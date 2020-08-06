Cooking for One Recipes

Browse more than 630 recipes perfect for on-the-go singles. Find recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between.

Staff Picks

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Grilled Rock Lobster Tails

480
Grilled rock lobster tails lightly seasoned with lemon and garlic. Ready in no time at all, and oh so delicious!

Cajun Chicken Pasta

2661
Chicken dredged in Cajun spices is sautéed with bell peppers and mushrooms, and presented in a basil-cream sauce over linguine.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Fish Steaks

528
My husband is not much of a fish lover but when I made this recipe with halibut he very much enjoyed it. It's very simple.
By Sadie

Baked Salmon II

3258
This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!
By LADYBLADE

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Spicy Salmon with Caramelized Onions

197
I love making this salmon, it's quick, easy and super yummy! If your husband/boyfriend is a picky eater like mine he will love this recipe.
By Sabrina Romeo

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

667
Tangy, a little sweet, very moist and very easy to prepare -- you're going to love these grilled chops. They turn out wonderfully tasty with an awesome array of flavors. You might want to throw an extra chop on the grill for leftovers, because you will have a craving for it the next day -- guaranteed.
By ScorpioGG

Salmon with Tomatoes

380
This is a delicious and quick lunch or dinner meal. Serve over rice, pasta, polenta, or eat it right off your plate. So good you'll want to lick the plate clean!
By M TOUSSAINT

Stuffed Peppers My Way

1325
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

This is an elegantly simple way to cook tuna that any restaurant would be jealous of!
By Bethany Joyful

Pork Fried Rice

289
This is my revised version of another pork fried rice recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy.
By Olies
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

30-Minute Dinners For One
These delicious dinners are ideal for a party of one.
Easy Red Chicken Enchiladas
20
See how Chef John makes this delicious meal.
Best Mug Cake
69
Cajun Air Fryer Salmon
27
Delicious Grilled Hamburgers

More Cooking for One Recipes

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

824
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Brown Sugar Ham Steak

145
Brown sugar ham steaks cooked in butter are a sweet and savory main dish that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. Serve with potatoes and green beans.
By CassieB

Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks

785
An ahi tuna steak recipe that delivers a restaurant-quality meal.

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

229
Fresh basil is essential to get that fresh burst of flavor with a hint of sweet and sour in this dish. The ingredients are all on hand when my herb garden is in season! Add a salad and a favorite vegetable for a quick weeknight meal.
By Lucky Noodles

Fish in Foil

413
Trout wrapped in foil and baked with jalapenos, garlic salt, and lemon juice.
By Denyse

One Pan Orecchiette Pasta

945
Every year when it's time to go back to school I get inundated with requests from students to post recipes that are super-easy, cost pennies, and require a bare minimum of kitchen equipment. This delicious orecchiette pasta recipe only has a handful of ingredients, is very cheap to make, and most importantly: only uses one pan or pot for the entire procedure.
By Chef John

Easy Baked Ham Steaks

61
Quick and easy ham for any day of the week. Goes great with scalloped potatoes or mac and cheese! Also great in slow cooker!
By chrissy_592

Pork Fried Rice

289
This is my revised version of another pork fried rice recipe. I often substitute chicken for pork, and it doesn't change anything. I have used both basmati rice and long-grain rice which gives the dish only a slight flavor difference. I have also added celery in the past with good outcomes. Enjoy.
By Olies

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

600
This chicken and mushrooms recipe video is an experiment in extreme self-control; I wanted to challenge myself to make a chicken and mushrooms recipe using only chicken and mushrooms.
By Chef John

Onion Pan-Fried Pork Chops

264
I made this up one day because I was wanting something different then the same old pan-fried pork chops (that is how my husband asked me to cook them that day). So I made this up real fast, and boy did he love them. Now he asks for them every time. I do this with boneless and bone-in pork chops. So it doesn't matter what kind you have on hand, just cook them up and enjoy.
By MSPECANGIRL417

Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

365
Chicken, asparagus, and mushrooms make an easy skillet meal for two!
By Paula Stotts

Simple Chicken Mayo with Parmesan and Bread Crumbs

45
This is a tried-and-tested recipe! I remember seeing an ad on TV about cooking with mayonnaise and decided to give it a shot. I've made it with just the mayonnaise on top and it really locks the moisture into the chicken. The bread crumbs and cheese are a must for me; they complement each other very well.
By EmmieYum

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

13
Crispy air-fried chicken cordon bleu stuffed with ham and melty cheese. Serve with a steamed vegetable for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Broccoli and Chicken Stir-Fry

643
Made up. Serve with rice.
By Jeri

Savory Pan-Seared Tuna Steaks

66
These marinated tuna steaks, served rare, taste 'fancy' but are very easy to cook. Even my husband, who doesn't like most cooked fish, enjoys these steaks. A sprinkling of cracked black pepper is a good finisher for this dish.
By meg_in_quebec

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

13
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home—cooked in your air fryer—with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.

Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

1534
Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
By FISHLOVE

How to Cook Trout

124
This recipe is so simple, it doesn't even have a name. I just call it Trout. This is such an easy weeknight seafood dinner. It's a really nice way to cook fish, especially if you're new at cooking fish.
By Chef John

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

447
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Easy Chorizo Street Tacos

22
5 ingredients, amazing tacos.
By evostoplight

Parchment Baked Salmon

83
Salmon baked in parchment paper is the best way to steam in great taste.
By tiger77

Applesauce Pork Chops

215
Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
By Shelli

Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

143
This is one of my favorite stir-fry recipes. Simple, quick, and easy. Serve over rice.
By Michael Scovetta

Broiled Scallops

724
My husband thinks these scallops are better than any we have found in any restaurant.
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com