Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Margaritas, tacos, dips, enchiladas, and more margs! These Mexican favorites have cinco-star reviews.

Staff Picks

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

173
This guacamole is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for!
By Kaersten

Parker's Famous Margaritas

"My father-in-law developed a taste for margaritas [while living] in Zihuatanejo."
By squawk93

Authentic Enchiladas Verdes

613
These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home.
By PattiVerde

Authentic Mexican Tortillas

449
I learned how to make these growing up watching my mother Alma. We have never used an actual recipe, but for your convenience I came up with one.
By Jamie Mikall Martinez

Pico De Gallo de Alicia

25
An authentic Mexican salsa made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Serve with tacos, nachos, tortilla chips, black beans, refried beans, or fajitas or use as an ingredient in many Mexican recipes. My family uses it as a side in which to dip grilled steak. If you like it hot, then this is for you; this pico is not for the faint of heart. It is very hot, which most people in my circle like. If you don't like highly spicy dishes, you might might want to try something less spicy or cut down the jalapeno and use a type pepper that is more to your taste.
By bjr6350

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

12
Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco-style, made with braised beef roasted in a fragrant 3-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.
By gem

14 Cool and Refreshing Agua Fresca Recipes

Warm weather refreshment doesn't get better than agua fresca. We've rounded up 14 top-rated recipes to try.
By Ita Mac Airt

Churros

815
These sweet Mexican fritters are easy to make at home!
By Delia

Instant Pot® Tacos al Pastor

9
Instant Pot(R) pork is infused with flavor and perfect for tacos.
By fabeveryday

Carne en su Jugo (Meat in its Juices)

115
One of Guadalajara's favorites. Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with whole beans and crispy crumbled bacon. It makes me feel at home!

Pico de Gallo

567
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

Authentic Mole Sauce

74
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes
Inspiration and Ideas

15 Favorite Recipes from Puebla Mexico
Explore some of the best of regional Mexican cuisine with our favorite authentic recipes from the Puebla region of central Mexico, including mole poblano, chiles en nogada, enchiladas verdes, barbacoa, and much more.
What Is Cinco De Mayo, Anyway?
The fifth of May, known as Cinco de Mayo, is not, as is often mistakenly thought, Mexico's independence day. Find out what's really behind this holiday.
15 Refreshing Cinco de Mayo Cocktails and Mocktails Your Guests Will Love
15 Easy Cinco de Mayo Desserts That Bring the Party
Community Spotlight: Cinco de Mayo Recipes From Allrecipes Allstar Yoly
Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)
30
Slow Cooker Carnitas
2012

Carnitas means 'little meats' and is traditionally fried then braised. This recipe is made much easier using the slow cooker but the results are just as tasty. This makes a great filling for tamales, enchiladas, tacos and burritos. This filling is also great combined with your favorite barbecue sauce and served on buns.

More Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Impossible Cake

106
Three layers—cajeta, flan, and chocolate cake—make up this incredible dessert.
By gem

Classic Frozen Strawberry Margarita

15
A refreshing variation on a classic frozen margarita.
By Patrick Washburn

Cinco de Mayo Salsa Cruda

44
One word of warning: Make twice as much as you think you are going to need. This stuff is seriously addictive.
By Chef John

Beer Margaritas

Who would believe that beer would be the perfect solution to eradicating fluorescent green margaritas? Well, it is! Best to use not-so-micro brews to avoid an overpowering beer flavor. Use the limeade can to measure the ingredients, and adjust with extra water if the mixture seems too sweet. Straining the pulp is always a good idea, unless, of course, you like pulp!
By big surprise

10 Cool and Creamy Horchata Recipes

Horchata de arroz is easy to make at home with these top-rated recipes.
By Ita Mac Airt

Carnitas - Pressure Cooker

366
Savory and tender pork carnitas.
By Jennifer Sierra-Quick

Angela's Awesome Enchiladas

3103
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
By MomSavedbyGrace

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

660
I am not generally a fan of chimichangas at restaurants, but this had me going back for seconds. It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch.
By SSTRAWDER

Flan Mexicano (Mexican Flan)

171
This recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who is from Durango, Mexico. I had to beg her for years to give this recipe to me. Finally, she gave it to me for Christmas. I added orange zest, but the original recipe calls for just pure vanilla. You can use almond extract as well.
By Amy Shurts

Traditional Mexican Guacamole

173
This guacamole is great! Whether or not you want it spicy, this guacamole is a dip to die for!
By Kaersten

Sauteed Sweet Plantains (Tajaditas Dulces de Platano)

103
This traditional South America and Caribbean side dish adds a nice sweetness to any meal. Use plantains with heavy black spotting to a fully black skin. Try these bananas in place of potatoes with your meal, you'll like it!
By EFlorida

Super Nachos

144
This makes a huge meal-sized tray of nachos with lots of good stuff! You can adjust ingredient quantities to suit your preference. Serve with extra chips if required. Great for game day.
By Allrecipes Member
Lola's Horchata

546
A very easy way to make great horchata!
By LOLA

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

1119
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

492
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
By baumanns

Enchiladas Verdes

218
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!

Pastel de Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

115
Is a sponge cake soaked in a mixture of three kinds of milk, topped with whipped cream and strawberries (optional).
By Patty Valle Kafati

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

91
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
By Olivia

Tres Leches Cake

382
This is a part dry, part moist Mexican cake made with three types of milk. It is a sweet and delicious treat!
By Monica

Vampiros Mexicanos (Mexican Vampires)

2
If you are looking for a real Mexican cocktail, you just found it! This drink combines, in one glass, the best of Mexico: tequila and sangrita (Mexican's favorite tequila chaser). Don't look for cheap tequila; if you like the good stuff, don't be afraid to mix it.
