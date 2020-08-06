Australian and New Zealander Occasion Recipes

Dad's New Zealand Mince Stew

Rating: 4.31 stars 44

Hmmmmm... I'm not sure if it's chili, or stew or a shepherds pie without the crust, but there is nothing like it over some toast on a cold night, rich and hearty, just downright yummy if you ask me. We always experiment a little with our ingredients but it always comes out great. I'm thinking of going and making a pot right now, oh and it's even better the days after you make it, just go ahead and microwave some, put it on baked potatoes, roll it up in bread, use it anyway you like.