Australian and New Zealander Occasion Recipes

Australian and New Zealander special occasion recipes like Pavlova and Anzac biscuits are here for you to try.

White Chocolate Cheesecake with White Chocolate Brandy Sauce

272
This is a dense cheesecake that is very smooth and melts in your mouth. The white chocolate brandy sauce tops it off. I just nap it over the center of the slice of cheesecake on the plate. I garnish it with mint leaves and either raspberries or strawberries.
By Judy Wilson

Easy Pavlova

462
In this elegant dessert, a crisp white meringue layer is filled with whipped cream and fresh fruit.
By Rosina

Rosemary Roasted Turkey

1036
This recipe makes your turkey moist and full of flavor. You can also use this recipe for Cornish game hens, chicken breasts or roasting chicken. Select a turkey sized according to the amount of people you will be serving.
By Star Pooley

Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad

325
This fresh strawberry and spinach salad is tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing.
By Mona

English Trifle to Die For

105
A traditional English trifle all children in the UK grow up eating on high days and holidays.
By Polly Welby

Sweet Candied Orange and Lemon Peel

94
With this easy-to-follow recipe, orange and lemon peel become an elegant--yet still a bit tart--sugared confection.
By Brenda Ward

Harvest Salad

547
Spinach salad with blue cheese, walnuts, and dried cranberries. If you can't find walnut oil, olive oil may be substituted.
By Allrecipes Member
Roasted Rack of Lamb

1236
I have had this recipe for a long time, and always enjoy making it. You can also do the same thing with beef or pork.
By JENNINE1980

Down Under Lemon Tart

78
This is a 'to-die-for' tangy lemon tart. Family and friends always request it when invited for dinner.
By ausiemaria

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Balsamic-Fig-Basil Sauce

129
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
By Barbara E.

Ono Butter Mochi

195
This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.
By SAXONY

Australian Damper

37
Damper Bread was a staple of the early Australian settlers' diet. Traditionally, the dough was cooked directly on the coals of an open fire. If you use this method, have a beer handy in case some of the ashes on the damper are still glowing when you eat it!
By Warren Lower
Orange Pikelets
3
Serve these crumpet-like cakes at your next brunch and your guests will be transported to Australia and New Zealand!
Sweet Potato Muffins With Bacon
6
Talk about fusion! Curry powder and sweet potatoes come together for this moist and flavorful muffin.
The Best Pavlova
104
Hawaiian Wedding Cake II
119
A Number One Egg Bread
229

This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!

Anzac Biscuits (Australian Coconut-Oat Cookies)

126
Traditional recipe from Australia and New Zealand. Associated with the joint public holiday (ANZAC Day) to commemorate the Gallipoli landings during WW1.
By Sharon McAllister

Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

797
These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.
By dailyn2003

Malasadas

84
Aloha! Here in Hawaii, malasadas are the ONLY donuts we have! They are sold at fundraisers and are very popular. There are many Portuguese descendants in the islands. Onolicious!
By IDAJ

3-Ingredient Lemon Scones

1
These scones are so quick and simple. They only have three ingredients and produce deliciously light scones. The bubbles in the lemon soda make them rise. There is no need to rub butter as in the traditional scone recipe. Serve hot with whipped cream and berry jam.
By purplepiscean

Hawaiian Bread II

100
This easy to make batter bread brings the sweet and tender flavor of Hawaiian bread home from vacation. This is a recipe for homemade Hawaiian bread. It's sweet, spicy and tender.
By SAUNDRA

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie

227
This pie is a chocolate coconut lover's dream, very rich and delicious.
By HOKU3

Dad's New Zealand Mince Stew

44
Hmmmmm... I'm not sure if it's chili, or stew or a shepherds pie without the crust, but there is nothing like it over some toast on a cold night, rich and hearty, just downright yummy if you ask me. We always experiment a little with our ingredients but it always comes out great. I'm thinking of going and making a pot right now, oh and it's even better the days after you make it, just go ahead and microwave some, put it on baked potatoes, roll it up in bread, use it anyway you like.
By Kat

Fairy Bread

52
This is a great Aussie kids party favorite, we were all brought up on it. Bread is spread with margarine and topped with colored sprinkles, or if you are in Australia, 100's and 1000's. It's a loved recipe.
By MERMAIDINOZ

Mango Chutney

84
A Hawaiian chutney, excellent with pork or lamb. Also a treat with peanut butter on bread. Note: Common mangos are small and sweet even when half-ripe, not juicy.
By Shirley Crowley

Crunchies

11
These cookies are similar to Anzac biscuits, but are not as hard. They are very quick to make, and go down well with a cup of tea.
By Kerry-Lee

Hawaiian Millionaire Pie

43
This version of Millionaire Pie has pineapple, walnuts, and maraschino cherries.
By HAYCO

Chef John's Pavlova with Strawberries

88
This dessert is fun to make and eat. Fresh fruit, especially berries and kiwis, balances the sweet, gooey crunch.
By Chef John

Diana's Hawaiian Bread Rolls

122
After years of trying to perfect the recipe, I finally did it! This recipe makes the best dinner rolls. It is sweet and full flavor. My family and neighbors love it.
By CHIPPENDALE

Maui Banana Cream Tube Cake

34
This cake was created for Reds Espresso Gallery of San Diego, in the Maui test kitchen on Puunoa! It was first made with bananas from the back yard...yummy!
By Savoy Rouge

Butter Mochi Cupcakes

2
For those who like the edges of butter mochi, this recipe is for you.
By Rachelle Zhang

Hawaiian Bread I

238
Styled after the classic Hawaiian sweet bread and very good.
By Teresa

Hawaiian Wedding Cake I

83
Get ready to do the hula! Good with cream cheese or sour cream frosting.
By Olene Grieshop

Victor's Non-Dairy Hawaiian Coconut Mochi Cake

1
Non-dairy Hawaiian mochi cake. Yum! We love this local Hawaiian taste! Custom made by my amazing father for my milk allergy.
By lazarus

Almond Cookies (Dim Sum Variety)

40
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
By WISHME

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake II

287
This recipe was given to me by a good friend in Hawaii. She always uses fresh pineapple, the end product is delicious. Very yummy served with ice cream or whipped cream as an accompaniment.
By Nina

Hawaiian Tarts

58
A tropical tart with pineapple and coconut. These are pretty and delicious.
By Jan Taylor

Hawaiian Sweet Bread

62
Flavorful, light sweet bread that is great by itself, or for french toast and summer sandwiches.
By Melanie

Chef John's Rocky Road

I thought I was gonna show you how to make a famous candy, based on a famous ice cream, but as it turns out, it's actually the other way around. The ice cream flavor was inspired by an Australian candy that goes by the same name, which used the same signature ingredients--chocolate, marshmallows, and nuts. Regardless, this is super easy to make, and would be an absolutely wonderful edible gift for the upcoming holidays. Keep unused portions in the fridge.
By Chef John
