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
The Japanese have perfected this simple, yet exciting fluffy pancake recipe that anyone can make. So delicious, you might eat it without butter or syrup. Enjoy! Serve this right from the griddle or pan.
Scallion pancakes are a popular dish in China, and available from restaurants and street vendors. There are many different regional variations. My version is Shanghai-style and is my grandmother's recipe. These can be frozen after step 3, and thawed and finished cooking when ready to eat.
If these pancakes were any lighter, they would float off the plate--and I didn't even separate the eggs and whip the whites. Also, I used water instead of milk--and I liked them better that way. I like to serve these with a pat of butter, a pinch of lemon zest, and a drizzle of maple syrup.
I decided to make buckwheat pancakes for a few reasons: I get lots of requests for anything breakfast, I'm trying to cook with more whole grains, and I heard someone say it's almost impossible to make a great pancake using 100% buckwheat flour.
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
The Japanese have perfected this simple, yet exciting fluffy pancake recipe that anyone can make. So delicious, you might eat it without butter or syrup. Enjoy! Serve this right from the griddle or pan.
I fell in love with the sweet potato pancakes at Cracker Barrel®. I decided that I wanted to come up with my own, healthier version. This is what I put together, and it has been a hit every single time I have made them! Not only are they delicious, but they are also very good for you. Win win! These pancakes are loaded with all-around nutrition and tasted delicious with pretty much any topping. After you are done, just add the topping of your choice. I like honey, agave, or the Maple Agave Syrup from Trader Joe's®. Enjoy!
Also known as a Dutch baby, this is a terrific 'special day' recipe. If you are strapped for time, you can start it the evening before and pretty much pop it in the oven. The presentation is excellent! You can shorten the preparation time by using apple pie filling, but the crisp of new apples really makes it.
This delicious recipe is perfect for our Sabbath morning breakfast. One recipe is never enough for my family. The pancakes are always moist and nutritious. I recommend these pancakes to be eaten with hot cinnamon syrup!