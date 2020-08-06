4th of July Dessert Recipes

Roll out the red, white, and blue with these patriotic and festive desserts. Get top-rated recipes for your 4th of July barbeques and picnics.

American Flag Cake

67
Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
By Allrecipes

All American Trifle

96
This is a creamy, fruity, heavenly dessert. I've been told it's like super-charged strawberry shortcake!
By Rachel Mehl

Surprise Inside Independence Cake

21
This extra-moist cake with buttercream icing is sure to get firework-worthy oohs and aahs!
By beachcook

Scrumptious Frosted Fudgy Brownies

160
MMMMMMM, I can never eat just one of these melt-in-your-mouth brownies, they are so rich and chocolaty.
By Celeste

Patriotic Fruit Pizza

27
This is a fun recipe for the 4th of July holiday! Fresh fruit is a hit on desserts during the summer months! Making this dessert is as fun as eating it! This recipe feeds a lot, but the leftovers are only good a day or two.
By Marcy R

Freezer Caramel Drizzle Pie

362
This is a delicious pie that people just love on a hot summer day. Great for Sunday dessert if prepared Saturday night.
By Allrecipes Member

Red, White, and Booze Ice Pops

8
Is there any better way to celebrate the birth of our great nation than with this red, white, and sort-of-blue Popsicle®? Before you answer, I should mention they're actually strawberry and blueberry cheesecake ice pops that are spiked with booze.
By Chef John

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

836
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake

226
Spectacular Fourth of July Dessert! Present at night with a couple of sparklers for the best effect. Can make with shortcake mix, too.
By Allrecipes Member

Five Layer Ice Cream Bars

89
Do you love having a Buster Bar® at Dairy Queen? This is it, but better!
By ROCHELE_99

Triple Berry Crisp

1354
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
By Allrecipes Member
Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake

5
A summer holiday dump cake that is easy to make, delicious to eat, and there is only one pan to clean! Perfect for the 4th of July! Serve with whipped topping.
By sbennett05
Chef John's No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake
171
"Delicious! I made it for our annual Fourth of July party. Everyone liked it and my dad kept going back for more. It just gets better as it sits in the fridge." – Elizabeth
Grilled Pineapple
252
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
25 Easy Fourth of July Desserts
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
3963
Uncle Sam Banana Split
5
20 Fourth of July Cakes Worth Celebrating
Strawberry Pie
1277

Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.

4th of July Flag Cake

1
Family favorite for 4th of July barbecues. The combination of fresh berries and creamy vanilla pudding mix makes for a wonderful refreshing dessert.
By kerberr15

Blackberry Pie

695
Blackberry pie recipe using ready-made pie crust and fresh blackberries.
By Allrecipes Member

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

323
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Apple Hand Pies

166
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!

Upside Down Rhubarb Cake

17
An easy, quick, and pretty dessert to make for family or guests. This makes a fitting patriotic dish for picnics.
By BOLTONLANE

Acini di Pepe Salad

128
Acini di pepe is the Italian word for peppercorns. Any tiny round-shaped pasta works well in this chilled fruit salad. Great in the summer, but my family asks for it every holiday. Every time I bring this to a party I get requests for the recipe.
By CORTAB0408

Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream

132
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.

The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie

380
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
By SCATTERFLAKE

Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake

853
I live in Florida and have access to strawberries for a few months at a time. Many of my friends and neighbors can't wait until I start preparing this cake.
By parealtor313

Frosty Strawberry Squares

82
A frozen strawberry treat you can't put down, but is a little messy to make.
By TAMIELAW

Pistachio Ice Cream Dessert

5
This is a refreshing, light dessert; a nice treat for St. Patrick's Day or any special occasion. My husband and son will eat a whole 9x13-inch dish in less than a week!
By tracyc

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

127
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Easy Grape Salad

161
This salad is so easy to make and every time I take it to a potluck I get asked for the recipe!
By With Imagination

Fruit Sherbet

42
I found this recipe in a newspaper clipping that my mother saved dated June 10, 1933. A light and fruity sherbet made with orange, lemon, and pineapple juices.
By Allrecipes Member

Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake

429
Serve with whipped cream on top.
By sal

Fresh Strawberry Tart

10
This free-form strawberry tart in a buttercrust pastry is thickly glazed and beautiful. You can use a tart pan, but going free-form is kind of fun. Be sure to use perfectly ripe, sweet strawberries.

Baked Fresh Cherry Pie

351
YUMMY--uses fresh cherries!
By Allrecipes Member

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

21
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Summer Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

24
Reminds me of the first days of summer, picking strawberries with my mom, and getting ready for the 4th of July.
By GoodGoneGirl

Peanutty Ice Cream Pie

9
A great party pie! Top with M&Ms®, sprinkles, toasted coconut, or chocolate shavings before serving.
By Allrecipes Member

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

149
This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.
By Allrecipes Member

Mini Apple Pies

25
I love these mini pies because I can serve several different types together and everyone can select their favorite. This mini apple pie uses Granny Smith apples. I bought the mini pie dishes online, and they are really fun!
By Lisawas

Angel Fruit Trifle

42
A light, fresh, and cool summer dessert. Angel food cake, fresh berries, and whipped topping, layered in a trifle bowl, makes for a pretty presentation; then you can see the layers of the dessert. This is a great Fourth of July red, white, and blue dessert. This is my family's favorite summer dessert.
By Lori Kirchner Zwahlen

Fresh Peach Cobbler I

140
Serve warm with whipped cream, whipped topping, or vanilla ice cream!
By Allrecipes Member
