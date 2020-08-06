4th of July Chicken Recipes

I found this recipe a while back and had to try it. My husband and I fell in love with it. He has to have it at least twice a week. Sometimes I use boneless, skinless chicken breast in place of the drumsticks--the breasts take less cooking time. Enjoy!
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
While this is a pretty straightforward grilled chicken recipe, the vinaigrette at the end was a last minute touch that worked out nicely. I really like oil and vinegar-based sauces on grilled meats. They work beautifully with the smoky, caramelized exterior.
At some point this summer, you'll get tired of grilled chicken. No matter the marinade or the delivery system, you will simply reach your limit, and that's when you need to reach for the chorizo. Impale a few slices of this famously delicious Spanish sausage in between your chunks of chicken. As it grills it will splatter its spicy, smokey fat all over its much blander skewer-mate, and once again you and grilled chicken will be good buddies.
This recipe is an adaptation to southern pulled pork sandwiches, but it's made with chicken instead. It is made with only a few ingredients in the slow cooker so you will be surprised just how good it tastes. I've been making this for years and EVERYONE loves it, I am always asked for the recipe. You will be amazed at how good this is so you have to try it.
This recipe from the Florida Keys has been given to almost everyone I know. It is the best marinade for chicken, and it only takes 30 minutes from prep till you can grill! It's a great blend of flavors with honey, soy sauce, and lime juice. If you have time, try marinating overnight for the fullest flavor.
When it comes to barbecued chicken, everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks. Therein lies the problem. Because of the sugar content, it only takes a minute for a barbecue sauce to go from brick-red to solid black. I just 'mark' the chicken's vulnerable skin side, then cook it all the way through in a closed grill, brushing on the glaze as it cooks.
There is something special about what yogurt does to chicken in its smoky, sizzling time over charcoal. It imparts a tangy flavor that lifts all the other flavorings. It tenderizes slightly, without turning the meat into mush. It grills to a caramelized dark brown without tasting burnt.
This famous grilled chicken recipe was created by Dr. Robert C. Baker at New York's Cornell University. They say Dr. Baker was simply trying to invent an easy and delicious way to grill smaller, younger chickens, so that the local chicken farms could sell more birds. The doc's tasty recipe ended up being such a success that sales in the area soared, and the recipe became a statewide favorite.
Simply delicious fried chicken using, of all things, cream of chicken soup! The other key ingredient is cornstarch. The end result will surprise you. It will be perfect--crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and loaded with mouthwatering flavor. This chicken will definitely be requested on a regular basis by family and friends!
A nice break from typical hamburgers and much healthier for you. These chicken burgers are flavorful, fairly simple to make, and quite delicious. I serve these burgers on chive biscuits with tomato chutney. Eat to your heart's content!
This was my grandmother's and mother's recipe. It is 125 plus years old. If you are going to fry anything, let it be a frying size chicken. Cut your calories some other way! Start a new tradition, as I have, of fried chicken on Christmas Day!
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
My husband is Mexican, and he loves spicy chicken from the supermarket. I was trying to recreate one of the spicy packaged chicken dishes at home, and that's what i came up with. Chicken thighs are softer and juicier. It is very spicy and tangy, easy to make, and he loves it!
This recipe was given to me from a friend's housekeeper, who was kind to share it with me. It was passed down through her family. Chicken would be fried early in the morning or night before, then placed in the oven to finish while at church, then served for Sunday lunch. It is the best fried chicken around! Love and thanks, Maxine!