4th of July Chicken Recipes

Fried chicken, grilled chicken, kabobs, hot sandwiches, tasty marinades, and more chicken recipes for your Fourth.

Firecracker Fried Chicken Drumsticks

245
I found this recipe a while back and had to try it. My husband and I fell in love with it. He has to have it at least twice a week. Sometimes I use boneless, skinless chicken breast in place of the drumsticks--the breasts take less cooking time. Enjoy!
By TISHA ANN

Unbelievable Chicken

2411
This unusual combination of common ingredients is fabulous! Everyone who tastes it asks me to share the recipe. You will love it and the many compliments you get--I promise!
By LETSGGGO

Green Chili Chicken Burgers

92
These burgers are a slightly spicy Southwestern style sandwich. I came up with the idea for these burgers one night when I was feeling really creative, and they were a huge hit with my family.
By Kelly

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

2579
'If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed', ye shall make and enjoy this simple, tangy, delicious grilled chicken dish!
By Allrecipes Member

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

178
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Good Frickin' Paprika Chicken

51
While this is a pretty straightforward grilled chicken recipe, the vinaigrette at the end was a last minute touch that worked out nicely. I really like oil and vinegar-based sauces on grilled meats. They work beautifully with the smoky, caramelized exterior.
By Chef John

Chorizo and Chicken Skewers

25
At some point this summer, you'll get tired of grilled chicken. No matter the marinade or the delivery system, you will simply reach your limit, and that's when you need to reach for the chorizo. Impale a few slices of this famously delicious Spanish sausage in between your chunks of chicken. As it grills it will splatter its spicy, smokey fat all over its much blander skewer-mate, and once again you and grilled chicken will be good buddies.
By Chef John

Shredded Barbeque Chicken

42
This recipe is an adaptation to southern pulled pork sandwiches, but it's made with chicken instead. It is made with only a few ingredients in the slow cooker so you will be surprised just how good it tastes. I've been making this for years and EVERYONE loves it, I am always asked for the recipe. You will be amazed at how good this is so you have to try it.
By PAMELA39

Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

293
Mouthwatering, and especially delicious when served with homemade ravioli and sauce on the side. This chicken comes out juicy every time. Excellent as a leftover.
By SUE PASQUINELLI
More 4th of July Chicken Recipes

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

471
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken that's super tender and perfectly seasoned.
By Chef John

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

942
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I've ever tasted!
By QUIRKYIQ

Crispy Fried Chicken

724
Discover the technique for making deliciously crispy fried chicken!
By Elaine O

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4750
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Key West Chicken

1567
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
By TINA B

Chef John's Barbecue Chicken

153
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
By Chef John

Grilled Lemon Yogurt Chicken

216
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
By Chef John

Greek Chicken

500
A very good light summer dish. I serve it with sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Greek Chicken

80
The secret to this simple grilled chicken is a very powerful marinade and 'roasting' it slowly over semi-indirect heat on the grill.
By Chef John

Cornell Chicken

73
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
By Chef John

Better Than Best Fried Chicken

619
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
By CANDY WOO LI

Chicken Kabobs

60
Here's a colorful, quick, and easy way to do your veggies and chicken on the grill--with no marinating!
By DAVESARAH

Grilled Chicken Burgers

245
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
By Allrecipes Member

Deep South Fried Chicken

265
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Chicken Satay

425
Savory chicken served on skewers with a slightly sweet peanut sauce.
By Shannon

Grilled Chicken Spiedies

49
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
By Chef John

Marinated Greek Chicken Kabobs

307
This is a chicken kabob recipe that I would love to share! Plan to marinate for 3 hours. Serve with Greek rice!
By katplusgoll

A Southern Fried Chicken

174
A cut-up chicken dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, then deep-fried to perfection.
By jason

Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders

126
A Hawaiian twist on sliders.
By Lindsey Pfeiffer

Bacon Ranch Chicken Skewers

247
These bacon ranch chicken skewers were intended to star at your next tailgate cookout. They are easy, interesting, and incredibly adaptable.
By Chef John

Greek Chicken Burgers with Feta

114
These Greek-style chicken burgers surprise with a feta cheese filling.
By DCKatie

Easy Spicy Mexican-American Chicken

111
My husband is Mexican, and he loves spicy chicken from the supermarket. I was trying to recreate one of the spicy packaged chicken dishes at home, and that's what i came up with. Chicken thighs are softer and juicier. It is very spicy and tangy, easy to make, and he loves it!
By Anna Rivera

Mamaw's Southern Buttermilk Chicken

15
This recipe was given to me from a friend's housekeeper, who was kind to share it with me. It was passed down through her family. Chicken would be fried early in the morning or night before, then placed in the oven to finish while at church, then served for Sunday lunch. It is the best fried chicken around! Love and thanks, Maxine!
By Jan Fair Seymour Pokk
