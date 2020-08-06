4th of July Side Dish Recipes

This recipe makes a wonderful chili sauce for hot dogs. Just place a grilled hot dog in a bun and top with chili, grated Cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Serve immediately. If halving this recipe, cover the pot for half of the two hour simmer.
Take some ripe, juicy peaches, slather them in barbecue sauce, and grill them until just heated through. Your favorite brand or recipe for barbeque sauce should work, especially ones that have a little spicy kick to them.
This is almost like putting an old Baked Bean recipe on hyperdrive! Superb doesn't even come close to describing the taste. The beans will be good, if you keep them covered and refrigerated, for about 3 days.
My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day. I make this on special occasions and it is always hit with friends and family. Enjoy.
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
This may be America's oldest vegetable recipe, coming from a Narragansett Indian word, 'msickquatash,' which, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, means 'boiled corn kernels.' When most of you hear the word succotash, you probably don't think of a delicious vegetable side dish, you probably think of the catchphrase, 'Sufferin' succotash!' But succotash really is a great and very underrated recipe.
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
This is the relish recipe I remember from my childhood. Light green in color, and unbelievably good on hot dogs, you won't be disappointed. It's an easy recipe for beginners, even if you have never canned a thing in your life.