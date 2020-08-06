4th of July Side Dish Recipes

With hot dishes bubbling in a pot and veggies on the grill, your 4th of July picnic table won't look empty with all these sides.

Community Picks

Hot Dog Chili Sauce

74
This recipe makes a wonderful chili sauce for hot dogs. Just place a grilled hot dog in a bun and top with chili, grated Cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Serve immediately. If halving this recipe, cover the pot for half of the two hour simmer.
By JRich664

Alabama-Style White Barbecue Sauce

64
A devastatingly delicious serving sauce, marinade, and/or basting sauce!

Sweet Zucchini Relish

289
My mother's sweet zucchini relish is a family favorite. It's delicious on hamburgers and hot dogs.
By Gail

Calico Bean Casserole

361
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Allrecipes Member

Barbequed Peaches

20
Take some ripe, juicy peaches, slather them in barbecue sauce, and grill them until just heated through. Your favorite brand or recipe for barbeque sauce should work, especially ones that have a little spicy kick to them.
By Chef John

Yankee Beans

25
This is almost like putting an old Baked Bean recipe on hyperdrive! Superb doesn't even come close to describing the taste. The beans will be good, if you keep them covered and refrigerated, for about 3 days.
By FINE2THCOMB

Spicy Watermelon

15
This Latino dish makes a refreshing summer snack with a surprising combination of flavors! Children love it.
By feverdream

Best Burger Sauce

126
A tangy sauce for burgers or fries that can be spicy or milder for kids.
By devilcook
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

3 Easy Ways to Grill Corn on the Cob
Grilling corn on the cob on the grill gives this sweet summer vegetable a hint of smoky flavor that pairs perfectly with burgers, beans, ribs, salmon, and of course, the great outdoors.
Baked Beans Are Summer's Essential Side
Make perfect baked beans, whether you start from scratch or take a shortcut.
Best July 4th Side Dishes
9 Regional Hot Dog Recipes to Eat Your Way Across America
Corn Relish I
10

More 4th of July Side Dish Recipes

Microwave Corn on the Cob

535
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Sauteed Fiddleheads

51
I recently have discovered fiddlehead ferns. I could not find a recipe for them so, I made one up. These are so yummy that I can eat the whole dish in sitting! Great served with fish.
By A Korean

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Grandpa's Classic Coney Sauce

490
My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day. I make this on special occasions and it is always hit with friends and family. Enjoy.
By Sean S

Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

65
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
By Heather

Grilled Corn on the Cob

545
Grilled corn on the cob is the perfect addition to every summer barbecue.
By SUETEITSMA

Chef John's Boston Baked Beans

85
This is a great side dish with anything!

Simple Baked Beans

178
This baked bean recipe uses canned beans instead of the dry type so it is quick and easy to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Baked Beans

114
These beans taste like Boston Baked Beans. Yummy!
By creamcheese5

Homemade Baked Beans

84
A quicker version of homemade baked beans using canned Northern beans.
By mariap430

Grilled Corn Salad

152
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Easy Apple Coleslaw

797
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Hot Italian Giardiniera

257
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK

Pool Hall Coleslaw

4
A sweet recipe for cooked coleslaw that is good on hamburgers, hot dogs and vegetables.
By Russ Alexander

Blooming Onion and Dipping Sauce

357
A spicy sauce for blooming onions made with mayo, ketchup, and horseradish.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Succotash

43
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.

Acini di Pepe Salad

128
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
By CORTAB0408

Juicy Grilled Corn On The Cob

77
Doesn't matter if you use fresh corn or frozen, this recipe will make it the best corn you've ever eaten!
By Holly

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob

94
You'll never eat corn any other way!
By terryjcoe

Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob

193
Roasted corn on the cob with Parmesan cheese and mayonnaise.
By pinkmalibu442

Beets on the Grill

76
I couldn't decide what to do with all the beets, so I tossed them onto the grill.
By MOTTSBELA

The Best Relish I've Ever Had

67
This is the relish recipe I remember from my childhood. Light green in color, and unbelievably good on hot dogs, you won't be disappointed. It's an easy recipe for beginners, even if you have never canned a thing in your life.
By Tammylou

Tasty BBQ Corn on the Cob

231
This is corn on the cob cooked on the grill with spices and butter. It makes for a yummy side dish to any meal! Try it with fresh garlic and onion.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com