Dark Rye Bread

155
Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.
By knowell

Pumpernickel Rye Bread

103
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
By Rodney

Sourdough Rye

29
This bread takes a bit of time, but your effort is repaid with two chewy, flavorful loaves.
By JACLYN

New York Rye Bread

52
A nice traditional New York Rye bread made much easier by using the bread machine.
By Doug

Sauerkraut Rye Bread

75
This bread is very moist and tasty. Who doesn't love the mouth-watering aroma of sauerkraut?
By CAMPRNL

Danish Spiced Rye Bread (Sigtebrod)

24
This is a traditional Danish rye bread made easy with the use of a bread machine. (It can be made using traditional methods, of course.) The bread is highly spiced so makes a perfect accompaniment for Danish open faced sandwiches (smorebrod) and is usually seen served on a Christmas holiday table. Perfect for those people who like a spiced twist to their daily bread.
By WOLSELEY

Russian Black Bread

219
I have been looking for a good Russian Black Bread recipe. This one is the closest I have come. The vinegar adds a bit of a bite, but believe me, with cheese it is marvelous.
By Mary

Rye Beer Bread

78
The beer adds another layer of flavor to this rye loaf. Try a varity of types of beer.
By Kitty

Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

218
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
By Dad's world famous

Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

216
This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.
By Ann Davis

Authentic German Bread (Bauernbrot)

61
Here is a great recipe for authentic German Sourdough Bread. This bread tastes almost exactly like the bread we buy back home in Bavaria, Germany. There, to this day, they bake their bread in a very old stone oven in the middle of a small village, once every 2 weeks. They bake a whole bunch at once, and then you can buy it and freeze extras until the next baking day. It's the best German bread I know!
By Petra

Pumpernickel Bread II

37
This may not be New York Pumpernickel, but it is the one we use at home.
By Clem Zulinski
Steakhouse Black Bread
199
This is a steakhouse bread recipe that I obtained many years ago from a friend. It makes a very dense and flavorful bread. If you like, brush the rolls or bread with beaten egg, then sprinkle some uncooked oatmeal on top before baking. Enjoy!
Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread
23
No-fail and easy to make, no kneading, no double-rise. Caraway rye bread the way you like it! Perfect every time.
German Rye Bread
43
Totally Rye Bread
18

This flavorful rye bread is heavier than most rye breads because it has no wheat flour. It also takes some time but its worth the wait!

Winnipeg Rye Bread

13
Famous Winnipeg style rye bread which uses cracked rye and white flour instead of rye flour. This makes a light colored, richly flavored bread. Adapted for the bread machine.
By Golova

Rye Beer Bread

78
The beer adds another layer of flavor to this rye loaf. Try a varity of types of beer.
By Kitty

Swedish Limpa Rye Bread

3
Wonderful dark bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Danish Spiced Rye Bread (Sigtebrod)

24
This is a traditional Danish rye bread made easy with the use of a bread machine. (It can be made using traditional methods, of course.) The bread is highly spiced so makes a perfect accompaniment for Danish open faced sandwiches (smorebrod) and is usually seen served on a Christmas holiday table. Perfect for those people who like a spiced twist to their daily bread.
By WOLSELEY

Montana Russian Black Bread

2
Wonderful flavorful bread.
By Foresthome

Danish Rugbrod (Rye Bread) for the Bread Machine

3
My mother in-law's recipe. From Denmark, with love.
By Ray Earhart

Romanov Russian Black Bread

16
Delicious traditional Russian black bread.
By Alexandra Romanov

Danish Rye Bread

12
This popular bread (Smørbrøds Brød) is used in Denmark for open-face sandwiches; it should be sliced about an inch thick. It can be made without the wheat flour; the wheat flour helps the loaf rise more quickly.
By KNUDR

Chai Cake for Bread Machines

4
This bread machine cake is very moist, but not exactly a coffee cake. This bread was an experiment that turned out to be pretty good for breakfast (or as a snack/dessert). I topped my pieces with strawberry cream cheese. But I'm sure you could put any number of things on top to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Enjoy!
By vadener

Gramma Good's Fennel Bread

2
When I think of Gramma's kitchen, this bread comes to mind. It smells wonderful and is heavenly as toast, especially with homemade applesauce spread on top! Pungent fennel seeds and plump sweet raisins will make this a favorite at your house.
By RILEYSHOUSE

Nana's Prairie Bread

This semi-dark bread is delicious any time of year, but it's perfect for autumn and Thanksgiving. While sturdy enough for sandwiches, it is wonderfully soft and moist for a dinner bread. Nobody will ever guess the secret ingredients of raisins and dried cherries.
By Baking Nana

Batter Rye Bread

1
Rye, whole wheat flour, and a few other pantry items are all that's needed to make this easy loaf of bread.
By Bren
