4th of July Seafood Recipes

Grilled Salmon Sandwich with Dill Sauce

I made this sandwich once, and have been hooked ever since! Once you get a rhythm, this is a quick and easy dinner. And tastes great hot or cold.
By cathy a

Delaware Blue Crab Boil

Dig into these Delaware blue crabs boiled in exotic spices. Add your favorite veggies, and treat yourself to a wonderfully delicious crab feast!
By IMANKAY

Maui Wowie Shrimp

Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Fish on a Plank

The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
By Kathleen White
Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member

Honey Grilled Shrimp

Easy and delicious! Onions, peppers, and mushrooms are perfect when alternated with shrimp on the skewers. Just cut into bite-sized pieces and add them to the marinade with the shrimp. Serve with rice and a salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Fish Tacos with Chipotle-Lime Dressing

I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
By MaryD
Clam Bake

This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
By DENISEK1

Orange-Scented Grilled Lobster Tails

I actually double the marinade if making it for just my husband and I as we love it so much. When we serve this for guests we keep the lobster as the main attraction, and pair it with a simple green salad with a light dressing, crusty bread, melted butter in heated ramekins for dipping, and a bottle of cold Chardonnay.
By KerriJ
Dave's Low Country Boil
"I made this for family and friends for the 4th of July and it was AWESOME! Everyone LOVED it....nothing left but newspaper!" – Rockinmom
Firehouse Clam Bake New England Style
Growing up along the Eastern seaboard in Rhode Island, seafood is a staple of the state! This is a wonderful recipe that is prepared right on the beach!! A lot of work, but well worth it! You'll have to collect a lot of stones and seaweed for this dish.
Steamed Blue Crabs
Cedar Planked Salmon

This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

A feast fit for a crowd, this crawfish boil makes for a memorable meal.
By IMANKAY
Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Tasty Tuna Burgers

These tuna burgers are so delicious. My husband is a very fussy eater, and he loves these. Enjoy!
By MARBALET

Fish Tacos Ultimo

After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

Salmon Burgers with Lemon Basil Mayo

I am not a big fish eater, but my family is - so I had to find a way of serving fish that we all liked. These salmon burgers were the perfect solution for us! Serve on hamburger buns with preferred garnish (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.)
By ranthony405gmailcom

Slammin' Salmon

An amazing culinary delight. Hands down the greatest grilled salmon ever. Easy and delicious.
By Aytom

Grilled Tuna

Tuna is available most of the year, so fresh steaks should be easy to come by. Be choosy: a reddish color is acceptable, but flesh with dark spots or streaks should be avoided. As with all great ocean fish, the flesh tends to be dry. Marinate with oil, and avoid overcooking. The timing is critical, as tuna should be served medium rare. Use a kitchen timer.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled King Crab Legs

Sweet king crab legs are enhanced with simple and fresh flavors to create a gourmet meal in a flash. Great served with a baked potato and some grilled corn on the cob.
By ebrinx

Delicious Ahi Fish Burgers with Chives

I got this recipe from my coworker - loved it and then made it for my boyfriend. Now he loves it and I make it at least twice a month. You can eat this plain or as a burger. I recommend eating them with hamburger buns, mayo, lettuce and onions.
By HAPALYSSA

Easy American Potato and Tuna Casserole

My casserole is amazing! As an aspiring chef, I spend a lot of time in the kitchen. I'm 18 and this is one of my creations. Your family will love this dish for its melted cheese and soft potatoes. It's a good way to get calcium in your diet as well.
By AUDS

Fire and Ice Smoked Salmon

You will love this smoked salmon. Has a bite, but is delicious. Came from a famous seafood restaurant in Phoenix.
By Diane Horn Talts

Thai Tuna Burgers

Tasty Thai tuna burgers with a hint of sesame, ginger, and soy. Made from minced fresh tuna steaks, these are a delicious alternative to the all-beef patty. Serve with lettuce, tomato, and your own personal favorite burger toppings.
By dakota kelly

Crab Croissants

Blue crab claw meat served on buttery croissants is a favorite picnic dish for my wife, friends and me for summer trips.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Fish with Nectarine Mint Salsa

Fresh California nectarines and mint come together in a colorful and zesty salsa to top a perfectly grilled white fish fillet or steak.
By Allrecipes Member

Firecracker Shrimp Roll with Crab Aioli

Inspired by a shrimp po'boy with crab mayo seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' I decided to do an extra spicy version and give it a 4th of July-friendly name. The result is an explosively flavored combination of hot, crunchy shrimp and cold crabby mayo. This was one of the best things I've had in a long time, and that's after eating it barely warm; for best results, though, be sure to enjoy this just as soon as it's safe to eat, in all its crunchy glory.
By Chef John

Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers

A quick, delicious and nutritious way of serving up canned salmon. You can enjoy this with or without the dressing, in a hamburger bun, or with a salad.
By MELDS
