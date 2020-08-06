Kentucky Derby Recipes

You don't need to be at Churchill Downs to have a rip-roaring Kentucky Derby party. Try our juleps and "Run for the Roses" pie recipes!

Staff Picks

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Run For The Roses Pie III

67
A pie filling made with nuts and chocolate, and flavored with bourbon. Serve warm with ice cream.
By Judi

Kentucky Hot Brown

99
If you're a southern belle or gentleman at heart you have to try this one! Hot turkey over hot toast and smothered in a buttery sauce. There are two things Kentucky does right--horse racing and the hot brown. This is also great for Thanksgiving leftovers!
By KLVAUGHN

Kentucky Banana Pudding

162
This is my grandmother's recipe! A version with a cookie crust.
By Melody

Kentucky Butter Cake

1237
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
By Suzanne Stull

Original Hot Brown

57
This recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
By BIKEMAMA96

Kentucky Biscuits

1065
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
By COOKIN4MY3BOYS

Kentucky Derby Pie

1
A yummy chocolate chip cookie pie with nuts. Usually served warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Noel_W

Alcohol-Free Mint Julep

30
An alcohol FREE mint julep for you non-drinkers out there.... now you don't have to drink water and can enjoy the classic mint julep with a slight twist while watching the Kentucky Derby!
By SHOWP0NIE

Traditional Kentucky Burgoo

5
This is my version of a traditional Kentucky stew recipe my brother brought back after going to school in Louisville. A favorite on Derby Day or any day!
By TonyEditor

Penny's Whiskey Cake

47
Although most of the alcohol cooks out of this cake, there's still a distinct whiskey flavor.
By Penny

Dad's Kentucky Home Fries

52
Yummy fried potatoes with the flavor of Kentucky. Easy to make while camping or at home. Leftovers store great in the fridge for a microwave breakfast on the go. For an East Coast twist, add diced green pepper.
By MS. DEE
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 16 Best Kentucky Derby Recipes for A Winning Party
Kentucky Pecan Pie
261
This pie is a family favorite. I get many requests to make this for our church bake sales.
Official Henry Bain's Sauce
4
Kentucky Style Fried Green Tomatoes
62
Heide's Kentucky Derby Dessert
33

This is a pie traditionally served at the annual Kentucky Derby for 50 years.

More Kentucky Derby Recipes

Kentucky Butter Cake

1237
This rich Bundt cake is moistened with a luscious vanilla butter sauce while it's still warm.
By Suzanne Stull

Original Hot Brown

57
This recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
By BIKEMAMA96

Kentucky Biscuits

1065
This is a great recipe, different than the usual biscuit. Serve piping hot with butter, jam, or honey.
By COOKIN4MY3BOYS

Kentucky Derby Pie

1
A yummy chocolate chip cookie pie with nuts. Usually served warm with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Noel_W

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Alcohol-Free Mint Julep

30
An alcohol FREE mint julep for you non-drinkers out there.... now you don't have to drink water and can enjoy the classic mint julep with a slight twist while watching the Kentucky Derby!
By SHOWP0NIE

Kentucky Banana Pudding

162
This is my grandmother's recipe! A version with a cookie crust.
By Melody

Traditional Kentucky Burgoo

5
This is my version of a traditional Kentucky stew recipe my brother brought back after going to school in Louisville. A favorite on Derby Day or any day!
By TonyEditor

Penny's Whiskey Cake

47
Although most of the alcohol cooks out of this cake, there's still a distinct whiskey flavor.
By Penny

Dad's Kentucky Home Fries

52
Yummy fried potatoes with the flavor of Kentucky. Easy to make while camping or at home. Leftovers store great in the fridge for a microwave breakfast on the go. For an East Coast twist, add diced green pepper.
By MS. DEE

Kentucky Pecan Pie

261
This pie is a family favorite. I get many requests to make this for our church bake sales.
By Laurie Nanni

Official Henry Bain's Sauce

4
Henry Bain was a maitre d' at Louisville's all-male Pendennis Club in the early 20th century. This recipe was obtained through the current president of the club, a personal friend. The recipe yields 4 pints and may be quartered. Pour into pint jars for easy storage. This is a steak sauce. Some people add a small amount of bourbon whiskey.
By RedHotTarheel

Kentucky Style Fried Green Tomatoes

62
If you're not frying your green tomatoes in bacon grease then you have lost half of the great flavor! No self-respecting Southerner fries their green tomatoes in anything but bacon grease!
By BONO1

Heide's Kentucky Derby Dessert

33
This is a pie traditionally served at the annual Kentucky Derby for 50 years.
By Heide F

Kentucky Bourbon Cake

27
Fruit cake soaked in whiskey. Should be made a month in advance, if you can wait that long (I can't!). You'll need some cheesecloth for giving this cake its trademark bourbon wrap.
By Holly

Kentucky Derby Bourbon Punch

We made this punch for our second annual Kentucky Derby party. It was a hit! Not too strong, and the citrus was a great relief from the heat. Serve in a glass filled with ice.
By Lionel Rondeau

Bourbon Wieners

14
Great appetizer. Family favorite for many years. Make them in a pan or a slow cooker. You can use uncut small smoky sausages, too.
By Aimee Stooksbury Hower

My Kentucky Derby Dessert

16
Chocolate, nuts, brown sugar, bourbon...no special occasion needed for this decadent dessert. It's a family favorite and so easy. Serve with lightly-sweetened whipped cream, dairy whipped topping, or vanilla ice cream and warmed chocolate syrup.
By LYNNINMA

Kentucky Beer Cheese

This is an heirloom recipe from a restaurant on the Kentucky River near Lexington (out of business since the late 1990s). It's a quick fix for a party, one batch goes a long way, and it packs a great flavor punch for how easy it is! Serve this appetizer with chips, crackers, chopped vegetables, soft or crispy pretzels, warm bread...
By germanyjess

Steph's Bourbon Balls

18
These bourbon balls are my signature Christmas candy. You'll get requests to make these every year!
By Steph T

Roasted Banana Whiskey Ice Cream

6
Big banana flavor in a rich creamy ice cream, made even richer with the addition of whiskey. Banana at its best!
By Jennifer Rehnke

Jim's Apple Raisin Pound Cake with Praline Glaze

17
This is a very moist cake. With all the grated apples, raisins and pecans, it could stand alone without a topping; however with the praline glaze....well, you be the judge!
By JimJimmy

Louisville Rice Salad

10
A delicious cold rice salad recipe given to me by my sister who lived in Louisville, Kentucky for many years. It's one of my favorite side dishes in the spring and summer. This is a very flexible recipe. You can substitute any fresh herbs you have on hand for the chives and tarragon, vary the nuts used, use golden raisins or dark. We've made this recipe many different ways and I've yet to discover a variation we didn't like!
By Diana S

Derby BLT Dip

10
We were down in Kentucky to meet my niece's fiance and his friends and family and found this dip. Thought I'd pass it on. Can be served with veggies, but I liked it best with Triscuits®. I was surprised by this dip. I only tried it because of the crackers. For better flavor, make the day before so the flavors can meld. Can also be made by leaving out bacon and adding 1/2 cup slivered almonds or finely chopped pecans.
By Suzanne Marzano
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com