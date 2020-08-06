Kid Chef Recipes

Looking for recipes that kids can cook themselves? Allrecipes has more than 480 recipes for kid chefs, complete with ratings, reviews and serving tips.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter Hot Dogs

30
This recipe couldn't be quicker or tastier, plus, it's easy to make and fun to eat! I usually dress it up by using cinnamon-raisin peanut butter.
By wwwPeanutButterBoycom
Delicious Bread

35
This bread is wonderful when served with spaghetti or lasagna. It's also easy for kids to prepare.
By CHRIS LANGE

The Best Veggie Sandwich

141
A local restaurant used to serve a version of this sandwich but when they discontinued it, I experimented and made it better with the addition of dry roasted sesame seeds and using English Muffins instead of whole wheat bread. Garnish each with a black olive, if desired.
By DEBBIEWALTER

Mint and Fruit Smoothie

17
This quick, frosty blender recipe has a thick texture, beautiful colors, and a fruity, mojito-like taste.
By JenZ

Raspberry Squares for Junior Chefs

8
These yummy squares are fun and easy to make. Kids will enjoy using their hands to mix the ingredients!
By Liana

Merrick's PBJ n' Banana Burritos

25
A quick n' healthy after school snack that kids can make on their own. Invented by my 8-year old son, Merrick. Don't forget a napkin cuz it is very, very sticky and yummy.
By VenturaMama77

Hot Dog Men

56
A quick and easy meal that kids love! My mom made them for me when I was a kid, now I make them for my daughter.
By Melissa Hewitt

EZ Pizza for Kids

13
This is a simple, quick, kid-favorite pizza meal that the kids can even help prepare!
By user

Kid's Favorite Meatballs

37
Very easy - perfect for young cooks. So delicious, even the kids will love it! This dish goes very well with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable side dish. For a shortcut, I use frozen pre-cut peppers and onions.
By JENNIFER_MERKEL

EZ Kid's Potato Salad

13
This is a super quick and easy recipe kids love. It was always a hit with both moms and kids at my playgroups and potluck luncheons. It also makes a great sidedish with hotdogs.
By dsmithtexas

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole

1015
A meal-in-one casserole with chicken, rice, broccoli, cheese, onion, and creamy soups all baked into one dish. May be made ahead and frozen.
By Denyse

Garlic Butter

1049
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse
This French toast recipe is different because it uses flour. I have given it to some friends and they've all liked it better than the French toast they usually make!

