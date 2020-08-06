Kentucky Derby Recipes

Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses insteadu002du002djust use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
If you're a southern belle or gentleman at heart you have to try this one! Hot turkey over hot toast and smothered in a buttery sauce. There are two things Kentucky does right--horse racing and the hot brown. This is also great for Thanksgiving leftovers!
This recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
Yummy fried potatoes with the flavor of Kentucky. Easy to make while camping or at home. Leftovers store great in the fridge for a microwave breakfast on the go. For an East Coast twist, add diced green pepper.
Henry Bain was a maitre d' at Louisville's all-male Pendennis Club in the early 20th century. This recipe was obtained through the current president of the club, a personal friend. The recipe yields 4 pints and may be quartered. Pour into pint jars for easy storage. This is a steak sauce. Some people add a small amount of bourbon whiskey.
Chocolate, nuts, brown sugar, bourbon...no special occasion needed for this decadent dessert. It's a family favorite and so easy. Serve with lightly-sweetened whipped cream, dairy whipped topping, or vanilla ice cream and warmed chocolate syrup.
This is an heirloom recipe from a restaurant on the Kentucky River near Lexington (out of business since the late 1990s). It's a quick fix for a party, one batch goes a long way, and it packs a great flavor punch for how easy it is! Serve this appetizer with chips, crackers, chopped vegetables, soft or crispy pretzels, warm bread...
A delicious cold rice salad recipe given to me by my sister who lived in Louisville, Kentucky for many years. It's one of my favorite side dishes in the spring and summer. This is a very flexible recipe. You can substitute any fresh herbs you have on hand for the chives and tarragon, vary the nuts used, use golden raisins or dark. We've made this recipe many different ways and I've yet to discover a variation we didn't like!
We were down in Kentucky to meet my niece's fiance and his friends and family and found this dip. Thought I'd pass it on. Can be served with veggies, but I liked it best with Triscuits®. I was surprised by this dip. I only tried it because of the crackers. For better flavor, make the day before so the flavors can meld. Can also be made by leaving out bacon and adding 1/2 cup slivered almonds or finely chopped pecans.