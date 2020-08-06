4th of July Seafood Recipes

The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
Easy and delicious! Onions, peppers, and mushrooms are perfect when alternated with shrimp on the skewers. Just cut into bite-sized pieces and add them to the marinade with the shrimp. Serve with rice and a salad.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't find good directions for grilled fish tacos. I liked the chipotle-lime combination in a dip I once tried so I imitated it here. Choose toppings to suit your taste, or include typical accompaniments such as salsa fresca, cabbage, a squeeze of lime juice, and chopped cilantro.
This is the most fun you can have with your seafood. It started with the idea of a fun get-together clam bake then took off with a life of its own. This recipe is a general guide. Have fun, mix and match your favorite seafood. I would ask your fish monger what is fresh, and then decide what seafood to add. I've even added a whole octopus before. Serve with a nice white wine, turn on some music and have fun. Great outdoor meal.
I actually double the marinade if making it for just my husband and I as we love it so much. When we serve this for guests we keep the lobster as the main attraction, and pair it with a simple green salad with a light dressing, crusty bread, melted butter in heated ramekins for dipping, and a bottle of cold Chardonnay.
Growing up along the Eastern seaboard in Rhode Island, seafood is a staple of the state! This is a wonderful recipe that is prepared right on the beach!! A lot of work, but well worth it! You'll have to collect a lot of stones and seaweed for this dish.
I am not a big fish eater, but my family is - so I had to find a way of serving fish that we all liked. These salmon burgers were the perfect solution for us! Serve on hamburger buns with preferred garnish (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.)
Tuna is available most of the year, so fresh steaks should be easy to come by. Be choosy: a reddish color is acceptable, but flesh with dark spots or streaks should be avoided. As with all great ocean fish, the flesh tends to be dry. Marinate with oil, and avoid overcooking. The timing is critical, as tuna should be served medium rare. Use a kitchen timer.
I got this recipe from my coworker - loved it and then made it for my boyfriend. Now he loves it and I make it at least twice a month. You can eat this plain or as a burger. I recommend eating them with hamburger buns, mayo, lettuce and onions.
My casserole is amazing! As an aspiring chef, I spend a lot of time in the kitchen. I'm 18 and this is one of my creations. Your family will love this dish for its melted cheese and soft potatoes. It's a good way to get calcium in your diet as well.
Tasty Thai tuna burgers with a hint of sesame, ginger, and soy. Made from minced fresh tuna steaks, these are a delicious alternative to the all-beef patty. Serve with lettuce, tomato, and your own personal favorite burger toppings.
Inspired by a shrimp po'boy with crab mayo seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' I decided to do an extra spicy version and give it a 4th of July-friendly name. The result is an explosively flavored combination of hot, crunchy shrimp and cold crabby mayo. This was one of the best things I've had in a long time, and that's after eating it barely warm; for best results, though, be sure to enjoy this just as soon as it's safe to eat, in all its crunchy glory.