Egyptian Recipes

Koshary is pretty much Egypt's staple street food. You can find anything from a 2-story koshary restaurant to a man with a cart on the side of the street. It has no meat, but even the biggest of carnivores don't miss it. Filling and healthy, come see Egypt's most famous dish! Instead of French-fried onions, I use my black pepper onion rings on here. I also caramelize about 4 large onions in butter and brown sugar for about 45 minutes and have both kinds of onion on there. It really makes it over the top, but a little too much to call it the real street food of Egypt, more like the home-style kind. I hope you enjoy!
This omelet is juicy with this cheese - everyone that tried it, loved it, and they never expected it to turn out this good. Make sure pan is well greased, or else sides will stick and you won't be able to roll it.
This is AMAZING! Very popular, simple dish made in Egyptian households. Once you make it, it will become a favorite for sure. When finished, you should have super tender beef with a thick oniony sauce. The onions will have cooked down to a thick rich sauce.
A delicious recipe I learned from an Egyptian friend. If you don't want a strong garlic taste, feel free to cook the garlic with the onion. You can stuff this mixture into a pita, add a dollop of plain yogurt, and enjoy!
An Egyptian spice blend that is wonderful. The more you eat it the more addictive it becomes. Serve with toasted crusty bread (Turkish bread is great for this), and olive oil. Dip bread into olive oil, then into the hazelnut mixture and enjoy this unique and addictive mix.
A delicate, flavorful dish that will satisfy vegans and carnivores alike! Inspired by my family's deep Coptic Orthodox Christian tradition, this is a great meal alternative during strict fasting times. It contains no animal products or fats, but has enough flavor and visual impact to make you feel like you're not sacrificing a thing! I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Add chicken or prawns to make this vegan dish a carnivorous delight!
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
Lentils, rice and pasta are cooked and then served in a spicy tomato sauce. This is a typical Egyptian dish that is very good and cheap over here! Puree the sauce in a food processor if you like a smoother texture.
Bamya bil lahme originated in Egypt thousands of years ago. It is made with lamb or beef. This is the recipe as taught to me by my Egyptian mother-in-law while I was living in Egypt. This recipe is a one-pot recipe, making it quicker and easier to prepare than other stove-to-oven methods. Serve with Egyptian or other short-grain rice.
This traditional Egyptian hibiscus tea is made with loose dried hibiscus flowers, which are left to steep in the tea as it cools so the tea is quite strong. Tea bags are not suitable. We drink this tea rather sweet to break fast during the month of Ramadan. Make sure to sweeten the tea while still warm so that the sugar dissolves easily and then serve chilled.
Dukkah is an Egyptian seasoning made with nuts, seeds, and spices, traditionally used as a dip for bread, along with olive oil. You should see what it does to roasted potatoes! Everyone has their favorite variation of dukkah. Many dukkah recipes are available online or look in ethnic markets or the international section of your grocery store. You may need to adjust the salt, depending on the saltiness of the dukkah you use.
This is a delicious, easy, and quick recipe. Children love it. Best served with plain white rice and roasted or grilled chicken. It reminds me of my childhood as my mother use to make it for us. My mam took this recipe from my grandmother. It's a traditional Egyptian dish. The best part is that it is an all year recipe.
Duqqa or dukkah is an Egyptian blend of nuts, seeds, and spices and enjoyed as a starter or snack to dip with bread or fresh veggies. It's so deliciously addictive that you will find yourself inventing many other uses for it! Store in a cool dark place.
For those of us meat-a-tarians at a loss for what to feed our vegan and vegetarian friends, this recipe works really well. Serve the falafel cakes in pocket pita with fresh sliced vegetables and cucumber sauce or tahini. Even the meat eaters love this recipe!