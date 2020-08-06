Australian and New Zealander Occasion Recipes

This is a dense cheesecake that is very smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate brandy sauce tops it off. I just nap it over the center of the slice of cheesecake on the plate. I garnish it with mint leaves and either raspberries or strawberries.
This recipe makes your turkey moist and full of flavor. You can also use this recipe for Cornish game hens, chicken breasts or roasting chicken. Select a turkey sized according to the amount of people you will be serving.
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
These scones are so quick and simple. They only have three ingredients and produce deliciously light scones. The bubbles in the lemon soda make them rise. There is no need to rub butter as in the traditional scone recipe. Serve hot with whipped cream and berry jam.
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
Hmmmmm... I'm not sure if it's chili, or stew or a shepherds pie without the crust, but there is nothing like it over some toast on a cold night, rich and hearty, just downright yummy if you ask me. We always experiment a little with our ingredients but it always comes out great. I'm thinking of going and making a pot right now, oh and it's even better the days after you make it, just go ahead and microwave some, put it on baked potatoes, roll it up in bread, use it anyway you like.
This is a great Aussie kids party favorite, we were all brought up on it. Bread is spread with margarine and topped with colored sprinkles, or if you are in Australia, 100's and 1000's. It's a loved recipe.
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
I thought I was gonna show you how to make a famous candy, based on a famous ice cream, but as it turns out, it's actually the other way around. The ice cream flavor was inspired by an Australian candy that goes by the same name, which used the same signature ingredients--chocolate, marshmallows, and nuts. Regardless, this is super easy to make, and would be an absolutely wonderful edible gift for the upcoming holidays. Keep unused portions in the fridge.