4th of July Beef Recipes

Find recipes for 4th of July burgers, steaks, kabobs, and more!

Community Picks

Star-Spangled Burgers

7
These tasty red, white, and blue burgers will make any Memorial Day, 4th of July, or Labor Day barbeque that much more special! Fire up the grill and cook a batch for your troops! Top with your favorite veggies and condiments.
By Shannon

Yeah, I-Lived-in-Texas, Smoked Brisket

35
This is hands-down the best way I have found to cook a brisket.
By all rec

Grilled Tri-Tip with Oregon Herb Rub

227
I have loved tri-tip (bottom sirloin) ever since my father-in-law in Santa Barbara introduced me to it. Tri-tip is a cut of meat that first became popular in Santa Maria, on the central coast of California. I love the taste of the original Santa Maria rub, but this is even better.
By CHIEFWMS

Hot Dogs with Coney Sauce

11
Always a hit with adults and kids alike. Top with shredded cheese and chopped onions.
By abby

Margarita Beef Skewers

63
These skewers are quick and easy to make and taste terrific. With tender top sirloin, you don't need to marinate a long time to tenderize the meat, just long enough to impart the flavors of the citrus and garlic marinade. Serve over rice.
By chellebelle

Kalbi Ribs

3
This is a very tasty marinade that my aunt brought to the family from Hawaii. It has a teriyaki flavor. We marinate the meat and then grill it on a gas grill.
By DeenaMae

Firecracker Kabobs

5
I make this for the 4th of July and have used it on pork, beef, and chicken. I love to marinate my mushrooms too. The marinade is sweet with a mild kick.
By mindifincham

Southern Barbeque Pulled Beef Sandwiches

7
Barbeque beef, southern-style, made in the slow cooker. Serve on Kaiser rolls with a side of cole slaw.
By Chriss Minnick

Ranch Burgers

787
The beef burgers stay juicy and delicious on the grill or stove top! Serve on buns with your favorite condiments.
By DAMIANSMOMMY

Best Hamburger Ever

781
Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.
By UNIVSTUDENT

The Perfect Basic Burger

219
These 5-ingredient burgers are perfect for summer cookouts with family!
By Allrecipes Member

Marinated Flank Steak

1675
A great flank steak marinade is key if you want a tender, flavorful steak.
By GUYCON
Inspiration and Ideas

All-American Here's The Beef Burgers
6
"This thick, juicy, succulent burger is grilled to perfection, then topped with smoky bacon and sharp Cheddar." – DADCOOKS
Grill the Best Burgers
Want your burgers done right? Follow these flavor-packed tips.
Grilling Times For Beef
Chef John's Beef Satay
84
Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans
65
Grilled Tri-Tip
54

This grilled tri-tip tastes gourmet but is actually very easy to make.

More 4th of July Beef Recipes

Calico Bean Casserole

361
Kidney beans, baked beans and butter beans are combined with ground beef, bacon and onion and baked. It's thick, hearty, and pretty tasty too! This can also be done in a slow cooker.
By Allrecipes Member

American Lasagna

2714
Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.
By ETHELMERTZ

Slider-Style Mini Burgers

1007
These remind me of my favorite fast food restaurant's little burgers! Perfect appetizer to bring to a party!
By Minnesota_Girl

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1263
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member

Big Smokey Burgers

182
I created this recipe while trying to recreate the best burger I had ever tasted at a restaurant in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. My family and I think these burgers are better! They are packed with flavor!
By Janine

Sensational Sirloin Kabobs

651
After a wild night marinating in a slightly sweet soy sauce and lemon-lime mixture, sirloin steak chunks are skewered with veggies and grilled. You'll want to make these again and again!
By Kimber

Tex-Mex Burger with Cajun Mayo

466
A jazzy way to spice up the boring basic burger that will tantalize your taste buds! Cajun spiced mayonnaise is the perfect complement to these spicy beef burgers.
By Sarah Stephan

Juicy Lucy Burgers

231
A favorite of Minnesotans! The famous Juicy Lucy! Mmmm. So good. You MUST use American cheese on this to achieve the juiciness in the middle! I like sauteed mushrooms and onions on mine!
By Cooking Mama

American Shepherd's Pie

497
This is an 'Americanized' version of that old standard, Shepherd's Pie. My family loves it! You can prepare your mashed potatoes as you normally would -- adding butter, milk, sour cream, whatever!
By EEYOREASIL

Peppercorn Lover's Burger

There is nothing like a hot burger on a hot day. Simple and spicy, please your heat loving friends with these thick peppery burgers. Beat the heat by having lots of cold, refreshing drinks on hand.
By Allrecipes Member

Pineapple Bacon Burgers

127
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
By SHELSTER72

Garlic and Onion Burgers

312
This recipe makes very flavorful burgers. The secret is refrigerating the meat after adding the other ingredients. Use ground round or sirloin for the best results.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

660
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW

Grilled Mushroom Swiss Burgers

53
This is a great way to spice up an ordinary hamburger. Not only can this be done on the grill, but pan fried if desired. Too good not to try!!
By MS. STEPHANIE

Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef

93
This Cuban-inspired mojo marinade would work great as an all-purpose marinade for just about anything destined for the grill, but skirt steak is my top choice.
By Chef John

All-American Burger Dog

31
This 'burger dog' is far more than a hot dog-shaped cheeseburger. It's a one-handed wonder that's perfectly proportioned and easier to eat than a regular cheeseburger.
By Chef John

Sweet Grilled Steak Bites

16
Marinated cubes of steak or roast are grilled over an open flame, kabob-style. This recipe has a slightly sweet flavor that is not overpowering, but enough for people to know it's not an ordinary steak!
By Michelle Bomgaars

Beer Burgers

105
Our favorite backyard BBQ burger - very juicy and flavorful.
By BOURBONNC

Camp David Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

191
I was shown this recipe by a Navy chef who served this to presidents at Camp David, MD. I have served it to my family many times, and it is certainly fit for a president. Best with a garden salad and crusty garlic bread.
By hungryguy

Bacon Wrapped Hamburgers

853
This is great! The bacon makes the hamburgers so tender!
By Jan

Feta-Stuffed Hamburgers

82
This is a great hamburger for the grill. Feta cheese gives it a rich and creamy taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Gyros Burgers

292
This is a Greek/American lamb and beef mixture version of the traditional Greek pork or lamb Gyros (or Gyro). Serve on warm pita bread with tzatziki sauce, and thinly sliced onion, tomato and lettuce.
By Allrecipes Member
Bronco Burger

350
The manly man burger (not for wimps), great for NFL tailgating.
By Allrecipes Member

Loaded Greek Burgers

27
Tired of plain old 'burgers for summertime? Mix it up a bit by adding some classic Greek flavor: spinach, feta, roasted red pepper, and herbs...Yum! Serve these burgers on a warm toasted Kaiser roll, with a delicious feta cheese spread, fresh lettuce, and tomato.
By Nick T
