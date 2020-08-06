Cinco de Mayo Recipes

An authentic Mexican salsa made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Serve with tacos, nachos, tortilla chips, black beans, refried beans, or fajitas or use as an ingredient in many Mexican recipes. My family uses it as a side in which to dip grilled steak. If you like it hot, then this is for you; this pico is not for the faint of heart. It is very hot, which most people in my circle like. If you don't like highly spicy dishes, you might might want to try something less spicy or cut down the jalapeno and use a type pepper that is more to your taste.
Explore some of the best of regional Mexican cuisine with our favorite authentic recipes from the Puebla region of central Mexico, including mole poblano, chiles en nogada, enchiladas verdes, barbacoa, and much more.
Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.
Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
This traditional South America and Caribbean side dish adds a nice sweetness to any meal. Use plantains with heavy black spotting to a fully black skin. Try these bananas in place of potatoes with your meal, you'll like it!
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
If you are looking for a real Mexican cocktail, you just found it! This drink combines, in one glass, the best of Mexico: tequila and sangrita (Mexican's favorite tequila chaser). Don't look for cheap tequila; if you like the good stuff, don't be afraid to mix it.