Egyptian Recipes

Koshary

Rating: 4.52 stars 56

Koshary is pretty much Egypt's staple street food. You can find anything from a 2-story koshary restaurant to a man with a cart on the side of the street. It has no meat, but even the biggest of carnivores don't miss it. Filling and healthy, come see Egypt's most famous dish! Instead of French-fried onions, I use my black pepper onion rings on here. I also caramelize about 4 large onions in butter and brown sugar for about 45 minutes and have both kinds of onion on there. It really makes it over the top, but a little too much to call it the real street food of Egypt, more like the home-style kind. I hope you enjoy!