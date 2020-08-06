This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
This is a traditional Danish rye bread made easy with the use of a bread machine. (It can be made using traditional methods, of course.) The bread is highly spiced so makes a perfect accompaniment for Danish open faced sandwiches (smorebrod) and is usually seen served on a Christmas holiday table. Perfect for those people who like a spiced twist to their daily bread.
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
Here is a great recipe for authentic German Sourdough Bread. This bread tastes almost exactly like the bread we buy back home in Bavaria, Germany. There, to this day, they bake their bread in a very old stone oven in the middle of a small village, once every 2 weeks. They bake a whole bunch at once, and then you can buy it and freeze extras until the next baking day. It's the best German bread I know!
This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend. It makes a very dense and flavorful bread. If you like, brush the rolls or bread with beaten egg, then sprinkle some uncooked oatmeal on top before baking. Enjoy!
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
Here is a great recipe for authentic German Sourdough Bread. This bread tastes almost exactly like the bread we buy back home in Bavaria, Germany. There, to this day, they bake their bread in a very old stone oven in the middle of a small village, once every 2 weeks. They bake a whole bunch at once, and then you can buy it and freeze extras until the next baking day. It's the best German bread I know!
This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend. It makes a very dense and flavorful bread. If you like, brush the rolls or bread with beaten egg, then sprinkle some uncooked oatmeal on top before baking. Enjoy!
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
This is a traditional Danish rye bread made easy with the use of a bread machine. (It can be made using traditional methods, of course.) The bread is highly spiced so makes a perfect accompaniment for Danish open faced sandwiches (smorebrod) and is usually seen served on a Christmas holiday table. Perfect for those people who like a spiced twist to their daily bread.
This popular bread (Smørbrøds Brød) is used in Denmark for open-face sandwiches; it should be sliced about an inch thick. It can be made without the wheat flour; the wheat flour helps the loaf rise more quickly.
This bread machine cake is very moist, but not exactly a coffee cake. This bread was an experiment that turned out to be pretty good for breakfast (or as a snack/dessert). I topped my pieces with strawberry cream cheese. But I'm sure you could put any number of things on top to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy!
When I think of Gramma's kitchen, this bread comes to mind. It smells wonderful and is heavenly as toast, especially with homemade applesauce spread on top! Pungent fennel seeds and plump sweet raisins will make this a favorite at your house.
This semi-dark bread is delicious any time of year, but it's perfect for autumn and Thanksgiving. While sturdy enough for sandwiches, it is wonderfully soft and moist for a dinner bread. Nobody will ever guess the secret ingredients of raisins and dried cherries.