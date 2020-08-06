South African Recipes

This is a recipe given to me by my mother before she passed away. As with anything involving butternut it's a little time intensive but it's well worth it! So creamy and delicious! Garnish with croutons and/or parsley, and serve with garlic bread.
These tasty vetkoek (fat cakes) make for a lovely dinner or snack. You can make these vetkoek any size you prefer. They're a great party snack if they are made small and filled with various processed meats, tuna and mayo, syrup, curried minced meat, cheese, or basically anything you feel like. They're fast, easy, and very tasty.
Was looking for something warming for a dinner with my best friend and Gluwein and came across this recipe. Time did not permit that I cook so my fiance did it two days before, let it cook for a day or so on low, and wow, what a winner. Did not have the Gluwein though, but next time we will and I'm sure it will be the best. Great with olive bread toasted under the oven grill.
This recipe is great for people who do not have much of a sweet tooth. For those who love sweet things, you can add as much sugar as you want to suit your taste buds! It is delightful and quick to make. I usually make it for my husband on his birthday. It's his favorite!
This is a simple and tasty variation on a South African dessert favorite, pancakes with cinnamon sugar. The beet adds a delicious natural sweetness and flavor, and the resulting red color makes this a delight to present to the table.
This is a versatile, traditional African tomato-onion salad accented with spicy peppers. It's so very simple to make and also good as salsa, on crostini as an appetizer, or if there are leftovers, turn it into gazpacho by giving it a quick whirl in a blender or food processor.
I've been obsessed with this crispy fried snack ever since my friend brought the recipe back from South Africa in 1988. This is adapted from a recipe she learned in a cooking class taught by a renowned Indian food authority in Cape Town, Ramola Parbhoo.
Here's a little twist to a great chocolate dessert fondue using one of South Africa's most exotic liqueurs. I found out about this wonderful liqueur on a trip to Cape Town and knew it would be a great ingredient in many recipes. This dessert fondue is terrific with cookies, strawberries, orange slices, melons, marshmallows, etc. It is extremely easy to make, but your guests will think it you slaved over it.
This is the closest approximation of the South African National Dish that I could make. It is a sweet and savory meatloaf topped with an egg custard, pronounced "bwo-bwo-tea", once again, the closest approximation of the actual Afrikaans pronunciation that this American can say. The flavors are amazing, and are best served with African Yellow Rice (recipe can be found on Allrecipes), and plenty of hot mango chutney available on the side. Enjoy!