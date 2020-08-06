Kid Chef Recipes

A local restaurant used to serve a version of this sandwich but when they discontinued it, I experimented and made it better with the addition of dry roasted sesame seeds and using English Muffins instead of whole wheat bread. Garnish each with a black olive, if desired.
Very easy - perfect for young cooks. So delicious, even the kids will love it! This dish goes very well with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable side dish. For a shortcut, I use frozen pre-cut peppers and onions.
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
Thou shalt not utter the name Philly, without it's suffix, 'Steak Sandwich.' Hoagie rolls are stuffed with sauteed beef, onion and green pepper, then covered with melted Swiss cheese. These sandwiches are delicious.
This is the first cookie I ever learned to make as a child. They're very delicious with the peanut butter and oatmeal. You can eat them fresh out of the pan in a bowl with a spoon, which is delicious with a glass of milk besides. This no-bake cookie recipe was my grandmother's, and my mother taught it to her children, and I will to mine. I hope you have as much fun making this either by yourself or with your children, as I did with my mom. Separate cookies with waxed paper if putting in a tin or baggie to prevent sticking.
This is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make--everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.
Simple Chicken Parmesan is the perfect dish to lure kids into the kitchen - what kid doesn't like chicken tenders and spaghetti? And this dish is loaded with mini cooking lessons. With one simple recipe, kids learn how to boil pasta, mince garlic, grate cheese, make tomato sauce, and pound, bread and saute cutlets. Bonus: This recipe makes twice the sauce needed, so freeze half for another meal.
I should rename these to the Houdini cookies, with how fast they vanish from my kitchen. Very fluffy and delicious. My daughter just turned one and loves to help make these. She pulls the paper from the butter, peels the bananas, mashes and mixes. It's so fast and easy. Any time we have a couple bananas going brown we mix up these. The recipe originated as my grandmother's banana bread, but one day I was in a rush and didn't want to wait an hour for the bread to bake so I tossed them in as cookies and we all agreed it came out better this way.
This is not OATMEAL, but oat BRAN muffins. I have made these for about five years now, and I really love them. They are great made with cinnamon or cranberry applesauce, as well as plain applesauce. My daughter loves them and I hope you will enjoy them, too!
This is the easiest fudge ever. Every time I make it I get so many compliments on how great it is. This is the easiest peanut butter fudge ever, and it is so good. I hope you try it and enjoy it as much as I do.
This recipe is very versatile and heavily addictive. You can mix and match cake and icing flavors as well as the chocolate coatings. The variations are unlimited, and they can be nicely packaged and given as gifts.