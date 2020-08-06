4th of July Beef Recipes

These tasty red, white, and blue burgers will make any Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day barbeque that much more special! Fire up the grill and cook a batch for your troops! Top with your favorite veggies and condiments.
I have loved tri-tip (bottom sirloin) ever since my father-in-law in Santa Barbara introduced me to it. Tri-tip is a cut of meat that first became popular in Santa Maria, on the central coast of California. I love the taste of the original Santa Maria rub, but this is even better.
These skewers are quick and easy to make and taste terrific. With tender top sirloin, you don't need to marinate a long time to tenderize the meat, just long enough to impart the flavors of the citrus and garlic marinade. Serve over rice.
I created this recipe while trying to recreate the best burger I had ever tasted at a restaurant in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. My family and I think these burgers are better! They are packed with flavor!
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
Marinated cubes of steak or roast are grilled over an open flame, kabob-style. This recipe has a slightly sweet flavor that is not overpowering, but enough for people to know it's not an ordinary steak!
I was shown this recipe by a Navy chef who served this to presidents at Camp David, MD. I have served it to my family many times, and it is certainly fit for a president. Best with a garden salad and crusty garlic bread.
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.