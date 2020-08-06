South African Recipes

Bobotie and milk tart are two of 30+ South African recipes for you to try in this collection.

Staff Picks

Bobotie

31
A traditional and delicious South African version of meatloaf. Serve with boiled rice and chutney.
By Caryn Scanlan

South African Malvapoeding (Marshmallow Pudding)

39
This rich, South African pudding contains no marshmallows, but probably got its name from its spongy texture! Delicious served hot or cold with cream.
By HYNCH

South African Melktert (Milk Tart)

46
My 'ouma' South African grandmother's legendary milk tart. It is lip-smacking. The recipe is a real winner. It is a traditional South African tart that is very easy to prepare.
By TWAKMUIS

Gisela's Butternut Squash Soup

29
This is a recipe given to me by my mother before she passed away. As with anything involving butternut it's a little time intensive but it's well worth it! So creamy and delicious! Garnish with croutons and/or parsley, and serve with garlic bread.
By SouthAfricanSweetie

Best Bobotie

54
This South African original is similar to meatloaf, but so much better. A slightly sweet curry flavors ground beef with a milk and egg custard on top. It's delicious!
By trixie

Milk Tart

145
This custard pie with a sweet pastry crust is a South African favorite, especially at tea time. I got this wonderful recipe from a friend.
By RENE CONRADIE

Zimbabwean Chicken and Vegetable Soup

48
This hearty and delicious soup combines a wonderful variety of vegetables with peanut butter and a few red pepper flakes for unexpected flavors and just the right amount of kick.
By mary

Beef Curry Soup

61
This enticing soup originated in South Africa with the curry spice influence of the North.
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

South African Traditional Vetkoek (Fried Bread)

13
These tasty vetkoek (fat cakes) make for a lovely dinner or snack. You can make these vetkoek any size you prefer. They're a great party snack if they are made small and filled with various processed meats, tuna and mayo, syrup, curried minced meat, cheese, or basically anything you feel like. They're fast, easy, and very tasty.
By gerhardp

South African Brown Pudding

9
A South African favorite! We call it 'Bruinpoeding' (Brown Pudding) in South Africa.
By Olivia

Cape Malay Pickled Fish

8
This recipe is a traditional Easter time classic in Cape Town, South Africa. It is served mainly with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread.
By NITSCKIE

Chutney Chicken

122
A South African chutney recipe. Serve with rice and a green salad if desired. Divine!
By Sharon Plett
Inspiration and Ideas

South African Yellow Rice
58
"I was so surprised with how awesome this rice dish is!! It's like a savory rice pudding...the perfect side to any chicken dish, but also GREAT alone." – Diana71
Tomato Bredie
21
You’ll be transported to South Africa with your first bite of this authentic 5-star stew!
Curry Beef Soup
Ginger Malva Pudding
3
Pumpkin Casserole/Souffle
18

A sweet pumpkin dish that I got in South Africa.

More South African Recipes

South African-Inspired Butternut Soup

Was looking for something warming for a dinner with my best friend and Gluwein and came across this recipe. Time did not permit that I cook so my fiance did it two days before, let it cook for a day or so on low, and wow, what a winner. Did not have the Gluwein though, but next time we will and I'm sure it will be the best. Great with olive bread toasted under the oven grill.
By Sché-D

South African Instant Milk Tart

2
This recipe is great for people who do not have much of a sweet tooth. For those who love sweet things, you can add as much sugar as you want to suit your taste buds! It is delightful and quick to make. I usually make it for my husband on his birthday. It's his favorite!
By Boitumelo

Beetroot Pancakes

10
This is a simple and tasty variation on a South African dessert favorite, pancakes with cinnamon sugar. The beet adds a delicious natural sweetness and flavor, and the resulting red color makes this a delight to present to the table.
By cultmovieguy

South African Pumpkin Soup with Banana and Curry

1
This dairy-free soup is smooth and delicious. It's made with pumpkin and banana in a creamy curry-spiced soup base. Enjoy during the cold winter months.
By Allrecipes Member

Kachumbari

2
This is a versatile, traditional African tomato-onion salad accented with spicy peppers. It's so very simple to make and also good as salsa, on crostini as an appetizer, or if there are leftovers, turn it into gazpacho by giving it a quick whirl in a blender or food processor.
By lutzflcat

Spicy Potato Noodles (Bataka Sev)

5
I've been obsessed with this crispy fried snack ever since my friend brought the recipe back from South Africa in 1988. This is adapted from a recipe she learned in a cooking class taught by a renowned Indian food authority in Cape Town, Ramola Parbhoo.
By Doughgirl8

Chocolate Fondue L'Afrique

23
Here's a little twist to a great chocolate dessert fondue using one of South Africa's most exotic liqueurs. I found out about this wonderful liqueur on a trip to Cape Town and knew it would be a great ingredient in many recipes. This dessert fondue is terrific with cookies, strawberries, orange slices, melons, marshmallows, etc. It is extremely easy to make, but your guests will think it you slaved over it.
By calkevin77

Bobotie Meatloaf

This is the closest approximation of the South African National Dish that I could make. It is a sweet and savory meatloaf topped with an egg custard, pronounced "bwo-bwo-tea", once again, the closest approximation of the actual Afrikaans pronunciation that this American can say. The flavors are amazing, and are best served with African Yellow Rice (recipe can be found on Allrecipes), and plenty of hot mango chutney available on the side. Enjoy!
By Hackmaster
