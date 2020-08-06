Egyptian Recipes

Take advantage of over 5,000 years of cooking experience, and explore Egyptian recipes like falafel, kofta, and koshary.

Staff Picks

Kofta

22
Kofta is a popular dish made from grilled ground beef that is served throughout the Middle-East. This is a wonderful and simple version I picked up in Egypt. A great accompaniment is saffron rice.
By DOSTANDEN

Koshary

56
Koshary is pretty much Egypt's staple street food. You can find anything from a 2-story koshary restaurant to a man with a cart on the side of the street. It has no meat, but even the biggest of carnivores don't miss it. Filling and healthy, come see Egypt's most famous dish! Instead of French-fried onions, I use my black pepper onion rings on here. I also caramelize about 4 large onions in butter and brown sugar for about 45 minutes and have both kinds of onion on there. It really makes it over the top, but a little too much to call it the real street food of Egypt, more like the home-style kind. I hope you enjoy!
By nooney

Umm Ali

24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama & her Girls

Egyptian Feta Cheese Omelet Roll

46
This omelet is juicy with this cheese - everyone that tried it, loved it, and they never expected it to turn out this good. Make sure pan is well greased, or else sides will stick and you won't be able to roll it.
By Allrecipes Member
Fried Cauliflower (Egyptian Style)

27
The smaller the florets the crispier and yummier! To get even crispier florets, add a couple of teaspoons cornmeal to the batter.
By Marmar

Egyptian Lahma Bil Basal (Beef in Rich Onion Sauce)

15
This is AMAZING! Very popular, simple dish made in Egyptian households. Once you make it, it will become a favorite for sure. When finished, you should have super tender beef with a thick oniony sauce. The onions will have cooked down to a thick rich sauce.
By chaka

Fava Beans in Tahini Sauce

15
A delicious recipe I learned from an Egyptian friend. If you don't want a strong garlic taste, feel free to cook the garlic with the onion. You can stuff this mixture into a pita, add a dollop of plain yogurt, and enjoy!
By MYSTICALRIVER

Dukkah

43
An Egyptian spice blend that is wonderful. The more you eat it the more addictive it becomes. Serve with toasted crusty bread (Turkish bread is great for this), and olive oil. Dip bread into olive oil, then into the hazelnut mixture and enjoy this unique and addictive mix.
By rosichops

14 Favorite Egyptian Recipes

The food traditions of Egypt encompass about 5,000 years worth of cooking experience. 
By Carl Hanson

Egyptian Koshary

29
This recipe is one of the most famous recipes in Egypt. It's a traditional food that is delicious and savory.
By suzan.s

Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato

52
A delicate, flavorful dish that will satisfy vegans and carnivores alike! Inspired by my family's deep Coptic Orthodox Christian tradition, this is a great meal alternative during strict fasting times. It contains no animal products or fats, but has enough flavor and visual impact to make you feel like you're not sacrificing a thing! I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Add chicken or prawns to make this vegan dish a carnivorous delight!
By Erin C. David

Egyptian Lentil Soup

43
This is a traditional hearty soup usually eaten in the winter time, but can be eaten any time of the year. My recipe has absolutely NO FAT! Enjoy!
By Dahlia Salem
Inspiration and Ideas

Ta'ameya (Egyptian Falafel)
10
Love chickpea falafel? You have to try this Egyptian version with fava beans.
Om Ali
This Egyptian dessert delivers on authenticity and richness. It's easy to boot!
Egyptian Rose Leaves
20
Om Ali
26
Best Falafel
3

Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.

More Egyptian Recipes

Fava Bean Breakfast Spread

81
A deliciously seasoned fava bean, onion, and tomato dip recipe! Traditionally served with pita bread for breakfast in Egypt.
By Beverly Estes

Hawawshi

Egyptian pita pockets. After cooking, consider adding lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, or jalapeno/serrano peppers into the pita pockets as well.
By Gevans

Balah el Sham (Egyptian Choux Pastry)

2
This is one of my favorite Egyptian desserts that my mom used to make while we were growing up. Serve hot or cooled.
By UnboundedPassion

Egyptian Koshari

54
Lentils, rice and pasta are cooked and then served in a spicy tomato sauce. This is a typical Egyptian dish that is very good and cheap over here! Puree the sauce in a food processor if you like a smoother texture.
By Liz York

Bamya Bil Lahme (Egyptian Okra Meat Stew)

Bamya bil lahme originated in Egypt thousands of years ago. It is made with lamb or beef. This is the recipe as taught to me by my Egyptian mother-in-law while I was living in Egypt. This recipe is a one-pot recipe, making it quicker and easier to prepare than other stove-to-oven methods. Serve with Egyptian or other short-grain rice.
By Gamila Salem

Karkadeh (Egyptian Hibiscus Iced Tea)

This traditional Egyptian hibiscus tea is made with loose dried hibiscus flowers, which are left to steep in the tea as it cools so the tea is quite strong. Tea bags are not suitable. We drink this tea rather sweet to break fast during the month of Ramadan. Make sure to sweeten the tea while still warm so that the sugar dissolves easily and then serve chilled.
By Afiyet_olson

Egyptian Meatballs

2
A favorite recipe from my mother-in-law. Serve over couscous with sour cream.
By Marie Angel Cat

Dukka

1
Great for a party as an appetizer. Dip bread in oil, and then in the dukka spices...Enjoy! We find this appetizer on the tables of restaurants in New Zealand.
By pixiedust

Dukkah Roasted Potatoes

1
Dukkah is an Egyptian seasoning made with nuts, seeds, and spices, traditionally used as a dip for bread, along with olive oil. You should see what it does to roasted potatoes! Everyone has their favorite variation of dukkah. Many dukkah recipes are available online or look in ethnic markets or the international section of your grocery store. You may need to adjust the salt, depending on the saltiness of the dukkah you use.
By France C

Egyptian Green Beans with Carrots

6
This is a delicious, easy, and quick recipe. Children love it. Best served with plain white rice and roasted or grilled chicken. It reminds me of my childhood as my mother use to make it for us. My mam took this recipe from my grandmother. It's a traditional Egyptian dish. The best part is that it is an all year recipe.
By nadakamal

Duqqa

1
Duqqa or dukkah is an Egyptian blend of nuts, seeds, and spices and enjoyed as a starter or snack to dip with bread or fresh veggies. It's so deliciously addictive that you will find yourself inventing many other uses for it! Store in a cool dark place.
By leila

Magpie's Easy Falafel Cakes

19
For those of us meat-a-tarians at a loss for what to feed our vegan and vegetarian friends, this recipe works really well. Serve the falafel cakes in pocket pita with fresh sliced vegetables and cucumber sauce or tahini. Even the meat eaters love this recipe!
By The Magpie

Fried Katayef (Egyptian Dessert)

2
This mouth-watering dessert is an authentic Egyptian treat. It can be made savory and still will be delicious.
By Mohamed El Refaee

Ghorayebah (Middle Eastern Vegan Cookies)

Ghorayebah is a very popular Arabian cookie served on many occasions and holidays. Those cookies are extremely soft and melt in your mouth. Suitable for vegans, since they are made with shortening.
By Sarah
