4th of July Dessert Recipes

Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
Is there any better way to celebrate the birth of our great nation than with this red, white, and sort-of-blue Popsicle®? Before you answer, I should mention they're actually strawberry and blueberry cheesecake ice pops that are spiked with booze.
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
A light, fresh, and cool summer dessert. Angel food cake, fresh berries, and whipped topping, layered in a trifle bowl, makes for a pretty presentation; then you can see the layers of the dessert. This is a great Fourth of July red, white, and blue dessert. This is my family's favorite summer dessert.